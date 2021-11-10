Fobi Signs CheckVax™ Deal With the University of Nevada, Las Vegas for Men’s and Women’s NCAA Basketball Games

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. Inc. (FOBI:TSXV FOBIF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Fobi”), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce the Company has entered into an Agreement with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) to provide Fobi’s CheckVax™ proof of vaccination solution. CheckVax™ will be utilized to improve the customer experience by speeding up entry and to keep fans, student-athletes, and staff safe at all Men’s & Women’s basketball games at UNLV for this coming season. The season kicks off with the first Men’s game on Wednesday, November 10th. Fobi will earn revenue on this deal through an initial setup fee and monthly Wallet pass license fees.



The Thomas Mack Center, home to Nevada men's and women's basketball, has a capacity of 19,522, so UNLV has a clear need for a proof of vaccination solution that can enable them to keep their fans, student-athletes, and staff safe and speed up entry for the fans who will be attending the games.

The UNLV men's basketball program has a rich history as one of college basketball's premier programs. UNLV has played in the NCAA tournament 20 times, made 10 Sweet 16 appearances, four Final Four showings, and won the national title in 1990.

UNLV also has a long and impressive history of success over its 47 seasons of competition in women’s basketball. The Lady Rebels have recorded eight trips to the NCAA Tournament and have advanced to the Regional Semifinals once (1989).

Michael Newcomb, Senior Associate Athletic Director at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas stated: “We have been so impressed with Fobi’s CheckVax™ solution and how it will improve the attendee experience at our games. It’s easy to use, it can handle people coming from different regions and the customer service from Fobi has been excellent. We’re excited to kick this off on Wednesday.”

UNLV chose Fobi’s CheckVax™ solution over other solutions for two key reasons. The first is that CheckVax™ is easy to use for users and requires less staffing and resources for manual verifications from UNLV. The second and most important reason is that CheckVax™ can verify vaccination and Covid test results across multiple jurisdictions and regions in advance, speeding up attendee access to the venue which creates a far superior customer experience and increases revenue, as fans stuck in a lineup outside can’t spend their money in the venue. This multi-jurisdiction and multi-region pre-verification is something that other solutions are just not able to do.

Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated: “We are very excited to sign this deal with UNLV, one of the premier College Athletic programs in the US. This goes to show that CheckVax™ is the premier digital proof of vaccination and Covid test solution available on the market today.”

The agreement with UNLV follows on the announcement of the deal for CheckVax™ with the University of Nevada, Reno last week. Fobi is seeing increased interest in the CheckVax™ solution from various organizations who are looking to adhere to vaccination mandates and keep their various stakeholders safe, ranging from sports teams and venues to restaurants and other hospitality companies, and also from corporations who are looking to get their employees back into the office safely.

About the University of Nevada, Las Vegas



The University of Nevada, Las Vegas athletic department strives to educate leaders, win championships, and excel in all that we do. With our core values of integrity, service, innovation, accountability, and excellence; we look to provide a first-class experience to our more than 450 student-athletes competing in 16 NCAA Division 1 sports.

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi’s unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

