Europe Dog Food Markets, 2021-2026 - Opportunities in Organic and Natural Pet Food, Innovative Packaging, & Growth in Internet Retailing

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Dog Food Market- Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe is the second-largest market for dog food, accounting for a global market share of 25%, with a projected sale of $19.2 billion in 2025. Dog food market in this region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.

The European dog food market is primarily driven by four factors: health-oriented products, breed-specific diets, food for dogs at different age's and treats. In Western Europe, the dog food market is affected by tough economic conditions and people's inability to keep larger-breed canines, leading to a sharp increase in the number of small dogs.

New laws by the government, such as compulsory microchipping of dogs since April 2016 in the U.K., have also led to people preferring other types of pets. However, with health being the paramount concern, consumers pay more attention to organic and natural ingredients and healthy dog treats, which will drive value sales.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.3 Assumptions



2. Summary



3. Industry Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Snowballing Dogs population

3.1.2 Growing Trend of Pet Humanization

3.1.3 Increasing demand of Therapeutic pet food

3.2 Restraints

3.2.1 Growing connotation between pet food and obesity

3.2.2 Nutritional Sustainability

3.2.3 Supply Chain Challenge in developing countries

3.3 Opportunities

3.3.1 Organic and natural pet food

3.3.2 Innovative Packaging

3.3.3 Growth in Internet Retailing

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5 Future Trends in the Industry

3.6 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Industry Policies & Regulations

3.8 Market Innovations



4. Market Size and Forecast

4.1 Market Share, By Product Type

4.1.1 Dry Dog Food

4.1.2 Wet Dog Food

4.1.3 Veterinary Diets

4.1.4 Treats & Snacks

4.1.5 Raw Food

4.1.6 Organic

4.2 Market Share, Pricing

4.2.1 Economic

4.2.2 Premium

4.2.3 Super-premium

4.3 Market Share, Ingredients

4.4.1 Animal Derivatives

4.4.2 Fish Derivatives

4.4.3 Dairy products and eggs

4.4.4 Fruits & Vegetables

4.4.5 Cereals & Cereal by-products

4.4.6 Fats & Oils

4.4.7 Additives

4.4.8 Others

4.4 Market Share, Additives

4.4.1 Vitamins

4.4.2 Minerals

4.4.3 Amino Acids

4.4.4 Antioxidants

4.4.5 Antimicrobials

4.4.6 Colorants

4.4.7 Emulsifiers & Stabilisers

4.4.8 Flavors

4.4.9 Others

4.5 Market Share, Distribution Channel

4.5.1 Pet Shops

4.5.2 Mass Markets

4.5.3 Internet Retailing

4.5.4 Veterinanry Clinics

4.5.5 Others



5. Country Market Share

5.1 Europe

5.2.1 U.K.

5.2.2 France

5.2.3 Germany

5.2.4 Italy

5.2.5 Spain

5.2.6 Romania

5.2.7 Russia

5.2.8 Others



6. Competitive Analysis

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Growth Strategies of leading players

6.3 Investment and Development Prospects

6.3.1 Investment in past five years

6.3.2 Investment Opportunities

6.5 Price Trend Analysis



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Mars Inc.

7.2 Nestle SA

7.3 Hills's Pet Nutrition

7.4 Uni-Charm Corp

7.5 Nutriara Alimentos Ltda

7.6 Invivo NSA

7.7 Agrolimen SA

7.8 Mogiana Alimentos SA

7.9 Heristo AG

7.10 Deuerer

7.11 Wellpet

7.12 J.M. Sucker

7.13 Diamond Pet Foods

7.14 Blue Buffalo

7.15 Merrick Pet Care

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/snxac2