Komprise Named Winner in the 2021 Software and Technology Awards

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven data management, announces that it has been recognized by New World Report in the sixth-annual Software and Technology Awards as winner of the Enterprise Data Management category. The Software and Technology Awards looks to acknowledge and reward the continued efforts of the pioneers and disruptors of modern technology, as well as those who have sustained excellence and exhibited long-term dedication to their commitment to the development and advancements in technology.



Komprise is used by the world’s leading organizations to handle the two most pressing issues with unstructured data – managing its rampant growth and unlocking data value. Komprise enables customers to cut 70%+ storage and backup costs by providing visibility across data silos, both on-premises and cloud, and right placing data through transparent cloud tiering, cloud replication or cloud migration.

Komprise’s elastic grid architecture and patented Transparent Move Technology (TMT)™ ensures that once data is moved from NAS, users can always access files from the original location, in their original form and enabling native access in the destination storage. The Komprise Global File Index provides an easy way to search across silos of data, billions of files and objects to find and ingest specific data sets into AI/ML and data analytics engines.

“We work with enterprise customers across different sectors and their pains are common,” said Krishna Subramanian, president and co-founder of Komprise. “They’re managing petabytes of file data at a drastically increasing cost and with limited visibility. We are seeing a marketplace shift from managing storage to managing data and our mission is to help customers make that transition with an independent, analytics-driven data management solution. We’re delighted to receive this recognition from New World Report.”

“This year we have the honor to recognize more fantastic businesses in the software and technology industries,” said Kaven Cooper, awards coordinator with New World Report. “I offer my sincere congratulations to all of the winners, and we wish you luck for the future ahead.”

About Komprise

Komprise is a multi-cloud data management-as-a-service that frees you to easily analyze, mobilize, and access the right file and object data across clouds without shackling your data to any vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, you are able to know first, move smart, and take control of massive unstructured data growth while cutting 70% of enterprise storage, backup, and cloud costs. www.komprise.com

