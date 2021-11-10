Anavex Life Sciences Announces Participation at Upcoming Lausanne VIII Workshop Panel - Building Global Momentum for Interventions in Alzheimer’s Disease

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher U. Missling, PhD, will join the panel, “Exploring the Promise of Novel Therapeutic Approaches,” at the Lausanne VIII Workshop on Wednesday, November 17th at 10:00 a.m. EST to 11:00 a.m. EST.



The 2021 Lausanne Workshop for Leaders and Innovators in Alzheimer’s is the eighth in a series of Lausanne-based annual Alzheimer’s convenings with a goal to stop Alzheimer’s by 2025. Over the past seven years, the Workshop has become a highly-curated platform for global Alzheimer’s stakeholders to identify challenges, set solution paths, measure progress and hold each other accountable to act.

The Lausanne Workshop is organized under the auspices of the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) and supported by The Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer’s Disease (CEOi), Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI) and World Economic Forum (WEF). It launched in 2014 as a response to the international call to action to stop dementia by 2025.

About Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive degenerative brain disorder that gradually destroys a person's memory and ability to learn, reason, make judgments, communicate and carry out daily activities. An estimated 5.7 million Americans currently have Alzheimer's dementia. Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia among older adults and is estimated to rank as the third leading cause of death for older people in the United States, just behind heart disease and cancer. In 2020, Alzheimer's and other dementias cost the nation $305 billion. By 2050, these costs could rise as high as $1.1 trillion.1 There are currently over 50 million people living with dementia around the world, with numbers expected to increase to nearly 152 million by 2050.2 Almost 10 million new cases of dementia are diagnosed each year worldwide, implying one new case every 3 seconds, and a significant increase in the caregiving burden placed on society and families.3

About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain, and various types of cancer. Anavex’s lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), successfully completed a Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer’s disease and recently a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Parkinson’s disease dementia and a Phase 2 study in adult patients with Rett syndrome. ANAVEX®2-73 is an orally available drug candidate that restores cellular homeostasis by targeting sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer’s disease. ANAVEX®2-73 also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective, and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX®2-73 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. ANAVEX®3-71, which targets sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors, is a promising clinical stage drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid, and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX®3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation. Further information is available at www.anavex.com. You can also connect with the company on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

