Nasdaq Expands its European ESG Derivatives Offering with Options

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the launch of options contracts on the OMX Stockholm 30 ESG index. With the new contracts, Nasdaq’s ESG derivatives offering now includes both options and futures contracts based on the world´s first ESG benchmark index, which has grown into one of the most traded indexes in Europe since being launched in June 2018.



The new product has been developed in close collaboration with Nasdaq clients, including Swedbank Robur, and is aligned with Nasdaq’s objective to address the growing demand for more sustainable investment solutions.

“We are very pleased with the launch of OMXS30 ESG options, as Nasdaq is creating new opportunities for investors with a sustainable focus to optimize their risk and return profile,” said Magnus Linder, Equity Derivatives Trading & Portfolio Optimization at Swedbank Robur. “To be successful, you need to use the entire financial toolbox. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the aim to strengthen the ESG investor landscape in the region”.

“With the success of our ESG index futures contracts as a platform, the addition of options allows us to round out our offering and provide our clients a complete suite of derivative products based on one of the leading ESG indexes in Europe,” says Alessandro Romani, Head of European Derivatives at Nasdaq. “This launch marks the next step in our journey to better help end investors looking to invest responsibly while maintaining the compelling access to liquidity that the OMXS30 index can offer.”

In close collaboration with its clients, Nasdaq works across the globe to continuously grow its suite of products and services aimed to support investments and risk management in a more sustainable way.

Earlier this month, Nasdaq launched an ESG version of the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index, designed to track the performance of the securities whose issuers meet specific ESG criteria.

Other examples of recent Nasdaq ESG initiatives include the acquisition of carbon removal marketplace Puro.earth and the launch of ESG Data Hub to offer investors expert-led sustainability data. Read more about the different ways Nasdaq is catalyzing progress towards a more sustainable tomorrow here.

The OMXS30 ESG Options contracts are available for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm today.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

