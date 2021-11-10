Worldwide Blockchain in Telecom Industry to 2025 - Featuring Oracle, Microsoft and SAP Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blockchain in Telecom Market (2020-2025) by Provider, Application, Organization Size, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Blockchain in Telecom Market is estimated to be USD 54.6 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 975.6 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 78%.



Key factors such as the increasing support for OSS/BSS processes and rising security concerns among telecom companies have been driving the overall blockchain in telecom market growth. Several telecom operators are also adopting blockchain technology to reduce identity, fraud detection, and improve customer experience, thereby expanding the market for blockchain in the telecom industry.



Conversely, concerns related to users' authenticity, uncertain regulatory status, and the lack of common standards are likely to hinder the market growth. Many enterprises believe that enterprises with data confidentiality, integrity, and availability can be seriously affected if blockchain is used. Also, strict government regulations in adopting blockchain technology and lack of common standards are restraining market growth.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Support for OSS/BSS Processes

Rising Security Concerns Among Telcos

Restraints

Growing Concerns Related to the Authenticity of Users

Uncertain Regulatory Status and the Lack of Common Standards

Opportunities

Blockchain Technology Helps the Telecom Sector in Fraud Management

Extensive Use of Blockchain Solutions in IoT Space

Increasing Use of the Blockchain Technology for Implementing 5G Technology

Challenges

Lack of Awareness of the Blockchain Technology

Lack of Understanding About the Blockchain Concept, Skill Sets, and Technical Knowledge

The Global Blockchain in Telecom Market is segmented further based on Provider, Application, Organization Size, and Geography.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, AWS, Huawei, SAP SE, Bitfury, Cegeka, Reply, Shocard, Blocko, Blockpoint, BlockCypher, Auxesis Group, SpinSys, Tbcasoft, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments and growth in market share.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Blockchain in Telecom Market, By Provider

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Application Providers

6.3 Middleware Providers

6.4 Infrastructure Providers



7 Global Blockchain in Telecom Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 OSS/BSS Processes

7.3 Identity Management

7.4 Payments

7.5 Smart Contracts

7.6 Connectivity Provisioning

7.7 Others Wireless Personal Area Networks



8 Global Blockchain in Telecom Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

8.3 Large enterprises



9 Global Blockchain in Telecom Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Russia

9.5.9 Rest of APAC

9.6 Rest of the World

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates

9.6.5 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Funding



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Oracle Corporation

11.2 Microsoft

11.3 SAP SE

11.4 IBM Corporation

11.5 AWS

11.6 Bitfury

11.7 Cegeka

11.8 Reply

11.9 Shocard

11.10 Auxesis Group

11.11 Blockchain Foundry

11.12 BlockCypher

11.13 Blocko

11.14 Blockpoint

11.15 Blockstream

11.16 Filament

11.17 Huawei

11.18 Recordskeeper

11.19 Sofocle Technologies

11.20 SpinSys

11.21 Tbcasoft

11.22 Abra



12 Appendix



