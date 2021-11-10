Global Avocado Oil Market Report 2021-2027 - Growing Awareness of the Nutritional and Health Benefits & Rising Demand in Different Applications

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Avocado Oil Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global avocado oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.7% during 2021-2027.
This report on global avocado oil market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global avocado oil market by segmenting the market based on product type, application, distribution channel, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the avocado oil market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Scope of the Report
Market Drivers
- Growing awareness of the nutritional and health benefits
- Increasing prevalence of various lifestyle disorders
- Rising demand in different application
Market Challenges
- Availability of alternatives
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2020
- Historical Period: 2016-2019
- Forecast Period: 2021-2027
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1 Objective
1.2 Target Audience & Key Offerings
1.3 Report's Scope
1.4 Research Methodology
1.4.1 Phase I
1.4.2 Phase II
1.4.3 Phase III
1.5 Assumptions
2. Key Insights
3. Global Avocado Oil Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges
4. Global Avocado Oil Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19
5. Global Avocado Oil Market by Product Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Extra Virgin Oil
5.3. Refined Oil
5.4. Blends
5.5. Others
6. Global Avocado Oil Market by Application
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Food and Beverages
6.3. Cosmetics
6.4. Pharmaceuticals
6.5. Others
7. Global Avocado Oil Market by Distribution Channel
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Business to Business
7.3. Business to Consumer
7.3.1. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
7.3.2. Convenience Stores
7.3.3. Online Stores
7.3.4. Others
8. Global Avocado Oil Market by Region
8.1. Introduction
9. SWOT Analysis
10. Porter's Five Forces
11. Market Value Chain Analysis
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competitive Scenario
12.2. Company Profiles
12.2.1. Olivado Group
12.2.2. Sesajal
12.2.3. Grupo Industrial Batellero
12.2.4. The Village Press
12.2.5. Spectrum organics
12.2.6. Bella Vado
12.2.7. Chosen Foods LLC
