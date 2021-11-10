NXP and Ford Collaborate to Deliver Next-Generation Connected Car Experiences and Expanded Services

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced a collaboration with the Ford Motor Company to deliver enhanced driver experiences, convenience and services across its global fleet of vehicles, including the 2021 Ford F-150 pickup, Mustang Mach-E and Bronco SUVs. Ford’s new fully networked vehicle architecture implements NXP’s vehicle networking processors and the i.MX 8 Series processors, working together to upgrade vehicles that help improve customer lifestyle and streamline the ownership experience.



NXP’s vehicle network processors provide secure, in-vehicle networking and enable the gateway to rapidly deploy Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates and new services, while processing and sending deep vehicle data to the cloud to drive continual product improvements and support data-driven services like vehicle health management.

The NXP i.MX 8 Series processors help enable Ford SYNC®4 to deliver advanced multimedia user experiences with vivid graphics enabling in-car productivity, cloud services, enhanced voice recognition, and location-based applications.

“NXP is helping Ford push the boundaries of what we all expect from a car by providing engaging in-car user experiences and over-the-air updates that continuously improve a vehicle beyond the date it drives off the lot,” said Kurt Sievers, CEO, NXP Semiconductors. “Our S32G2 and i.MX 8 Series processors open the door to the expanded services, new user experiences and convenience that customers desire.”

About NXP Vehicle Network Processors

NXP vehicle network processors, including the NXP S32G2, support the needs of new vehicle architectures: service-oriented gateways, domain controllers, zonal processors, safety processors and more. The processors are helping to transform OEMs from carmakers into vehicle data-driven service providers with expanded business opportunities.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.61 billion in 2020. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

NXP and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2021 NXP B.V.

For more information, please contact:

Americas & Europe Greater China / Asia Jason Deal Ming Yue Tel: +44 7715228414 Tel: +86 21 2205 2690 Email: jason.deal@nxp.com Email: ming.yue@nxp.com

NXP-Corp

NXP-Automotive

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/887ea5fb-070e-49d4-811a-9f1b3032a9b1



