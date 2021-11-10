North America Fencing Market Report 2021-2027: Rising Investments in R&D for Enhanced Materials and Increasing Demand from the Remodeling and Renovation Developments

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Fencing Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America fencing market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period

North America accounts for the largest share in the global fencing market. The growth of the fencing market in North America is supported by rising investments in R&D for enhanced materials and increasing demand from the remodeling and renovation developments in the region.

The strongest economic growth of the US and Canada, developments in industrial sectors, and the company's expansions are driving the sales of fencing in North America. PVC fencing is gaining high traction, among other materials, due to the durability and versatility properties. The US is one of the major countries worldwide in PVC production.

However, planned industrial projects have witnessed a slump due to the economic slowdown and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Around 91 projects of manufacturing or production plants, 74 distribution centers or warehousing, 32 new construction projects, 36 plant expansions, and 45 entailed renovations and equipment upgrades were expected in March 2020 in North America.

One of the largest manufacturing constructions is owned by Crown, which is investing around $147 million and has started the construction of a 327,000-sq-ft manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The company expects the facility to be operational in 2021.

Moreover, considering the planned industrial activities, the fencing market is expected to witness a demand at a fast pace. However, due to the pandemic, industrial activities witnessed a drop. But the industrial sector in North America is expected to recover and regain its market position on a global level. Therefore, with an increased product sale across the region, the demand for fencing is anticipated to be high during the forecast period.

The North America fencing market is segmented based on the material, distribution, and end-use. Based on material, the market is sub-segmented into concrete, metal, plastic, and wood. Based on distribution, the market is categorized into offline and online. Based on end-use, the market is segmented into agricultural, energy and power, government, military and defense, mining, petroleum and chemicals, residential, and warehouse.

The residential segment is witnessing growth in terms of new construction and renovations across the globe. It has been the driving force for the overall fencing market globally. In terms of new constructions in the residential segment, the demand is currently driven by new government-funded housing projects, especially due to the rising immigrant population.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.1. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. North America Fencing Market by Material

5.1.1. Concrete

5.1.2. Metal

5.1.3. Plastic

5.1.4. Wood

5.2. North America Fencing Market by Distribution

5.2.1. Offline

5.2.2. Online

5.3. North America Fencing Market by End-use

5.3.1. Agricultural

5.3.2. Energy and Power

5.3.3. Government

5.3.4. Military and Defense

5.3.5. Mining

5.3.6. Petroleum and Chemicals

5.3.7. Residential

5.3.8. Warehouse



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. The US

6.2. Canada



7. Company Profiles

7.1. AFTEC, LLC

7.2. Ameristar Perimeter Security

7.3. Associated Materials, LLC

7.4. BARRETTE

7.5. Betafence

7.6. Cascade Fence & Deck, LLC

7.7. CERTAINTEED (Saint Gobain Company)

7.8. Fiberon

7.9. Gregory Industries, Inc.

7.10. GSM

7.11. Jerith Manufacturing

7.12. Long Fence

7.13. Ply Gem Residential Solutions

7.14. Poly Vinyl Creations

7.15. Specialized Storage Solutions

7.16. Specrail

7.17. Titangateandfence

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ic9oau