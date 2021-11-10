Global Apparel Retail Industry Guide 2021 with Profiles of 39 Leading Players

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Apparel Retail Global Industry Guide - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global apparel retail market had total revenues of $1,206.2bn in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.2% between 2016 and 2020.

Global Apparel Retail industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.



Key Highlights

The apparel retail market includes baby clothing, toddler clothing and casual wear, essentials, formalwear, formalwear-occasion, and outerwear for men, women, boys and girls; excludes sports-specific clothing. All market data and forecasts are represented as a consumer expenditure in retailers which includes sales taxes (e.g. VAT) and figures presented are in nominal terms (i.e., without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2020 annual average exchange rates.

The womenswear segment was the market's most lucrative in 2020, with total revenues of $619.2bn, equivalent to 51.3% of the market's total value.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had severe consequences for the global apparel retail market. Nationwide lockdown restrictions have greatly reduced the ability of consumers to visit physical apparel retail stores to make purchases and has also meant that consumers are spending more time at home, reducing the demand for new clothing.

