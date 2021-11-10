Ceridian Strengthens Compliance Offering with DataFuZion Acquisition

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced it has acquired substantially all of the assets of DataFuZion HCM, Inc., an HCM technology company.



In today’s increasingly borderless world of work, organizations are continually challenged to address complex compliance rules and regulations. Forward-thinking leaders need to harness the power of technology to help maintain compliance, create efficiencies, and improve automation and accuracy.

The acquired technology includes specific features for certified payroll reporting, prevailing wage rate calculations, incentive payments, union rate calculations, and complex general ledger reporting. This acquisition extends Ceridian’s leadership in industries often experiencing complex payroll requirements including construction, public sector, government contracting, manufacturing, union, and non-profit sectors.

“Today’s announcement reinforces our commitment to bolster our expertise in priority verticals, and delivers on our vision to provide innovation and experiences through Dayforce,” said Joe Korngiebel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ceridian. “Together with the DataFuZion team, we will fuel our industry growth and help our customers achieve even more value as they navigate the new world of work.”

“Our highly configurable solution, coupled with our extensive workforce management and payroll expertise, will generate quantifiable value for Ceridian customers around the world,” said Sean McKenna, CEO and Founder, DataFuZion. “We’re tremendously excited by the opportunity that Ceridian offers us to continue to grow our team and help more companies succeed in today’s constantly changing compliance landscape.”

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

