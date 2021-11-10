Global Aircraft Cameras Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Cameras Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aircraft cameras market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period 2021 - 2026.

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a decline in air passenger traffic, which led to the cancellation and postponement of aircraft orders by many major airlines around the world in 2020. IATA predicts that passenger traffic is anticipated to return to the pre-COVID level by 2024.

Nevertheless, with the recovery in passenger traffic in 2021 as compared to that of 2020, some airlines have started ordering and taking deliveries of new aircraft, which is expected to support the growth of the aircraft cameras market in the commercial sector. As compared to the commercial aircraft segment, the military aircraft segment has been relatively less impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, as demand fluctuations are not witnessed from the military end-users, although military aircraft OEMs have witnessed supply chain bottlenecks in 2020.

The demand for cameras is increasing in aircraft for various interior and exterior applications including ground maneuvering, cabin surveillance, external security, military aircraft refueling, observation of aircraft control surfaces, military surveillance, identification and classification purposes, as well as for targeting and self-protection. This is expected to drive the growth of the aircraft cameras during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Cameras in Military Applications

Military aircraft use cameras for a wide variety of applications including surveillance, acquiring situational awareness, aerial refueling, targeting, self-protection, monitoring the aircraft exterior, among others. The growing demand for military aircraft, along with the need for enhanced situational awareness for military pilots are driving the growth of the military aircraft segment of the market studied. Newer generation military aircraft are highly dependent on imaging sensors for various operations. For instance, Boeing's new KC-46 tanker is completely dependent on the imagery provided by the cameras of the Remote Vision System for aerial refueling, unlike legacy tankers, where boom operators can rely on visual cues to steer the boom.

The growing demand for such newer generation aircraft is expected to drive the market. On the other hand, the growing demand for situational awareness is also necessitating the adoption of various cameras onboard military aircraft. In 2018, Boeing has chosen FLIR Systems to provide the EO/IR surveillance sensor for the U.S. Air Force UH-1N replacement. As part of the contract, FLIR announced that it will provide its Star SAFIRE 380-HDc airborne surveillance camera for the project. Following this, the helicopter, named MH-139 Grey Wolf, was unveiled in December 2019, featuring the forward-looking infrared camera system. Such developments are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Generate the Highest Demand During the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the major market for aircraft cameras during the forecast period, due to the growing demand for both military and commercial aircraft from the region. Though the recovery of international passenger traffic in the Asia-Pacific continues to lag the rest of the world, a stronger domestic recovery is anticipated to help the commercial aviation sector in the region. Even during the year 2020, over a quarter of all deliveries of Airbus went to the Asia-Pacific region, signifying a better recovery of the market from the region.

Even during the forecast period, the deliveries of new commercial aircraft are expected to be the highest from the region, driven by the demand from the LCCs. On the other hand, the countries in the region, like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are expected to procure a huge number of military aircraft during the forecast period, generating demand for new aircraft cameras during the forecast period.

For instance, India is currently taking deliveries of the indigenous Light Combat Helicopter and has a total requirement of around 180 such helicopters. The helicopter features day/night targeting systems for the crew including the helmet pointed sight and electro-optical pod consisting of a CCD camera/FLIR/laser range finder (LRF)/laser designator (LD). Thus, the deliveries of new military aircraft are expected to drive the growth of the aircraft camera systems in the region during the forecast period.

