Incap Corporation: Incap Corporation receives 1st place in the category of Manufacturing at the 2021 Go Global Awards

Incap Corporation Press release 10 November 2021 at 1:00 p.m. EET

Incap Corporation was announced the winner in the category of Manufacturing on 14 October 2021 at the International Trade Council's Annual Go Global Awards Ceremony.

This was the first time for Incap to participate in the award contest. "We are honoured to be recognised and would like to thank the judging panel for this award. As a global company operating in six countries and exporting our electronics manufacturing services to customers all over the world, being recognised with such award amongst thousands of participants is an extraordinary event for us," stated Otto Pukk, the President and CEO of Incap Corporation.

“We are humbled by organisations such as Incap Corporation who, in the face of a global pandemic, have displayed leadership, resilience and innovation, while embracing change and supporting their employees and communities in a way never seen before,” said Kristal Parcon, Head of the Awards Committee. “Winning an award is no small feat. We received a total of 6,416 entries from organisations in 178 countries. The breadth of award nominations was truly amazing,”

Originally launched in 1989, The International Trade Council’s Go Global Awards celebrate organisations that drive the global economy through their innovations, technologies, and strategies.

The Go Global Awards follow a rigorous three-tiered review/selection process. Candidates begin the application process with a pre-screening/ranking phase. The top 20% of nominations across all categories are then cross-reviewed to ensure consistency. Finalists are then selected and move forward to the live judging event, where they present before independent members of the Go Global Awards Committee. The Awards Committee then cross-reviews the finalist presentations and the final decisions are announced at the Go Global Awards Day.

The Awards bring together hundreds of senior executives from some of the world’s most innovative manufacturers, exporters, technology firms, international service providers, venture capital firms and financial institutions.

While the Go Global Awards offer the opportunity to be recognised and honoured by their peers, it also goes beyond winning trophies and citations. The programme aims to build a community of senior executives from across the globe to support one another, share ideas, create partnerships, and build on their existing knowledge and connections.

For more information about the Go Global Awards, please visit www.goglobalawards.org

For more information about the International Trade Council, please visit www.tradecouncil.org

For additional information, please contact:

Mr Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

Mr Murthy Munipalli, Managing Director of Incap CMS Pvt Ltd, tel. +91 98802 31431

Ms Kristal Parcon, Head of the Awards Committee, tel. +1 202 869 0988

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company, Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, the UK, Slovakia and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,900 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.





Attachment

Visual of the Award for the 1st Place in the category of Manufacturing at the 2021 Go Global Awards: https://photos.app.goo.gl/AHtzHW9RiBqhCM1B8