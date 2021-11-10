VeriBlock and Coin Hunt World! Partner for First-Ever UK Event

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through a first-of-its-kind partnership, Coin Hunt World! and VeriBlock® have teamed up to let people in the United Kingdom explore their neighborhoods and discover hidden VeriBlock treasure.

The VeriBlock blockchain uses its novel Proof-of-Proof® (PoP®) consensus protocol to deliver a Decentralized, Trustless, Transparent, and Permissionless ("DTTP®") means for the world's blockchains to inherit Bitcoin's PoW security in an energy-efficient manner. The Coin Hunt World! mobile geo-location game lets its tens of thousands of "hunters" worldwide earn cryptocurrency by exploring the world around them.

From Nov. 8-15, hunters in the United Kingdom will be able to find and solve vaults located on the Coin Hunt World maps and earn VBK, VeriBlock's native coin. "Blue" vaults will drop up to $0.10 USD of VBK, as well as other cryptocurrencies. Special "green" vaults will ask a question about VeriBlock and drop up to $2.00 USD of VBK.

The event is the first partnership between Coin Hunt World! and a blockchain project. The goal, both company's leaders said, is to give people a fun, interactive way to learn about the VeriBlock project while finding keys, unlocking vaults, and discovering hidden treasures.

"With the constant threat of 51% attacks, security is more vital than ever," says Justin Fisher, Co-Founder and CEO of VeriBlock. "Partnering with Coin Hunt World! provides a great way for people to learn about VeriBlock's novel technology in a fun and approachable manner."

Bill Shihara, Co-Founder of Coin Hunt World!, adds, "Coin Hunt World, now with over 70,000 players, is proud to help cultivate understanding and adoption of VeriBlock's novel security technology."

Coin Hunt World! is available on Google Play. A closed beta version is available for iOS on the Apple App Store.

