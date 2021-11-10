FXCM Pro and Integral Launch First Cleared CFD Platform

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Pro, the institutional arm of the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading and related services, and Integral, a leading financial technology company, have today announced the launch of a centrally cleared platform for CFDs (Contracts for difference).



Through this new service, the first cleared contract for CFD users was executed with liquidity for the transaction provided by Jump Trading, a global leader in FX and CFD market making.

The CFD Prime platform brings all the widely recognized benefits of Prime Brokerage to the CFD market, including consolidated margin, account opening and netting, resulting in reduced transacting costs. Through Integral’s market leading technology, users are able to trade in standardized CFD products including major indices, commodities and crypto currencies, utilizing the prime brokerage services of FXCM Pro in conjunction with liquidity from market makers including Jump Trading.

FXCM Pro will provide its balance sheet along with its battle-tested post-trade infrastructure to provide clients with the margin and operational benefits of a single account, while Integral’s technology platform allows clients to use a single connection to get aggregated prices and transact with multiple liquidity providers without having to form multiple bilateral relationships.

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM Group, commented: “We are committed to upgrading the trading experiences of our clients, and our new CFD Prime service is the latest in the long line of our innovations designed to do exactly that. We’re harnessing 20 years of experience, as well as leveraging the latest advancements in technology to pave the way for a more diverse and vibrant global CFD trading community on our platform.”

Harpal Sandhu, Founder and CEO of Integral, said: “Integral’s innovations have always been centered on providing clients with unrivalled access to credit and liquidity. Unlocking direct access to leading CFD market makers through a single credit and technology relationship is a big step forward in what has been a bilateral market, until now.”

Bo Bjurgert, Head of Business Development at Jump Trading, added: “This innovation is a truly ground-breaking development in the CFD market structure. By enabling LPs and customers to trade directly with each other, without the burden of managing multiple bilateral relationships, traders of CFD products will realize significant liquidity and cost benefits.”

Disclaimers:

This communication is intended for institutional and professional clients only.

About FXCM

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company. Trading Forex/CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Leverage can work against you. The products are intended for retail, professional and eligible counterparty clients. Retail clients who maintain account(s) with Forex Capital Markets Limited

("FXCM LTD"), could sustain a total loss of deposited funds but are not subject to subsequent payment obligations beyond the deposited funds but professional clients and eligible counterparty clients could sustain losses in excess of deposits. Prior to trading any products offered by FXCM LTD or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the "FXCM Group"], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM Australia Pty. Limited (“FXCM AU”) (AFSL 309763), you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, Target Market Determination and Terms of Business. Our FX and CFD prices are set by us, are not made on an Exchange and are not governed under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act. The FXCM Group may provide general commentary, which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the FXCM Group’s websites prior to taking further action.

About Integral

Integral is a financial technology company that helps its customers—banks, brokers, and asset managers—outperform their competition in the foreign exchange market through innovative solutions for workflow management and advanced execution. This powerful cloud-based platform is the industry’s only answer for FX institutions that want to design and deliver complete solutions tailored to their businesses. Integral’s modern approach of addressing the entire FX lifecycle with an intelligent platform allows its customers to achieve the lowest transaction costs, greatest operational efficiency, and highest yield. Founded in 1993, Integral maintains development, support, and sales offices in Palo Alto, New York, London, Tokyo, Singapore and Bangalore.

©2021 Integral Development Corp. All rights reserved. Integral technology is protected under U.S. Patent Nos. 6,347,307; 7,882,011; 8,417,622; 8,862,507, 9,412,134; 9,836,789; 10,387,952 and patent pending applications and related intellectual property. Additional information is available at https://www.integral.com

FXCM Media contact:

Chatsworth Communications

+44 (0) 20 7440 9780

fxcm@chatsworthcommunications.com

Integral Media contact:

Aspectus

+44 (0) 20 7242 8867

Integral@aspectusgroup.com