Global Cell Culture Consumables and Equipment Market (2021 to 2030) - Featuring Becton Dickinson, Corning and Eppendorf Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Culture Consumables and Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global cell culture consumables and equipment market.



The report focuses on the cell culture consumables and equipment market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the cell culture consumables and equipment market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global cell culture consumables and equipment market is expected to grow from $8.55 billion in 2020 to $9.46 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $13.49 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.3%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for cell culture consumables and equipment? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Cell Culture Consumables and Equipment Market Global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The Market Characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Major players in the cell culture consumables and equipment market are Becton Dickinson, Corning Incorporation, Eppendorf, GE Healthcare and Merck KGaA.



The cell culture consumables and equipment global market consists of sales of cell culture consumables, equipment and related service. Cell culture consumables include sera, media, reagents, and equipment such as bioreactors, cell counters, filtration systems, centrifuges, and incubators. The services includes only installation and maintenance services offered by equipment manufacturers. Cell culture consumables and equipment are designed to aid scientist in growing new cells in the culture media for drug development, tissue culture, and engineering, gene therapy, vaccine production and toxicity testing.



The cell culture consumables and equipment market covered in this report is segmented by product into consumables, instruments. It is also segmented by end user into industrial, biotechnology, agriculture, others; by application into vaccination, toxicity testing, cancer research, drug screening and development, recombinant products, stem cell technology, regenerative medicine, others; by consumables into media, sera, reagents and by instruments into cell culture vessels, bioreactors, biosafety cabinets, carbon dioxide incubators, centrifuges.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Contamination of cell culture is the most prominent factor restricting the growth of cell culture consumables and equipment market. Contaminated culture is the presence of non-living substances or unwanted foreign microorganisms that have undesirable effects on the cell culture. Using contaminated culture cells has a number of negative consequences on the users and thus hampers the growth of this market. For example, an article published on MedCrave, stated that Mycloplasma is one of the most common and difficult to detect contaminants. The article also highlighted the results of a study on fibroblasts and keratinocyte cell lines that showed 32.35% of contamination, out of which 17.65% were mycoplasma contaminated cultures, followed by fungal (8.82%) and bacterial (5.88%) contaminants. Hence, the high risk associated with cell culture techniques pose a threat to the growth of cell culture consumables and equipment market.



Companies in cell culture consumables and equipment are investing more in 3D cell culture for its new and advantageous features. 3D cell culture may be defined as the culture of living cells within micro-assembled devices and supports that present a three dimensional structure and are used to replicate a tissue or an organ in an artificial environment by allowing the cells to interact with the surroundings in all three directions. 3D cell cultures are more relevant with higher degree of structural complexity and maintains the steady state for more time as compared to 2D cell cultures. Visikol launched OpenLiver 3D cell culture models in January 2019 to enter into 3D cell culture technology.



Thermo Fisher acquired Brammer Bio for $1.7 billion in March 2019. Brammer Bio is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for cell and gene treatment centered biotechs. This transaction will strengthen Thermo Fisher to grow faster and expand cell culture market in other countries. Brammer Bio is formed through the merger of Florida Biologix and Brammer Biopharmaceuticals in March 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.



Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of cell culture consumables and equipment market. Chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart diseases, obesity and hypertension are growing rapidly. A few chronic diseases are caused due to loss or damage of certain type of cells. Such diseases can be cured by replacing the destroyed cells with new ones that are produced by pluripotent stem cells, using cell culture consumables and equipment. So, with the rising incidence of chronic diseases, there is an increased need for such equipment that can produce new cells outside the natural environment, thus driving the growth for this market. For example, according to the World Health Organization, chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise by 57% by the year 2020.



FDA regulates the cell culture consumables and equipment in the U.S. Under title 21, Sec 864.2240. For cell and tissue culture equipment FDA states that if the equipment is not labelled or mentioned as sterile, they would be removed from good manufacturing practice of the quality system. Additionally, each manufacturing unit should maintain procedures to receive, review, and evaluate complaints. These procedures require consistency and punctuality along with the documentation of the receipts. Therefore, these regulatory standards improves the safety and efficacy of instruments and consumables used during cell culture processes.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Cell Culture Consumables and Equipment Market Characteristics



3. Cell Culture Consumables and Equipment Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Cell Culture Consumables and Equipment



5. Cell Culture Consumables and Equipment Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Cell Culture Consumables and Equipment Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Cell Culture Consumables and Equipment Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Cell Culture Consumables and Equipment Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Cell Culture Consumables and Equipment Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

6.2. Global Cell Culture Consumables and Equipment Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

6.3. Global Cell Culture Consumables and Equipment Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

6.4. Global Cell Culture Consumables and Equipment Market, Segmentation by Consumables, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

6.5. Global Cell Culture Consumables and Equipment Market, Segmentation by Instruments, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7. Cell Culture Consumables and Equipment Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Cell Culture Consumables and Equipment Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Cell Culture Consumables and Equipment Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v30rge