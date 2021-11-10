Outlook on the Ultrasonic Sensor Global Market to 2028 - by Type, Application, End-use and Region

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrasonic Sensor Market Share, Size & Growth, By Type (Proximity Detection, Ranging Measurement), By Application (Distance Measurement, Object Detection, Liquid Level Measurement, Anti-Collision Detection, Others), By End Use, And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ultrasonic sensor market size is expected to reach USD 6,454.2 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Increasing number of ultrasound applications in healthcare sector, and growing demand for minimally-invasive procedures are among the major factors driving market growth. Minimally-invasive procedures offer advantages including lesser strains and faster recovery-time.



Increasing demand for smart medical wearable, and increasing use of combination of various technologies for monitoring heart rate, sensing temperature, etc. is resulting in high consumption of ultrasonic sensors, thereby boosting market growth.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the type segments, the proximity sensor segment accounted for major share in terms of revenue in 2020, is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the distance measurement segment accounted for major revenue share in 2020, followed closely by the liquid-level measurement segment. The liquid-level measurement segment is also expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

Among the end-use segments, the medical and healthcare segment is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period. The automotive segment accounted for considerable revenue share in the global market in 2020.

North America market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020, due to various factors such as well-established end-use industries, high demand for advanced technologies, and strong presence of manufacturing units of various industrial verticals in countries in the region.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for the second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020.

Companies profiled in the market report include some of the participants in the ultrasonic sensor market include Branson Ultrasonic Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc., OMRON Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., APC International Ltd., Siemens Ag, Rockwell Automation Inc., G.E. Healthcare, Ltd., and Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

