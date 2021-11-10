2021 CIO IT Infrastructure Policy Works: Address Ransomware Attack Vectors & Work From Home Policy and Electronic Forms

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CIO IT Infrastructure Policy Bundle" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Polices and procedures are the nemesis of IT executives around the world

CIO IT Infrastructure Policy and Procedures Bundle - IT Infrastructure Policies and Procedures Address Challenges that CIOs, CTOs, IT Directors Face - Written policies represent the only way for CIOs and the executive management team can clearly communicate the way it would like employees to conduct the business of the organization. Without well-managed policies, companies are left to ad-hoc decisions made unilaterally by everyone and anyone.

Research shows that well-run companies are most productive, suffer the least loss of sensitive data, and have less downtime of operations if they have good policies in place.

Gain control over your IT realm! Download a collection of Janco's IT infrastructure and policy templates. Each can be modified to align with your needs.

This comprehensive collection comes with a variety of highly-researched tools that will help you develop a complete guide that fits the unique needs of your organization and provides tools and suggestions for policy communication and enforcement.

Ransomware and Work from Home Considerations includedPolicies include topics like:

Closing Ransomware attack vectors

Top 10 Technology Travel Tips - Best Practices for International Travel

How to create a WYOD (Wear Your Own Device) strategy

Best Practices for Text Messaging Sensitive Information

Legal considerations of Google Glass and other Wearable Devices

Federal Computer Security Incident Handling Requirements

Best Practices to Meet Compliance Requirements

Mobile Device Security and Compliance Checklist

Top 10 Cloud and Outsourcing SLA Best Practices

ISO Compliance Requirements

Legal definitions for records management compliance

Generic Service Level Agreement Template

Tips on how to avoid being scammed on social networks

Telecommuting risks faced by the business

Plus much more

Defining Your Optimal IT Infrastructure is a critical task that can no longer wait with all of the changes mandated by PCI-DSS, HIPAA, ISO, ITIL, Sarbanes-Oxley, changing economic environment, and changes to enterprise operating environments.

The policies help enterprises:

Understand and explain what infrastructure is, enabling enterprises, their constituents, and the executive team to manage the enterprise's technology environment more effectively;

Analyze the current state of their enterprise's infrastructure so they know where it works well and where to focus improvement efforts;

Justify infrastructure spending, using the template's comprehensive definitions and ready to use examples to link IT infrastructure and the enterprise's bottom line; and,

Prioritize enterprise resources with a prescriptive tool set that lets enterprises focus their efforts in a cost effective manner.

Key Topics Covered:

Backup and Backup Retention Policy (revised 02/2021)

Blog and Personal Web Site Policy (revised 02/2021)

BYOD Access and Use Policy (revised 02/2021)

Google Glass Policy (revised 02/2021)

Incident Communication Policy (revised 02/2021)

Internet, Email, Social Networking, Mobile Device, and Electronic Communication Policy

(revised 06/2021)

Mobile Device Access and Use Policy (revised 02/2021)

Outsourcing and Cloud-Based File Sharing Policy (revised 02/2021)

Patch Management Version Control (revised 02/2021)

Physical and Virtual Server Security (revised 02/2021)

Privacy Compliance Policy (revised 02/2021)

Record Classification, Management, Retention, and Disposition Policy (revised 02/2021)

Safety Program (revised 1/2020)

Sensitive Information Policy (revised 2/2021)

Service Level Agreement Policy including sample metrics (revised 07/2020)

Social Networking Policy (revised 06/2021)

Technology Acquisition Policy (revised 07/2020)

Text Messaging Sensitive and Confidential Information (revised 06/2021)

Travel, Laptop, PDA and Off-Site Meeting Policy (revised 06/2021)

Wearable Devices (revised 02/2021)

Work From Home (WFH) & Telecommuting Policy (revised 01/2021)

