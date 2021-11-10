RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-11-10
NameHEIMSTADEN BOSTAD AB
IsinXS2327990649
Coupon, spread0.747
Maturity2025-04-07
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-11-10
NameHEIMSTADEN BOSTAD AB
IsinXS2259800121
Coupon, spread1.289
Maturity2025-02-25
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-11-10
NameHUMLEGARDEN FASTIGHETER
IsinSE0012676526
Coupon, spread1.027
Maturity2024-10-07
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-11-10
NameHUMLEGARDEN FASTIGHETER
IsinSE0013882529
Coupon, spread1.133
Maturity2025-09-22
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-11-10
NameHUSQVARNA AB
IsinSE0010869669
Coupon, spread0.707
Maturity2023-02-14
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-11-10
NameHUSQVARNA AB
IsinSE0013359478
Coupon, spread0.762
Maturity2024-12-04
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-11-10
NameTELE2 AB
IsinXS2187707976
Coupon, spread1.194
Maturity2025-06-10
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln30
Volume bought, SEK mln30
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM35.00
Lowest accepted yield, DM35.00
Highest yield, DM35.00
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-11-10
NameTELE2 AB
IsinXS1604464559
Coupon, spread1.438
Maturity2023-02-24
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-11-10
NameINDUTRADE AB
IsinSE0010921197
Coupon, spread1.086
Maturity2023-02-23
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-11-10
NameINDUTRADE AB
IsinSE0012676419
Coupon, spread1.337
Maturity2024-09-26
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-