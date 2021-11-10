Dream Finders Homes Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (the “Company” or “DFH”) (NASDAQ: DFH), one of the nation’s fastest growing homebuilders, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Third Quarter 2021 Highlights (As Compared to Third Quarter 2020)

Backlog of sold homes increased 146.2% to 4,520 homes valued at $1.8 billion, both company records, compared to 1,836 homes valued at $684 million. On October 1, 2021, DFH completed the acquisition of McGuyer Homebuilders, Inc. (MHI), which increased its backlog of sold homes to 6,364 homes valued at over $2.8 billion. The remaining highlights below do not include financial results for the MHI acquisition

Home building revenues increased 27.9% to $361 million from $283 million

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues increased 120 basis points to 16.0% from 14.8%

Pre-tax income increased 15.0% to $28 million, compared to $24 million

Average sales price of homes closed increased 3.9% to $375,693 from $361,442

Home closings increased 17.4% to 916 from 780 homes

Net new orders increased 12.3% to 1,301 from 1,159

Controlled lot pipeline increased 59.7% to 30,766 as of September 30, 2021, from 19,276 at December 31, 2020. As of September 30, 2021, the Company owned 4,118 lots, of which 3,619 were homes under construction

Active community count increased 35.4% to 107 from 79

Return on equity was 42.4% for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 43.9% for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020

Management Commentary

“We have successfully delivered our third sequential quarter of year-over-year revenue, gross margin and pre-tax income growth, despite supply chain constraints,” said Patrick Zalupski, Chairman and CEO of DFH. “We’ve continued to see elevated consumer housing demand and price appreciation; however, industry-wide labor, material and supply chain challenges have impacted sequential gross margins and temporarily drawn out cycle times by a month longer than our historical averages. Despite the challenges in the industry, inclusive of MHI, we have a record backlog of 6,364 sold homes with a value of over $2.8 billion, and collectively, our owned and controlled land position is over 40,000 lots. Our high-performing culture has been tested daily over the past year and remains committed to delivering long-term value to our customers and shareholders, alike. As we look ahead, I am confident in our team’s ability to deliver record fourth quarter revenues and substantial revenue growth in fiscal 2022, when we convert the largest backlog in the Company’s history.”

Third Quarter 2021 Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Home building revenues for the third quarter 2021 increased 27.9% to $361 million, compared to $283 million in the same year-ago quarter. Home closings increased 17% to 916, compared to 780 in the same year-ago quarter. Average sales price (ASP) of homes closed for the third quarter 2021 was $375,693, compared to $361,442 in the same year-ago quarter, primarily due to home price appreciation.

Home building gross margin in the third quarter 2021 improved 120 basis points to 16.0%, compared to 14.8% in the same year-ago quarter, primarily due to lower cost of capital. SG&A as a percent of home sales revenues was 8.9% in the third quarter 2021, compared to 7.0% in the same year-ago quarter, primarily as a result of extended cycle times due to supply challenges and as Management has built the Company’s headcount to support the record backlog.

Net new orders in the third quarter 2021 increased 12.3% to 1,301, compared to 1,159 in the same year-ago quarter, primarily due to increased community count. As expected, sales pace slowed in the third quarter when compared to the robust first half of 2021, as the Company manages sales pace to maximize margins. The cancellation rate remains within industry averages at 11.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 12.9% in the same year-ago nine-month period. At the end of the third quarter 2021, the Company had a record backlog 4,520 homes, valued at $1.8 billion, which represents record increases of 146% and 166%, respectively, when compared to the same year-ago quarter. The average sales price in backlog as of September 30, 2021, was $402,500. The Company believes the backlog of homes sold is the best indicator for future growth and expects a moderate increase in the average sales price of homes closed in future quarters.

Net income attributable to DFH in the third quarter of 2021 was $19.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to net income of $22.5 million in the third quarter of 2020*. Excluding the $4.0 million income tax expense in the third quarter of 2021, which was not applicable to DFH in the third quarter of 2020 prior to its corporate reorganization, net income attributable to DFH would have increased 3% in the third quarter of 2021.

The Company recorded an increase in contingent consideration of $0.6 million in the third quarter primarily in relation to the H&H Homes acquisition. At the time of the H&H Homes acquisition, the Company recorded a contingent consideration liability based on the expected value of future earn out payments of the acquiree. This liability is remeasured to fair value quarterly and the adjustment is recorded in other expense.

*DFH completed their initial public offering on January 21, 2021 and does not have a comparable earnings per diluted share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Subsequent Events

On October 1, 2021, DFH completed the acquisition of the homebuilding, mortgage banking and title insurance assets of privately held Texas homebuilder McGuyer Homebuilders, Inc. and related affiliates (collectively “MHI”), for $471 million in cash at closing, subject to post-closing adjustments. As of October 1, 2021, MHI had approximately 104 active communities, a backlog of 1,844 homes with a value in excess of $1 billion and 5,500 lots under control.

Full Year 2021 Outlook

The Company is updating its outlook and now expects 4,900 to 5,300 home closings for DFH, inclusive of MHI, compared to a previous outlook for 5,000 to 6,000 home closings due to longer cycle times as a result of industry wide supply chain challenges. Any further COVID-19 governmental restrictions on land development, home construction or home sales or additional supply chain challenges could negatively impact the Company’s ability to achieve this number of home closings in 2021.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and Operating Activity

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 362,983,638 $ 284,166,827 $ 1,071,820,104 $ 672,706,388 Cost of sales 303,386,434 240,701,064 898,012,615 575,683,384 Selling, general and administrative expense 32,434,505 19,856,843 88,086,880 55,071,469 Income from equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (1,372,690 ) (1,557,559 ) (4,230,084 ) (4,843,649 ) Loss/(Gain) on sale of assets (55,347 ) (18,711 ) (72,830 ) (53,006 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 697,423 - Other Income Other (4,849,766 ) (252,461 ) (7,000,248 ) (1,171,675 ) Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness - - (7,219,794 ) - Other Expense Other 5,145,106 1,113,211 10,482,934 3,669,048 Contingent consideration revaluation 602,090 204,251 5,761,815 (112,521 ) Interest expense 14,496 42,373 672,153 124,026 Income before taxes $ 27,678,810 $ 24,077,816 $ 86,629,240 $ 44,339,312 Income tax expense (4,110,795 ) - (13,405,594 ) - Net and comprehensive income $ 23,568,015 $ 24,077,816 $ 73,223,646 $ 44,339,312 Net and comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (4,432,516 ) (1,516,755 ) (9,393,623 ) (3,474,116 ) Net and comprehensive income attributable to Dream Finders Homes, Inc. $ 19,135,499 $ 22,561,061 $ 63,830,023 $ 40,865,196 Earnings per share(4) Basic $ 0.20 $ - $ 0.69 $ - Diluted $ 0.20 $ - $ 0.69 $ - Weighted-average number of shares Basic 92,521,482 - 92,521,482 - Diluted 92,695,197 - 92,658,878 - Other Financial and Operating Data Active communities at end of period(1) 107 79 107 79 Home closings 916 780 2,914 1,817 Average sales price of homes closed $ 375,693 $ 361,442 $ 354,222 $ 363,279 Net new orders 1,301 1,159 4,830 2,799 Cancellation rate 13.9 % 9.9 % 11.8 % 12.9 % Backlog (at period end) - homes 4,520 1,836 4,520 1,836 Backlog (at period end, in thousands) - value $ 1,819,300 $ 683,743 $ 1,819,300 $ 683,743 Gross margin (in thousands)(2) $ 57,936 $ 41,881 $ 169,219 $ 93,293 Gross margin %(3) 16.0 % 14.8 % 15.9 % 13.9 % Net profit margin 5.3 % 7.9 % 6.0 % 6.1 %

1) A community becomes active once the model is completed or the community has its fifth sale. A community becomes inactive when it has fewer than five units remaining to sell.

2) Gross margin is home sales revenue less cost of sales. Gross margin includes commission expense.

3) Calculated as a percentage of home sales revenues.

4) The Company calculated earnings per share (“EPS”) based on net income attributable to common stockholders for the period January 21, 2021 through September 30, 2021 over the weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the same period. EPS was calculated prospectively for the period subsequent to the Company’s initial public offering and corporate reorganization as described in Note 1 – Nature of Business and Significant Accounting Policies, resulting in 92,521,482 shares of common stock outstanding as of the closing of the initial public offering. The total outstanding shares of common stock are made up of Class A common stock and Class B common stock, which participate equally in their ratable ownership share of the Company. For the three and the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the diluted shares of common stock outstanding were 92,695,197 and 92,658,878 respectively. Diluted shares were calculated by using the treasury stock method for stock grants and the if-converted method for the conversion option to common stock related to preferred stock that is available in the event the company has redeemed the stock in October of 2026.





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021

(unaudited) 2020

(unaudited) 2021

(unaudited) 2020

(unaudited) Units Average Sales Price Units Average Sales Price Units Average Sales Price Units Average Sales Price Home Closings: Jacksonville 305 $ 369,461 371 $ 323,691 865 $ 349,143 895 $ 306,017 Colorado 60 $ 478,536 86 $ 453,955 141 $ 475,863 183 $ 452,918 Orlando 123 $ 415,645 108 $ 334,953 431 $ 407,677 206 $ 347,897 DC Metro 32 $ 696,356 60 $ 539,041 91 $ 659,942 148 $ 541,686 The Carolinas (H&H Homes) 249 $ 309,276 N/A N/A 907 $ 298,054 N/A N/A Other (1) 147 $ 355,914 155 $ 360,410 479 $ 327,762 385 $ 403,124 Total 916 $ 375,693 780 $ 361,442 2,914 $ 354,222 1,817 $ 363,279

(1) Austin, Savannah, Village Park Homes, Active Adult and Custom Homes.









Dream Finders Homes, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,539,220 $ 35,495,595 Restricted cash (VIE amounts of $2,854,685 and $8,793,201) 181,851,145 49,715,553 Accounts receivable (VIE amounts of $1,872,199 and $1,288,359) 31,845,905 24,927,903 Inventories: Construction in process and finished homes 595,643,030 396,630,945 VIE owned land and lots 20,708,390 40,900,552 Company owned land and lots 50,140,666 46,839,616 Lot deposits 156,605,165 66,272,347 Equity method investments 7,343,797 4,545,349 Property and equipment, net 3,825,299 4,309,071 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,665,167 14,219,248 Finance lease right-of-use assets 232,917 335,791 Intangible assets, net of amortization 1,995,000 2,660,003 Goodwill 30,360,997 28,566,232 Deferred tax asset 3,941,011 - Other assets (VIE amounts of $2,460,576 and $0) 49,884,074 18,262,036 Total assets $ 1,232,581,783 $ 733,680,241 Liabilities Accounts payable (VIE amounts of $655,511 and $1,315,582) $ 72,306,819 $ 37,418,693 Accrued expenses (VIE amounts of $7,284,286 and $9,977,268) 65,740,570 67,401,055 Customer deposits 109,780,976 59,392,135 Construction lines of credit 440,000,000 289,878,716 Notes payable (VIE amounts of $2,697,031 and $8,821,282) 3,913,031 29,653,282 Operating lease liabilities 12,981,615 14,410,560 Finance lease liabilities 242,623 345,062 Contingent consideration 27,712,570 23,157,524 Total liabilities $ 732,678,204 $ 521,657,027 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6) Mezzanine Equity Preferred mezzanine equity 154,892,565 55,638,450 Common mezzanine equity - 20,593,001 Total mezzanine equity $ 154,892,565 $ 76,231,451 Members' Equity Common members' equity - 103,852,646 Total members' equity $ - $ 103,852,646 Stockholders' Equity - Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Class A common stock, $0.01 per share, 289,000,000 authorized, 32,295,329 outstanding 322,953 - Class B common stock, $0.01 per share, 61,000,000 authorized, 60,226,153 outstanding 602,262 - Additional paid-in capital 256,761,849 - Retained earnings 64,552,332 - Non-controlling interests 22,771,618 31,939,117 Total stockholders' and members' equity 499,903,579 212,023,214 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, members' equity and stockholders' equity $ 1,232,581,783 $ 733,680,241





