Global laboratory supplies market size to amass USD 50.8 billion by 2027

Pune, India, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global laboratory supplies market size was worth USD 30.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to register an annual growth rate of 7.5% over 2021-2027, thereby accumulating USD 50.8 billion by the end of analysis timeline.

Besides, it thoroughly analyzes the various segments and sub-segments to offer a clearer picture of the industry size and scope. The study includes detailed information on the geographical landscape and competitive hierarchy of the marketplace. Lastly, it gives valuable insights to the different business centric strategies used by the listed players to strengthen their foothold in the overall market.

Rise in federal funding and investment to support research activities, and escalating demand for advanced equipment in laboratories are aiding market expansion. Citing an instance, according to Congressional Research Service report, funding and federal investment for R&D increased from USD 3.5 billion in 1955 to USD 138.9 billion in 2019, a total yearly growth rate of 5.9%.

For the unversed, laboratory supplies include tools, equipment, and apparatus which are used for storing chemicals and carrying out different scientific activities in laboratories.

Surging number of testing and research organizations, coupled with developments in the field of biotechnology are also adding to the progression of global laboratory supplies market.

On the contrary, high cost associated with technologically advanced equipment is likely to hamper the remuneration scope of this market in the ensuing years.

Elaborating various market segments

Based on product, the marketplace is fragmented into equipment (autoclaves & sterilizers, and spectrometer & microarray equipment), and disposables (tubes, and masks). The report thoroughly evaluates the above-mentioned segments to accurately determine the size and scope of this industry.

Expounding regional landscape

Regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America are considered to understand the geographical landscape of this industry vertical. Among these, North America presents holds a significant market share and is anticipated to amass notable gains during 2021-2027. This is ascribed to strong demand for advanced technology, surge in pharmaceutical and other science & technology organizations.

Competitive hierarchy review

Key players defining the competitive arena of global laboratory supplies market are Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Bruker Corporation, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

These aforementioned players are undertaking various effective strategies like mergers & acquisitions, product launches, R&D investments, and collaboration deals to further expand their reach and garner significant returns over the stipulated timeline.

Global Laboratory Supplies Market, by Product (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Equipment

Spectrophotometer & Microarray Equipment

Autoclaves & Sterilizers

Disposables

Masks

Tubes

Global Laboratory Supplies Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of The World

Global Laboratory Supplies Market, Competitive Hierarchy (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Waters Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Laboratory Supplies Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Laboratory Supplies Market, by Product,2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Laboratory Supplies Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Laboratory Supplies Market Dynamics

3.1. Laboratory Supplies Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing government funding and investment to support research activities

3.1.1.2. Demand of Technological advance equipment in laboratories

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. High cost of technologically advanced laboratory equipment.

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Rising number of testing and research organizations, along with the increasing development in the field ofbiotechnology .

Chapter 4. Global Laboratory Supplies Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Laboratory Supplies Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Laboratory Supplies Market by product, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Laboratory Supplies Market Estimates & Forecasts by product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Laboratory Supplies Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Equipment

5.4.2. Disposables

Chapter 6. Global Laboratory Supplies Market, Regional Analysis

