Global Medical Radiation Detection Market (2021 to 2030) - by Detection Type, Product, End-user and Region

The global medical radiation detection market was valued at $1,173.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,558.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.



Medical radiation detectors are a type of medical equipment that is used to detect the presence of radiation. When an individual is exposed to radiation for an extended period of time, it is more likely to induce a variety of fatal illnesses. This increases the demand for equipment that can detect the quantity of radiation accumulation in the body. Handheld Survey Meter (HSM), personal radiation detector (PRD), Radiation Portal Monitor (RPM), and Radiation Isotope Identification Device are some of the major detectors available for identifying radioactive materials and ionizing radiation (RIID). With technological advancements, various radiation detecting gadgets may become accessible for use at home. Dosimeters are medical radiation detecting equipment that can detect the presence of Gamma rays, the most dangerous external radioactive threat.



The rising occurrence of cancer necessitates the use of medical radiation detectors, which drives the market expansion. Furthermore, increase in the use of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for the diagnosis and treatment of acute radiation illness will contribute to the market growth in future. Furthermore, there has been a significant increase in the number of diagnostic imaging facilities that require medical radiation detectors to avoid excessive radiation exposure, fuelling the market development throughout the projection period.

Rising awareness regarding safety from prolonged exposure to radiation especially in radiation-prone settings as well as an increase in the number of individuals having medical insurance would propel the growth of the medical radiation market during the forecast period. However, the increased cost of medical radiation detection will stifle the market expansion. Furthermore, the increased potential for medical radiation detection in emerging markets is expected to assist the industry produce more possibilities in the coming years.



The global medical radiation detection market is segmented on the basis of detection type, product, end user, and region. On the basis of detection type, the market is categorized into gas-filled detectors, scintillators, and solid-state. By product, it is classified into personal dosimeters, area process dosimeters, surface contamination monitors, and others. By end user, it is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five force analysis

3.4. Top player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growing use of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment

3.5.1.2. Rise in incidences and prevalence of various cancer types

3.5.1.3. Growing number of diagnostics laboratories In developed countries

3.5.1.4. Increase in prevalence of ageing associated diseases

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Lack of presence of skilled radiation professionals

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Growth potential in emerging economies

3.5.4. Impact analysis

3.6. COVID-19 Impact analysis on medical radiation detection market



CHAPTER 4: MEDICAL RADIATION DETECTION MARKET, BY PRODUCTS

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Personal dosimeters

4.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Area process dosimeters

4.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.2. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Surface Contamination Monitors

4.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Market size and forecast

4.5.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: MEDICAL RADIATION DETECTION MARKET, BY DETECTION TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Gas-Filled Detectors

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Scintilators

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Solid-State

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: MEDICAL RADIATION DETECTION MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Clinics

6.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market size and forecast

6.5.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: MEDICAL RADIATION DETECTION MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. AmRay Group, Inc.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.2. Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company Snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.3. Fortive corporation.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company Snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Business performance

8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. IBA Worldwide

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Business performance

8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. Infab Corporation

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.6. Mirion Technologies, Inc.

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. Polimaster Inc.

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.8. PTW Freiburg GmBH

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segments

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. Sun Nuclear Corporation

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Operating business segments

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.5. Business performance

8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments



