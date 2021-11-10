RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS
| Source:
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-11-10
|Name
|HEIMSTADEN BOSTAD AB
|Isin
|XS2327990649
|Coupon, spread
|0.747
|Maturity
|2025-04-07
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-11-10
|Name
|HEIMSTADEN BOSTAD AB
|Isin
|XS2259800121
|Coupon, spread
|1.289
|Maturity
|2025-02-25
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-11-10
|Name
|HUMLEGARDEN FASTIGHETER
|Isin
|SE0012676526
|Coupon, spread
|1.027
|Maturity
|2024-10-07
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-11-10
|Name
|HUMLEGARDEN FASTIGHETER
|Isin
|SE0013882529
|Coupon, spread
|1.133
|Maturity
|2025-09-22
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-11-10
|Name
|HUSQVARNA AB
|Isin
|SE0010869669
|Coupon, spread
|0.707
|Maturity
|2023-02-14
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-11-10
|Name
|HUSQVARNA AB
|Isin
|SE0013359478
|Coupon, spread
|0.762
|Maturity
|2024-12-04
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-11-10
|Name
|TELE2 AB
|Isin
|XS2187707976
|Coupon, spread
|1.194
|Maturity
|2025-06-10
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|30
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|30
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield, DM
|35.00
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|35.00
|Highest yield, DM
|35.00
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-11-10
|Name
|TELE2 AB
|Isin
|XS1604464559
|Coupon, spread
|1.438
|Maturity
|2023-02-24
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-11-10
|Name
|INDUTRADE AB
|Isin
|SE0010921197
|Coupon, spread
|1.086
|Maturity
|2023-02-23
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-11-10
|Name
|INDUTRADE AB
|Isin
|SE0012676419
|Coupon, spread
|1.337
|Maturity
|2024-09-26
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-