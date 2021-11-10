United States Children's OTC Medications & Natural Remedies Market Report 2021: Assess Caregivers' Practices and Perceptions Towards Natural and Homeopathic Remedies vs. OTC Medications

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 2021 Study of Children's OTC Medications & Natural Remedies in the U.S " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst has conducted the 2021 Study of Children's OTC Medications & Natural Remedies to examine how parents approach their children's healthcare and their over the-counter medication choices.

Children suffered fewer common ailments over this Pandemic year and fewer coughs, colds and fevers means less use of OTC medications, while supplement use remained consistent.

This study assesses caregivers' practices and perceptions towards natural and homeopathic remedies vs. OTC medications in this evolving market.

An attitudinal Market Segmentation Analysis is also included, which will identify distinct groups of parents differentiated with regard to their treatment practices for insights into which segments represent the best targets for children's OTC products.

Specific topics addressed by this study include:

Caregivers' approach to pediatric healthcare and attitudes about medication

Health problems treated with OTC medications in past year

Types of OTC children's medications used

Use of natural remedies/supplements formulated for health benefits

Brand awareness, trial and brand used most often

Attributes sought when selecting OTC medicine for children

Form, flavor and dosing instrument preferences

Doctor's recommendation and parent compliance

Shopping habits and online purchases

Changes in treatment approaches during the COVID-19 pandemic

Key Topics Covered:

1. Approach to Treatment

Approach When Child Gets Sick

Sources of Information When Child Gets Sick

How Typically Treat Common Ailments

Type of Doctor Child Sees and Satisfaction

Attitudes About Child's Treatment

2. Types of Treatment Products

Types of Treatment Products Used When Child Gets Sick

Treatment Products Used When Child Gets Sick - By Subgroups

Types of Common Ailments Child Has Experienced in Past Year

Treatments Used for Specific Ailments

Trend In Natural/Homeopathic vs. OTC Treatments Used for Specific Ailments

Diagnosed Health Conditions and Use of Prescription Medication

Treatments Recommended by Child's Physician

Treatment Product Selection Factors

Likelihood of Trying/Continuing to Use Various Treatments

Comparison of OTC Medication vs. Natural/Homeopathic Remedies

Types of OTC Medications Used

Attitudes About Natural/Homeopathic Products

3. Natural/Homeopathic and Home Remedies

Natural/Homeopathic Remedies Used

Home Remedies Used

Ailments for Which Child's Doctor Recommended Natural/Homeopathic Remedie.

Expectations When Buying Natural/Homeopathic Products for Children

Preference for Natural Remedies and Supplements

4. Brand Awareness and Usage

Unaided Awareness of OTC and Natural/Homeopathic Remedy Brands

Brands of Children's OTC Medication and Homeopathic Remedies Currently Have on Hand

OTC Cough/Cold/Flu Remedy Brand Awareness and Usage

Natural/Homeopathic Cough/Cold/Flu Remedy Brand Awareness and Usage

Children's Cough/Cold Brands Used Because The Doctor Recommended Them

Pain/Fever Reducer Brand Awareness and Usage

Allergy Brand Awareness and Usage

Stomach/Digestive Upset Brand Awareness and Usage

5. Form, Flavor and Ingredient Considerations

Preference for How to Administer Liquid Medication

Age Appropriateness for Different Forms/Types of Medication

Medication Forms Preferred by Caregiver and Child

Child's Flavor Preferences

Label and Ingredient Considerations

6. Use of Dietary Supplements

Amount of Vitamins and Minerals in Child's Diet

Child Used Dietary Supplements in Past Year

Reasons for Giving Child Supplements

Types of Supplements Used

Supplement Brands Used in Past Year

Relationship of Supplement Use and School Environment During Pandemic

7. Shopping Behaviors

Incidence of Online Purchase for Children's Medicines

Retail Outlets where Shopped for Medicines in Past Year

Online Outlets where Shopped for Children's Medicines in Past Year

Reason Purchase Children's Medicines Online

Changes In Shopping Habits During The Pandemic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vafmtz