Online Payment Market: Facebook Launches ‘Facebook Pay’ for Simplifying Transactions across its Family of Apps

Pune, India, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global online payment market is set to gain traction from the increasing deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) for improving payment processing, surging transactional volume, and detecting payment fraud. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Online Payment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Payment Type (Mobile Payment, Online Banking, and Digital Wallet), By Industry (Media & Entertainment, Retail, BFSI, Food & Beverages, IT & Telecom, Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 3,286.52 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 17,643.35 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period.

The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on a wide range of industries by causing heavy losses. Several companies have shut down their operations because of the strict government norms. A few have commenced production by following social distancing and reducing their workforces. Our reports would offer valuable insights into the present scenario of every market.

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/online-payment-market-103417

Companies Profiled in Online Payment Market Report Are:

Alipay.com Co Ltd. (Hangzhou China)

Adyen (Amsterdam Netherlands)

American Express Co. (New York USA)

ACI Worldwide Inc. (Florida USA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (New York USA)

Facebook Inc. (California USA)

MasterCard Incorporated (New York USA)

Apple Inc. (New York USA)

Amazon Inc. (Washington USA)

PayPal, Inc. (California USA)

Visa, Inc. (California USA)

Online Payment Market Share Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 23.7% 2027 Value Projection USD 17643.35 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 3286.52 Million Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Payment Type; Industry; and Regional; Growth Drivers Digital Wallet Segment to Exhibit Steady Growth Owing to Presence of Renowned Players Asia Pacific to Remain at the Forefront Fueled by Rising Online Transactions



Pitfalls & Challenges Security Concern is Expected to Hamper Payment Market





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Online Payment Market,

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/online-payment-market-103417

Segment-

Digital Wallet Segment to Exhibit Steady Growth Owing to Presence of Renowned Players

Based on payment type, the market is segregated into digital wallet, online banking, and mobile payment. Out of these, the online banking segment held 38.4% in terms of online payment market share in 2019. The digital wallet segment is set to exhibit significant growth backed by the emergence of several providers, such as Facebook, Amazon, and Google. They are constantly offering excellent customer experiences and value-added features.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Adoption of Online Payment Platforms by Retail Industry will Boost Growth

The retail industry is considered to be one of the major contributors to the online payment market growth as it is adopting such platforms rapidly. The main aim behind this is to gather consumer data, such as the intervals of shopping, preferences, and their most purchased items. They are further utilizing such data to deliver personalized customer services. Starbucks, for instance, introduced its this payment app for customers where they can choose food and beverages and pay for the same directly from their bank accounts. Besides, the company started offering services, such as loyalty points and discount codes for enhancing customer engagement.

However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has started to cause a shift in the Online Payment Market. The consumer behavior is transforming at a fast pace owing to the increasing need to prevent the spread of the virus. Hence, they are opting for contactless transactions and are using digital wallets. As per a survey by the MasterCard Corporation, around 79% of customers are using contactless payment worldwide to maintain safety. There is also a reduction in transactions because of the complete shutdown of hospitality, aviation, travel, and entertainment industries. It may hamper the demand for online payment solutions.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/online-payment-market-103417

Report Coverage-

The Digital Payment Market report highlights information on various segments at the global, regional, and country level.

The report contains various details like market share, growth rate, product and their pricing by region/country.

The Digital Payment Market report elucidates the market dynamics that are expected to drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

The Digital Payment Market report encompasses the details in relation to application, distribution channel, product type, business strategies, etc.

The report also covers the COVID-19 impact on the prospected Mobile Payment Market.

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Remain at the Forefront Fueled by Rising Online Transactions

In Asia Pacific, China is expected to be the dominant country and a major contributor to the market growth. India is experiencing higher adoption of online payment platforms backed by the increasing government initiatives. Asia Pacific generated USD 1,148.51 billion in terms of revenue in 2019. Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to showcase a considerable growth during the forthcoming years stoked by the rising investments by the international online payment providers, namely, PayPal and Alipay, as well as the increasing competition among various companies.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Gain Competitive Edge through Partnerships & App Launches

The Online Payment Market houses a large number of renowned companies that are presently striving to gain a competitive edge either by launching novel apps or by joining hands with the other enterprises. Some of them are also trying to widen their geographic footprints by launching in-house services. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

November 2019 : Facebook introduced Facebook Pay, its latest online payment system that can be used across WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook. People can easily send money to each other through the Messenger app and store their data for usage across the company’s family of apps.

: Facebook introduced Facebook Pay, its latest online payment system that can be used across WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook. People can easily send money to each other through the Messenger app and store their data for usage across the company’s family of apps. October 2018: PayPal & American Express broadened their partnership for enhancing digital payments experience for the members of the U.S. American Express Card. It will only be applicable to those paying with Venmo and PayPal.

Quick Buy - Online Payment Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103417

Table Of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Global Online Payment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Payment Type Mobile Payment Online Banking Digital Wallet By Industry (Value) Media & Entertainment Retail BFSI Food & Beverages IT & Telecom Transportation Others (education, consumer electronics, etc.). By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America

North America Online Payment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Payment Type Mobile Payment Online Banking Digital Wallet By Industry (Value) Media & Entertainment Retail BFSI Food & Beverages IT & Telecom Transportation Others (education, consumer electronics, etc.). By Country (Value) United States Canada



TOC Continued…!

Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/online-payment-market-103417

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Video Streaming Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Content Delivery Services), By Streaming Type (Live Video Streaming, On-demand Video Streaming), By Streaming Model (Advertisement-based, Subscription-based, Transactional-based/Rental), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By End-Use (Commercial, Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

5G IoT Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (5G New Radio Standalone Architecture, 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture), By Type (Short-Range IoT devices, Wide-Range IoT devices), By Industry (Manufacturing, Government, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Aviation, Others (Mining)) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Burner Management Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software), By Industry (Oil and gas, Chemical, Mining, Metal and Mineral, Food and Beverages, Automotive, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Network Automation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Network Type (Physical, Virtual, Hybrid), By Deployment (On Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By End User (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Education, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Function (Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Multichannel, Automatic Call Distribution, Computer Telephony Integration (CTI), Reporting and Analytics, and Others), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Government, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail ), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd