Helsinki, FINLAND

SAMPO PLC                 MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS   10 November 2021 at 12:40 pm

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Becasse AS)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Becasse AS
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Björn Wahlroos
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 6520/18/16
Transaction date: 2021-11-09
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: ENTERING INTO EQUITY SWAP

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,700,000 Unit price: 45.036 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,700,000 Volume weighted average price: 45.036 EUR

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

