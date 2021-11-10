United States Children's OTC Medications & Natural Remedies Market Report 2021: Assess Caregivers' Practices and Perceptions Towards Natural and Homeopathic Remedies vs. OTC Medications

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 2021 Study of Children's OTC Medications & Natural Remedies in the U.S " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analyst has conducted the 2021 Study of Children's OTC Medications & Natural Remedies to examine how parents approach their children's healthcare and their over the-counter medication choices.
Children suffered fewer common ailments over this Pandemic year and fewer coughs, colds and fevers means less use of OTC medications, while supplement use remained consistent.
This study assesses caregivers' practices and perceptions towards natural and homeopathic remedies vs. OTC medications in this evolving market.
An attitudinal Market Segmentation Analysis is also included, which will identify distinct groups of parents differentiated with regard to their treatment practices for insights into which segments represent the best targets for children's OTC products.
Specific topics addressed by this study include:
- Caregivers' approach to pediatric healthcare and attitudes about medication
- Health problems treated with OTC medications in past year
- Types of OTC children's medications used
- Use of natural remedies/supplements formulated for health benefits
- Brand awareness, trial and brand used most often
- Attributes sought when selecting OTC medicine for children
- Form, flavor and dosing instrument preferences
- Doctor's recommendation and parent compliance
- Shopping habits and online purchases
- Changes in treatment approaches during the COVID-19 pandemic
Key Topics Covered:
1. Approach to Treatment
- Approach When Child Gets Sick
- Sources of Information When Child Gets Sick
- How Typically Treat Common Ailments
- Type of Doctor Child Sees and Satisfaction
- Attitudes About Child's Treatment
2. Types of Treatment Products
- Types of Treatment Products Used When Child Gets Sick
- Treatment Products Used When Child Gets Sick - By Subgroups
- Types of Common Ailments Child Has Experienced in Past Year
- Treatments Used for Specific Ailments
- Trend In Natural/Homeopathic vs. OTC Treatments Used for Specific Ailments
- Diagnosed Health Conditions and Use of Prescription Medication
- Treatments Recommended by Child's Physician
- Treatment Product Selection Factors
- Likelihood of Trying/Continuing to Use Various Treatments
- Comparison of OTC Medication vs. Natural/Homeopathic Remedies
- Types of OTC Medications Used
- Attitudes About Natural/Homeopathic Products
3. Natural/Homeopathic and Home Remedies
- Natural/Homeopathic Remedies Used
- Home Remedies Used
- Ailments for Which Child's Doctor Recommended Natural/Homeopathic Remedie.
- Expectations When Buying Natural/Homeopathic Products for Children
- Preference for Natural Remedies and Supplements
4. Brand Awareness and Usage
- Unaided Awareness of OTC and Natural/Homeopathic Remedy Brands
- Brands of Children's OTC Medication and Homeopathic Remedies Currently Have on Hand
- OTC Cough/Cold/Flu Remedy Brand Awareness and Usage
- Natural/Homeopathic Cough/Cold/Flu Remedy Brand Awareness and Usage
- Children's Cough/Cold Brands Used Because The Doctor Recommended Them
- Pain/Fever Reducer Brand Awareness and Usage
- Allergy Brand Awareness and Usage
- Stomach/Digestive Upset Brand Awareness and Usage
5. Form, Flavor and Ingredient Considerations
- Preference for How to Administer Liquid Medication
- Age Appropriateness for Different Forms/Types of Medication
- Medication Forms Preferred by Caregiver and Child
- Child's Flavor Preferences
- Label and Ingredient Considerations
6. Use of Dietary Supplements
- Amount of Vitamins and Minerals in Child's Diet
- Child Used Dietary Supplements in Past Year
- Reasons for Giving Child Supplements
- Types of Supplements Used
- Supplement Brands Used in Past Year
- Relationship of Supplement Use and School Environment During Pandemic
7. Shopping Behaviors
- Incidence of Online Purchase for Children's Medicines
- Retail Outlets where Shopped for Medicines in Past Year
- Online Outlets where Shopped for Children's Medicines in Past Year
- Reason Purchase Children's Medicines Online
- Changes In Shopping Habits During The Pandemic
