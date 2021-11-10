Hootsuite CMO Maggie Lower Named in the Top 20 of INvolve’s OUTstanding LGBT+ Executives List

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hootsuite’s Chief Marketing Officer, Maggie Lower, has been named a top 20 OUTstanding LGBT+ Role Model in 2021. This marks her fourth year on the list, awarded by INvolve—the global network championing diversity and inclusion in business.

The OUTstanding LGBT+ Role Model Lists showcase the LGBT+ business leaders and allies who are breaking down barriers and creating more inclusive workplaces across the world to inspire the next generation of diverse talent. Supported by Yahoo Finance, the annual lists celebrate the top 100 LGBT+ Executives, 100 LGBT+ Future Leaders, and 50 Ally Executives globally.

"As a Gen X-er who came out 20 years ago, I’ve been part of this community for a long time, and I've seen all of the work we've done, and the progress we've made, so that we can feel visible and protected. But the work is not complete,” said Maggie Lower, Chief Marketing Officer at Hootsuite. “Today’s climate is an often painful reminder that progress can quickly erode if we lose our focus. That's why recognitions like these are so important. This isn't just a list that celebrates a few of us, this is a signal of hope for all of us.”

Lower joined Hootsuite as a key member of the company’s executive leadership team in 2021. She owns the brand's overall global marketing strategy, demand generation, communications, and events. In addition to her role as a talented marketing and business executive—she is a community leader that works with a variety of not-for-profit organizations.

“Being your authentic self in business takes courage and a lot of intestinal fortitude. I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve as an executive mentor to support LGBT+ professionals aspiring to C-level roles and to continue to drive equity and connectivity in the workplace through the incredible not-for-profit organizations with which I work,” said Lower. “We know there is more work to do, but I feel the commitment to it every single day.”

In 2020, Hootsuite deepened its commitment to DE&I—rapidly implementing diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies company-wide and appointing Tara Ataya to Chief People and Diversity officer to ensure that employee voices are continuously represented in the C-Suite.

“I'm so proud of Hootsuite for cultivating DEI into every single decision that we make and for nurturing a culture of inclusion throughout every facet of the organization—far beyond just HR.” added Lower.“It’s a privilege to be an owl.”

INvolve’s nominees were voted on by a judging panel that scored each individual based on their impact inside and outside the workplace, their business achievements, and the global influence of their role.



“I’m thrilled to be celebrating this trailblazing group of global LGBT+ and Ally Role Models who are championing inclusion and inspiring the next generation of talent,” said Suki Sandhu OBE, Founder & CEO of INvolve. “It’s vital that the LGBT+ community can succeed and be authentic in business and beyond, and these Role Models are essential in dismantling barriers to progression and creating opportunities for LGBT+ employees to thrive."





