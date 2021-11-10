SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 10 November 2021 at 12:40 pm
Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Becasse AS)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Becasse AS
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Björn Wahlroos
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 6511/5/4
Transaction date: 2021-11-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,492,692 Unit price: 44.995 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,492,692 Volume weighted average price: 44.995 EUR
