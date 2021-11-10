Cerevel Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Pipeline Updates

Phase 1 data for darigabat in acute anxiety now expected by the end of Q1 2022



Submissions of additional PK/PD data for CVL-231 in schizophrenia accepted for presentation at the Annual Meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided key pipeline and business updates.

“We continue to execute on our vision of becoming the premier neuroscience company as we advance our pipeline and secure the capital required for our next stage of growth as a company,” said Tony Coles, M.D., chairperson and chief executive officer of Cerevel Therapeutics. “We are advancing our clinical programs with speed and determination and preparing our company for the future in order to bring medicines to patients with neuroscience diseases including schizophrenia, anxiety, epilepsy, Parkinson’s, and dementia-related apathy as quickly as possible.”

Pipeline Highlights

Leveraging its deep understanding of neurocircuitry and receptor subtype selectivity, Cerevel continues to execute on its broad pipeline of novel neuroscience drug candidates.

CVL-231: CVL-231 is an M4-selective positive allosteric modulator (PAM) in development as a once-daily medication for schizophrenia without the need for titration. In June 2021, Cerevel announced positive topline data for its Phase 1b trial of CVL-231 in people with schizophrenia.

During its virtual R&D event on October 7, Cerevel discussed new pharmacokinetic (PK) and PET receptor occupancy data that will inform the design of the upcoming Phase 2 program.

Cerevel will present additional PK and pharmacodynamic (PD) data at the Annual Meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ACNP) in December 2021.

The comprehensive Phase 2 program for CVL-231 will consist of one or more adequately-powered placebo-controlled Phase 2b trials to evaluate the full dose range for CVL-231 in schizophrenia.

At least one of the multiple dose arms will include the 30 mg once-daily dose regimen without titration. This dose regimen showed a statistically significant 12.7 point placebo-adjusted improvement on the Positive and Negative Symptom Scale (PANSS) Total Score in the Phase 1b trial.

The anticipated Phase 2 trial design will follow established precedent and include six weeks of in-patient treatment with a patient profile similar to Part B of the Phase 1b trial and a primary endpoint of the change from baseline on the PANSS Total Score.

Additionally, the company plans to evaluate the potential of this mechanism in other populations, including dementia-related psychosis.

Cerevel expects to disclose the full details of its Phase 2 program in schizophrenia by mid-to-late Q1 2022.



Darigabat (formerly CVL-865): Darigabat is an α2/3/5-selective GABA A receptor PAM currently under development for anxiety and epilepsy.

Cerevel is conducting a Phase 1 proof-of-principle trial in acute anxiety using a well-established CO 2 inhalation challenge model in healthy volunteers.

inhalation challenge model in healthy volunteers. Data for this trial are now expected by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Cerevel is also conducting the REALIZE trial, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in focal epilepsy. This trial remains ongoing; multiple patients have completed the 8-week maintenance portion of the trial and have opted to participate in the accompanying open-label extension trial (REALIZE OLE).

Data from the REALIZE trial are expected in the second half of 2022.

Tavapadon: Tavapadon is a D1/D5 partial agonist currently in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

All three of Cerevel’s Phase 3 trials in early- and late-stage Parkinson’s disease (TEMPO-1, -2, and -3) as well as the corresponding open-label extension trial (TEMPO-4) are ongoing.

Data readouts from the Phase 3 program are expected beginning in the first half of 2023.

CVL-871: CVL-871 is a D1/D5 partial agonist in development for treatment of dementia-related apathy.

In the second quarter, Cerevel received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the development of CVL-871 in dementia-related apathy.

Cerevel is conducting a Phase 2a exploratory trial in dementia-related apathy.

Data from this trial are expected in the second half of 2022.



CVL-936: CVL-936 is a D3-preferring dopamine D3/D2 antagonist in development for substance use disorder (SUD).

Cerevel intends to initiate a multiple dose non-clinical safety pharmacology study before additional Phase 1 single and multiple ascending dose evaluations.



Other Programs: Cerevel has an active drug discovery effort and a number of earlier-stage programs, including CVL-354 and CVL-047.

CVL-354 is a Kappa Opioid Receptor Antagonist (KORA) being evaluated as a potential therapy for major depressive disorder and SUD.

CVL-047 is a selective PDE4 inhibitor that spares the PDE4D subtype, which is believed to contribute to the gastrointestinal side effects that have historically hindered development of PDE4 inhibitors in neuroscience indications.

Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2021 were $669.7 million, which included $55.5 million from the exercise and redemption of Cerevel’s outstanding public warrants. This cash balance is expected to fund Cerevel’s operations into 2024.



Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2021 were $669.7 million, which included $55.5 million from the exercise and redemption of Cerevel’s outstanding public warrants. This cash balance is expected to fund Cerevel’s operations into 2024. R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses for the nine months and third quarter ended September 30, 2021 were $114.0 million and $40.2 million, respectively, compared to $73.2 million and $24.0 million for the prior year periods. Total research and development expenses include equity-based compensation expense of $6.4 million and $2.5 million for the nine months and third quarter ended September 30, 2021, respectively. These amounts compare to equity-based compensation expense of $2.9 million and $1.1 million for the prior year periods. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily attributable to continued execution of Cerevel’s late-stage and early-stage trials, increased investment in preclinical and discovery efforts, and infrastructure costs to support continued growth of the company.



Research and development expenses for the nine months and third quarter ended September 30, 2021 were $114.0 million and $40.2 million, respectively, compared to $73.2 million and $24.0 million for the prior year periods. Total research and development expenses include equity-based compensation expense of $6.4 million and $2.5 million for the nine months and third quarter ended September 30, 2021, respectively. These amounts compare to equity-based compensation expense of $2.9 million and $1.1 million for the prior year periods. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily attributable to continued execution of Cerevel’s late-stage and early-stage trials, increased investment in preclinical and discovery efforts, and infrastructure costs to support continued growth of the company. G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses for the nine months and third quarter ended September 30, 2021 were $41.6 million and $14.4 million, respectively, compared to $34.1 million and $10.3 million for the prior year periods. Total general and administrative expenses include equity-based compensation expense of $11.0 million and $3.6 million for the nine months and third quarter ended September 30, 2021, respectively. These amounts compare to equity-based compensation expense of $7.0 million and $2.4 million for the prior year periods. The increase in G&A expenses was driven primarily by public company and personnel costs.



Conference Call Information

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics is dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases. The company is tackling diseases with a targeted approach to neuroscience that combines expertise in neurocircuitry with a focus on receptor selectivity. Cerevel Therapeutics has a diversified pipeline comprising six clinical-stage investigational therapies and several pre-clinical compounds with the potential to treat a range of neuroscience diseases, including Parkinson’s, epilepsy, schizophrenia, and substance use disorder. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Cerevel Therapeutics is advancing its current research and development programs while exploring new modalities through internal research efforts, external collaborations, or potential acquisitions. For more information, visit www.cerevel.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

TABLE 1



CEREVEL THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share amounts and per share amounts)



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 40,159 $ 24,026 $ 114,014 $ 73,168 General and administrative 14,368 10,336 41,594 34,052 Total operating expenses 54,527 34,362 155,608 107,220 Loss from operations (54,527 ) (34,362 ) (155,608 ) (107,220 ) Interest income, net 13 1 38 210 Other income (expense), net (7,545 ) (4,684 ) (10,709 ) (11,976 ) Loss before income taxes (62,059 ) (39,045 ) (166,279 ) (118,986 ) Income tax benefit (provision), net — 5 — 21 Net loss $ (62,059 ) $ (39,040 ) $ (166,279 ) $ (118,965 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.43 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (1.25 ) $ (1.93 ) Weighted-average shares used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted 144,022,109 63,270,340 132,971,450 61,726,114

TABLE 2



CEREVEL THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands)



As of September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 669,676 $ 383,623 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,353 6,937 Total current assets 675,029 390,560 Property and equipment, net 28,404 24,165 Operating lease assets 23,576 24,459 Restricted cash 4,200 4,200 Other long-term assets 2,271 1,889 Total assets $ 733,480 $ 445,273 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,445 $ 4,993 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 23,020 22,519 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 2,335 2,036 Total current liabilities 30,800 29,548 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 34,752 30,969 Other long-term liabilities 38,848 236 Total stockholders’ equity 629,080 384,520 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 733,480 $ 445,273

TABLE 3

CEREVEL THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands)



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021 2020 Net cash flows used in operating activities $ (125,802 ) $ (76,099 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (9,431 ) (11,341 ) Net cash flows provided by financing activities 421,286 20,766 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 286,053 (66,674) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period 387,823 83,682 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period $ 673,876 $ 17,008 Note: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash balances include restricted cash of $4.2 million as of September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020.



