Insights on Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics Industry from 2015 to 2021

This report is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of the licensing trends and structure of deals entered into by leading life science companies worldwide.



Global Licensing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015- 2021 includes:

Trends in licensing dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015

Analysis of licensing deal structure

Case studies of real-life licensing deals

Comprehensive listing of over 5,000 licensing deals since 2015

Access to licensing contract documents

Key financial bnchmarks for headline, upfront, milestone and royalty rates

The leading licensing deals by value since 2015

Most active licensing dealmakers since 2015

The leading licensing partnering resources

This report provides details of the latest licensing agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. Fully up to date, the report provides details of licensing agreements from 2015 to 2021.



There has been a long standing willingness for parties to enter licensing deals. Such deals enable both parties to benefit from the upside of a big R&D win, whilst mitigating the risks of going it alone in the risky preclinical and clinical development stages.



Licensing is a specific type of partnering deal whereby the parties to the deal agree to commercialize a compound, product or technology.



Specifically, licensing is the granting of permission to use intellectual property rights, such as trademarks, patents, or technology, under defined conditions



There are several forms of licensing deal. Traditional licensing arrangement whereby an owner of intellectual property (the licensor) provides access to its technology to another company (the licensee) in return for agreed payments and royalties on subsequent sales of product(s) derived from the intellectual property.



In more recent times, licensing is often the outcome of a successful period of collaboration on the research and development of a technology or compound, resulting in a product which can be commercialized. In this situation, the licensing agreement governs who has permission to commercialize and what payments are due should commercialization proceed.



Other forms of licensing such as sub-licensing and cross-licensing are also explored, with examples provided together with listing of recent deals in pharma, biotech and diagnostics.



The report provides a detailed understand and analysis of how and why companies enter licensing deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensee retains either a right or option to license to commercialize the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure licensing deals whereby the products originator takes on a development/commercialization partner in order to maximize a technologies/products prospects.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all licensing deals announced since 2015 as recorded in the deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in licensing deal making

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of licensing deals

2.3. Success factors for licensing deals

2.4. When licensing can be useful

2.5. Attributes of licensing deals

2.6. Trends in licensing deals since 2015

2.6.1. Licensing deal making by year since 2015

2.6.2. Licensing deal making by phase of development since 2015

2.6.3. Licensing deal making by industry sector since 2015

2.6.4. Licensing deal making by therapy area since 2015

2.6.5. Licensing deal making by technology type since 2015

2.6.6. Licensing deal making by most active company since 2015

2.7. Option to license

2.8. Adding co-promotion to the mix

2.9. The future of licensing deals



Chapter 3 - Overview of licensing deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Pure versus multi-component licensing deals

3.3. Pure licensing agreement structure

3.3.1. Example licensing agreements

3.3.1.a. Case study 1: Ignyta - Nerviano Medical Sciences

3.3.1.b. Case study 2: Sanofi - Pozen

3.4. Licensing rights as part of a wider alliance agreement

3.4.1. Example licensing clauses

3.4.1.a. Case study 3: 4D Molecular Therapeutics - UniQure

3.4.1.b. Case study 4: Kyowa Hakko Kirin - Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals

3.4.2. Example licensing option right clauses

3.4.2.a. Case study 5: Forest Laboratories - Trevena

3.4.2.b. Case study 6: Abbvie - Receptos



Chapter 4 - Leading licensing deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top licensing deals by value



Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active licensing dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active licensing dealmakers



Chapter 6 - Licensing deal term financials

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Licensing partnering headline values

6.3. Licensing deal upfront payments

6.4. Licensing deal milestone payments

6.5. Licensing royalty rates



Chapter 7 - Licensing contract directory since 2015

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Licensing deals with contracts since 2015



