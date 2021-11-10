Global Non-Woven Textile Market Report 2021-2026 - Opportunities in Transportation, Marine, Wind Energy, Aerospace & Defense, and Construction

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities and Competitive Analysis of the Non-Woven Textile Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-woven textile market declined in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $3.2 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2026.

The future of the non-woven textile market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace & defense, and construction industry. The major drivers for this market are the increasing use of composites in different end use industries and the performance benefits of non-woven textiles as it offers better drapablity and delamination in composite structures.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of new defect control technology for designing fabrics with no defects for better mechanical properties.

In this market, non-crimp, and chopped strand mat (CSM)/continuous fiber manufacturing (CFM) are used as product types. The analyst forecasts that non-crimp textile will remain the largest segment by value and volume due to the increasing use in wind energy, transportation, and aerospace industries.

Chopped strand mat (CSM)/continuous fiber manufacturing (CFM) is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecasted period. Within the global non-woven textile market, wind energy will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume.

Aerospace and defense is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for lightweight materials and the replacement of woven textiles.

By material, carbon fiber, glass fiber, and natural fiber are the major non-woven textile by material type. Glass fiber will remain the largest segment by value and volume and the natural and other fiber is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Europe will remain the largest region by value and volume due to the presence of major composite component manufacturers for wind energy and transportation and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Some of the global non-woven textile manufacturers profiled in this report include Saertex, Sigmatex, Vectorply, SGL, and Hexcel.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2015 to 2026

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.1.1: Macroeconomic Trends

3.1.2: Macroeconomic Forecast

3.2: Global Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Transportation

3.3.2: Marine

3.3.3: Wind Energy

3.3.4: Aerospace and Defense

3.3.5: Construction

3.3.6: Others

3.4: Global Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market by Material Type

3.4.1: Carbon Fiber Non-Woven Textiles

3.4.2: Glass Fiber Non-Woven Textiles

3.4.3: Natural and Other Fibers in Non-Woven Textiles

3.5: Global Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market by Product Type

3.5.1: Non-Crimp

3.5.2: CSM/CFM



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market by Region

4.2: North American Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market

4.2.1: North American Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market by End Use Industry

4.3: European Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market

4.3.1: European Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market by End Use Industry

4.4: APAC Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market

4.4.1: APAC Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market by End Use Industry

4.5: ROW Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market

4.5.1: ROW Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market by End Use Industry



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market by Material Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market by Product Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Non-Woven Textile Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Non-Woven Textile Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Saertex

7.2: Sigmatex

7.3: Vectorply

7.4: SGL Group

7.5: Hexcel

7.6: Owens Corning

7.7: Jushi Group

7.8: FlexForm

7.9: Scott & Fyfe

7.10: Selcom

