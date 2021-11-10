Predictive Maintenance Market to Reach USD 18,551.0 Million by 2026 Driven by the Increasing Industrialization Across the World, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global predictive maintenance size is projected to reach USD 18,551.0 million by 2026. The use of cloud computation has emerged in favor of market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Predictive Maintenance Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Techniques (Power System Assessments, Infrared thermography, Temperature Monitoring, Fluid Analysis, Circuit Monitor Analysis, Vibration Monitoring, and Others), By Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud), By Organization Size (Small and Middle Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), By End-User (Manufacturing, Government, Energy and Utilities, Transportation, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defence, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 2,387.6 million in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Predictive maintenance is a method that makes use of real-time condition monitoring tools that helps track the performance of any machine or equipment. This method will help detect and fix the errors that occur in the operation of the specific equipment. This will help detect failures in the machinery in future, thereby leading to reduced costs. The increasing demand for maintenance solutions across diverse industry verticals will emerge in favor of market growth. Growing applications of predictive maintenance in the manufacturing industry will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Create Several Opportunities for Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers has made a huge impact on market growth. In 2019, Cisco systems, Inc. announced the acquisition of Cloudcherry, a company that is engaged in providing customer experience management. The company makes use of predictive analytics within in its maintenance services. Through this acquisition, the company will look to establish a strong presence in the market, and in doing so, generate huge revenues in the coming years.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 29.8 % 2026 Value Projection USD 18,551.0 Million Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 2,387.6 Million Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered By Component, By Techniques, By Deployment, By End User, By Region Growth Drivers Technologies such Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning in Predictive Maintenance Solutions to Drive Market Growth. Rising Demand for the Maintenance Solutions to Reduce Cost and Downtime across Various Industries to Boost the Growth of the Market. Solution Segment is Expected to Augment the Predictive Maintenance Market During the Forecast Period Pitfalls & Challenges High Investment And Complicated Process Will Hamper Market Growth

North America to Emerge Dominant; Adoption of Cloud in Predictive Software by Major Companies in this Region to Aid Growth

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years driven by the adoption of advanced concepts in predictive maintenance tools by major companies. The huge investment in the research and development of products will have a positive impact on the growth of the regional market. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 774.3 million. Accounting to the presence of several large scale companies in this region, the market will be worth USD 5,454.0 million by the end of 2026. Besides North America, the market in Europe will witness considerable growth in the coming years.

List of the leading companies that are operating in the global predictive maintenance market are:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Hitachi, Ltd.

SAS Institute, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Siemens AG

SparkCognition

Axiomtek Co., Ltd.

Banner Engineering Corp.

Sigma IT

RFMicron, Inc. d/b/a Axzon

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd.

Predictive Maintenance Solutions, LLC

Fujitsu Ltd.

Software AG

Engineering Consultants Group, Inc.

Industry Developments:

IBM Corporation announced that it has completed the acquisition of Oniqua Holdings Pty Ltd. The company is a leading provider of maintenance, repair, and operations optimization software. Through this acquisition, the company will look to establish a strong presence in the market and subsequently expand its consumer base across the world.



Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Predictive Maintenance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Component (Value) Solution Standalone Integrated Services Consulting Deployment and Installation Support and Maintenance Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Techniques (Value) Power System Assessments Infrared thermography Temperature Monitoring Fluid Analysis Circuit Monitor Analysis Vibration Monitoring Others Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Deployment (Value) On-Premises Cloud Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Organization Size (Value) Small and Middle Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By End-user (Value) Manufacturing Government Energy and Utilities Transportation Healthcare Aerospace and Defense Others Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



