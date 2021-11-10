The Strategic Assessment of Launch Vehicle Payload Market report by BIS Research projects the market to grow at a CAGR of 21.10% based on launches during the forecast period 2017 to 2028

New York, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Strategic Assessment of Launch Vehicle Payload Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06183174/?utm_source=GNW



• What are the trends in the global launch vehicle payload market across different regions?

• What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global launch vehicle payload market?

• What was the revenue generated in the global launch vehicle payload market by payload range in 2019?

• Which type of the global launch vehicle payload market (heavy-lift launch vehicle and small-lift launch vehicle) is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• Which orbit (geosynchronous earth orbit (GEO), medium earth orbit (MEO), LEO (Non-Polar Inclined, Sun-Synchronous Orbit, Polar Earth Orbit) is expected to dominate the global launch vehicle payload market in the coming years?

• What is the estimated number of launches to be generated by the global launch vehicle payload market across different regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World) during the forecast period?

• Which are the key players in the global launch vehicle payload market, and what are the new strategies that are being adopted by them to make a mark in the industry?

• What major opportunities do the global launch vehicle payload market companies foresee in the next ten years?

• What is competitive strength of the key leading players in the global launch vehicle payload market?



Global Launch Vehicle Payload Market Forecast



The Strategic Assessment of Launch Vehicle Payload Market report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of 21.10% based on launches during the forecast period 2017 to 2028. Major countries, such as the U.S. in North America, have a presence of major players and intense competition, making it the most technologically advanced region in the market. The companies in the region secure contracts from end users, such as defense, commercial, and government agencies, for the manufacturing and launch of satellites and other different payloads.



The global launch vehicle payload market is gaining widespread importance owing to the increasing number of satellite launches and focus of space industry on a deep space exploration mission. Moreover, the focus of space companies on reducing launch service costs and the emergence of private players in the space industry are some of the factors that may propel the market growth in the coming years.



Scope of the Launch Vehicle Payload Market



The purpose of the market analysis is to examine the launch vehicle payload market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape of the key players operating in the market.



Global Launch Vehicle Payload Market Segmentation



The launch vehicle payload market is further segmented on the basis of by type, and region.While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry.



The type segment is segmented into Heavy Lift Launch Vehicle (2,200kg and Above) and Small-Lift Launch Vehicle (2,200kg and below). Also, the type segment is further segmented into LEO (Non-Polar Inclined), LEO (Sun-Synchronous Orbit) and LEO (Polar Orbit), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and Highly Elliptical Orbit (HEO).



The launch vehicle payload market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is provided in the market study.



Key Companies in the Global launch Vehicle Payload Market



The key market players in the global launch vehicle payload market include Space X, OneWeb, Iridium Communication, Telesat, US Space force, O3b Networks, Planet Labs, Amazon, Swarm Technologies, Kepler Communication, SatRevolution, NanoAvionics, Spire Global, BlackSky Global, and Lacuna Space, among others.



USP- Launch Vehicle Payload Market



• Global Launch Vehicle Payload Market focused on different types of payloads namely Heavy-Lift Launch Vehicle, and Small-Lift Launch Vehicle.

• Detailed global and regional market share analysis including the scrutiny of more than 8 countries

• List of key launch sites and capabilities have been provided in the research study.

• Detailed Launch Vehicle Mapping with Satellite, Orbit, and Launch Site from 2020-2028.

• Extensive analysis of competitive benchmarking of key players



Countries Covered

• U.S.

• U.K

• Russia

• Rest-of-Europe

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-World

