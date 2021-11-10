$8+ Billion Worldwide RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Industry to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market.

The global RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market is expected to grow from $4.59 billion in 2020 to $5.22 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $8.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.4%.

The report focuses on the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market which is experiencing strong growth. It gives a guide to the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for RNA analysis/transcriptomics? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market section of the report gives context. It compares the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market with other segments of the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, RNA analysis/ transcriptomics indicators comparison.

Major players in the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market are Affymetrix Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare, Illumina Inc., Qiagen N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Promega Corporation, and Biomereiux SA.



The RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market consists of sales of RNA analysis products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide RNA analysis. Transcriptomics/RNA analysis is a study of the transcriptome under specific circumstances, environment, or in a specific cell using high-throughput methods.



The main types of products in the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market are reagents/consumables, instruments, software. It is implemented in various areas including clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, toxicogenomics, comparative transcriptomics, RNA interference. Major technology involved in RNA analysis/ transcriptomics are microarrays, sequencing, polymerase chain reaction RNA interference. RNA analysis is used in clinical diagnosis to detect different RNA species, pathogen RNA splice variants among others useful in the diagnosis of diseases.



North America was the largest region in the RNA analysis/transcriptomics market in 2020. This region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Technological advancements and innovations in RNA analysis is an emerging trend in the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market. Technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and RNA interference (RNAi) improved precision and accuracy, which help researchers analyze the transcriptional activity. For instance, Next-generation sequencing developed by Illumina is successfully used in fragmenting DNA/RNA into multiple pieces, adding adapters, sequencing the libraries, and reassembling them to form a genomic sequence.



In October 2020, 10x Genomics, a startup based in the USA acquired Cartana for an amount of $41.2 million. The acquisition of Cartana is expected to strengthen its approach to develop technologically advanced products. Cartana is a Sweden-based biotechnology player involved in developing in situ RNA analysis technology.



The increasing demand for personalized medicine is expected to drive the growth of the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market in the coming years. Personalized medicine refers to the customizing of medical treatment to each patient's unique characteristics. If scientists can implement the necessary practices and processes for personalized clinical care, RNA-Seq will be well-positioned to handle the massive clinical workload. According to a report on personalized medicines by US FDA, 11 drugs out of 44 new drugs approved in the year 2019 were personalized drugs. Moreover, as per the Personalized Medicine Report 2020 published by the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), the number of personalized medicines in the market more than doubled between 2016 and 2020 in the USA. Therefore, the growing demand for the personalized medicines propels the growth of the RNA analysis market.



The countries covered in the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market Characteristics



3. RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics



5. RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market Segmentation

6.1. Global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

6.2. Global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

6.3. Global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7. RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/65p0fr