Vertex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



“The shift to e-commerce has accelerated, becoming a preferred method for consumers and a profitable option for businesses. We are driving our strategy to advance global commerce by increasing the adoption of our cloud-based solutions and making key acquisitions that will position us for future growth,” said David DeStefano, Vertex Chief Executive Officer. “This quarter we extended our end-to-end solution platform with advanced capabilities to support the ever-increasing complexity facing today’s major omnichannel businesses.”



Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues of $110.7 million, up 17.0% year-over-year.

Software subscription revenues of $92.3 million, up 15.7% year-over-year.

Cloud revenues of $33.3 million, up 45.6% year-over-year.

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) of $352.9 million, up 15.1% year-over-year. Average Annual Revenue per customer (“AARPC”) was $82,900 at September 30, 2021, compared to $80,500 at June 30, 2021.

Net Revenue Retention (“NRR”) rate was 106% in the third quarter of 2021, consistent with the second quarter of 2021.

Loss from operations of $(3.6) million, compared to a loss from operations of $(50.0) million for the same period prior year. Non-GAAP operating income of $18.3 million, compared to $19.8 million for the same period prior year.

Net loss of $(3.9) million, compared to a net loss of $(21.0) million for the same period prior year.

Net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B share of $(0.03), compared to $(0.15) per basic and diluted Class A and Class B share for the same period prior year.

Non-GAAP net income of $13.2 million and Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.08.

Adjusted EBITDA of $21.4 million, compared to $22.5 million for the same period prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.3%, compared to 23.8% for the same period prior year.

Over 4,258 customers at September 30, 2021.

Vertex Chief Financial Officer John Schwab said, “The global Vertex team delivered solid performance this quarter with continued growth in annual recurring revenues, including a number of significant expansion opportunities with existing accounts demonstrating our ability to support customers as their businesses grow.”

Definitions of certain key business metrics and the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included below under the headings “Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics” and “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights

Acquired LCR-Dixon tools and expertise to extend our end-to-end global tax management solution with optimized tax automation and intelligence solutions for SAP customers.

Launched the global Vertex Cloud VAT Compliance solution with advanced features to support the changing tax environment across Europe and other countries that require the digitalization of value-added tax (“VAT”) and goods and services tax (“GST”).

Expanded partnership with Acumatica with the Vertex Cloud Indirect Tax solution achieving the “Fulfilled by Acumatica” certification designation.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company currently expects:

Revenues in the range of $108 million to $110 million, representing growth of 8.5% to 10.6% from the fourth quarter of 2020; and

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $15 million to $17 million, representing a decrease of $(2.1) million to $(4.1) million from the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the full-year 2021, the Company currently expects:

Revenues in the range of $422 million to $424 million, representing growth of 12.6% to 13.2% from the full-year 2020;

Organic cloud revenue growth in excess of 40% from the full-year 2020; and

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $74 million to $76 million, representing a decrease of $(2.4) million to $(4.4) million from the full-year 2020, reflecting additional spend in research and development, as well as selling and marketing expenses to drive growth.

The Company is unable to reconcile forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, without unreasonable efforts because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact net income (loss) for these periods but would not impact Adjusted EBITDA. Such items may include stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets, severance, transaction costs, and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s net income (loss). The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. The Company does not intend to update its financial outlook until its next quarterly results announcement.

Important disclosures in this earnings release about and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below under “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,200 professionals and serves companies across the globe. More information can be found at www.vertexinc.com.



Forward Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on Vertex management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: potential effects on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis and the extent to which existing customers renew and upgrade their subscriptions; our ability to sustain and expand revenues, maintain profitability, and to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to identify acquisition targets and to successfully integrate and operate acquired businesses; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties; and the other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as may be subsequently updated by our other SEC filings. Copies of such filings may be obtained from the Company or the SEC.

All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)

We derive the vast majority of our revenues from recurring software subscriptions. We believe ARR provides us with visibility to our projected software subscription revenues in order to evaluate the health of our business. Because we recognize subscription revenues ratably, we believe investors can use ARR to measure our expansion of existing customer revenues, new customer activity, and as an indicator of future software subscription revenues. ARR is based on monthly recurring revenues (“MRR”) from software subscriptions for the most recent month at period end, multiplied by twelve. MRR is calculated by dividing the software subscription price, inclusive of discounts, by the number of subscription covered months. MRR only includes customers with MRR at the end of the last month of the measurement period. AARPC represents average annual revenue per customer and is calculated by dividing ARR by the number of software subscription customers at the end of the respective period.

Net Revenue Retention Rate (“NRR”)

We believe that our NRR provides insight into our ability to retain and grow revenues from our customers, as well as their potential long-term value to us. We also believe it demonstrates to investors our ability to expand existing customer revenues, which is one of our key growth strategies. Our NRR refers to the ARR expansion during the 12 months of a reporting period for all customers who were part of our customer base at the beginning of the reporting period. Our NRR calculation takes into account any revenues lost from departing customers or customers who have downgraded or reduced usage, as well as any revenue expansion from migrations, new licenses for additional products or contractual and usage-based price changes.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”), we have calculated non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP selling and marketing expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow and free cash flow margin, which are each non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate financial performance and liquidity. Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented as supplemental disclosure as we believe they provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results, prospects, and liquidity period-over-period without the impact of certain items that do not directly correlate to our operating performance and that may vary significantly from period to period for reasons unrelated to our operating performance, as well as comparing our financial results to those of other companies. Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 to be filed with the SEC.

We calculate these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions, the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, services, the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues, services for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP gross profit is determined by adding back to GAAP gross profit the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP gross margin is determined by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by total revenues for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP research and development expense is determined by adding back to GAAP research and development expense the stock-based compensation expense included in research and development expense for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense is determined by adding back to GAAP selling and marketing expense the stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is determined by adding back to GAAP general and administrative expense the stock-based compensation expense and severance expense included in general and administrative expense for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP operating income is determined by adding back to GAAP income or loss from operations the stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense, severance expense and transaction costs included in GAAP income or loss from operations for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP net income is determined by adding back to GAAP net income or loss the income tax benefit or expense, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense, severance expense and transaction costs included in GAAP net income or loss for the respective periods to determine non-GAAP income before income taxes. Non-GAAP income before income taxes is then adjusted for income taxes calculated using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions, which for purposes of this determination were assumed to be 25.5%.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of Class A and Class B common stock (“Non-GAAP diluted EPS”) is determined by dividing non-GAAP net income by the weighted average shares outstanding of all classes of common stock, inclusive of the impact of dilutive common stock equivalents to purchase such common stock, including stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units and employee stock purchase plan shares.

Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding back to GAAP net income or loss the net interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense, asset impairments, stock-based compensation expense, severance expense and transaction costs included in GAAP net income or loss for the respective periods.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is determined by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues for the respective periods.

Free cash flow is determined by adjusting net cash provided by (used in) operating activities by adding back cash used for the converted stock appreciation rights redeemed in connection with the initial public offering, and reducing it for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software additions for the respective periods.

Free cash flow margin is determined by dividing free cash flow by total revenues for the respective periods.

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measures.

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,481 $ 303,051 Funds held for customers 27,860 9,222 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $8,845, and $8,592, respectively 73,234 77,159 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,167 13,259 Total current assets 166,742 402,691 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 97,869 56,557 Capitalized software, net of accumulated amortization 34,018 31,989 Goodwill and other intangible assets 277,924 18,711 Deferred commissions 12,583 11,743 Deferred income tax asset 32,816 29,974 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,137 — Other assets 2,755 3,263 Total assets $ 645,844 $ 554,928 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,701 $ 8,876 Accrued expenses 23,467 19,176 Distributions payable — 2,700 Customer funds obligations 27,979 9,235 Accrued salaries and benefits 26,472 17,326 Accrued and deferred compensation, current 23,101 24,429 Deferred revenue 211,036 207,560 Current portion of long-term debt — 882 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,480 — Current portion of finance lease liabilities 276 — Deferred rent and other — 939 Deferred purchase consideration, current 19,705 — Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, current 478 845 Total current liabilities 345,695 291,968 Deferred compensation, net of current portion 2,786 5,010 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 11,544 14,702 Debt, net of current portion — 225 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 26,707 — Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 334 — Deferred purchase consideration, net of current portion 19,319 — Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, net of current portion 11,049 8,905 Deferred other liabilities 4,199 8,632 Total liabilities 421,633 329,442 Stockholders' equity: Preferred shares, $0.001 par value, 30,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000 shares authorized; 40,574 and 26,327 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 41 26 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 108,017 and 120,117 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 108 120 Additional paid in capital 215,647 206,541 Retained earnings 21,582 21,926 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,167 ) (3,127 ) Total stockholders' equity 224,211 225,486 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 645,844 $ 554,928

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Software subscriptions $ 92,276 $ 79,778 $ 265,160 $ 232,844 Services 18,442 14,827 48,732 42,277 Total revenues 110,718 94,605 313,892 275,121 Cost of revenues: Software subscriptions 32,000 29,161 84,419 79,846 Services 11,938 18,807 33,831 49,329 Total cost of revenues 43,938 47,968 118,250 129,175 Gross profit 66,780 46,637 195,642 145,946 Operating expenses: Research and development 9,879 16,501 33,264 43,197 Selling and marketing 25,658 29,423 70,673 78,300 General and administrative 31,237 48,043 80,954 123,437 Depreciation and amortization 3,082 2,735 8,787 8,109 Other operating expense (income), net 538 (60 ) 4,892 154 Total operating expenses 70,394 96,642 198,570 253,197 Loss from operations (3,614 ) (50,005 ) (2,928 ) (107,251 ) Interest expense, net 521 1,796 671 3,424 Loss before income taxes (4,135 ) (51,801 ) (3,599 ) (110,675 ) Income tax benefit (187 ) (30,773 ) (2,747 ) (31,508 ) Net loss (3,948 ) (21,028 ) (852 ) (79,167 ) Other comprehensive loss from foreign currency translation adjustments and revaluations, net of tax 5,704 238 10,040 3,512 Total comprehensive loss $ (9,652 ) $ (21,266 ) $ (10,892 ) $ (82,679 ) Net loss attributable to Class A stockholders $ (1,070 ) $ (2,751 ) $ (195 ) $ (2,427 ) Net loss per Class A share, basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted average Class A common stock, basic 40,141 18,124 33,775 6,129 Net loss attributable to Class A stockholders, diluted $ (1,070 ) $ (2,751 ) $ (195 ) $ (2,427 ) Net loss per Class A share, diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted average Class A common stock, diluted 40,141 18,124 33,775 6,129 Net loss attributable to Class B stockholders $ (2,878 ) $ (18,277 ) $ (657 ) $ (76,740 ) Net loss per Class B share, basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.64 ) Weighted average Class B common stock, basic 108,017 120,417 113,646 120,417 Net loss attributable to Class B stockholders, diluted $ (2,878 ) $ (18,277 ) $ (657 ) $ (76,740 ) Net loss per Class B share, diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.64 ) Weighted average Class B common stock, diluted 108,017 120,417 113,646 120,417

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (852 ) $ (79,167 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 31,902 23,586 Provision for subscription cancellations and non-renewals, net of deferred allowance 423 52 Amortization of deferred financing costs 159 356 Write-off of deferred financing costs — 1,351 Stock-based compensation expense 20,250 140,890 Deferred income tax benefit (3,075 ) (32,004 ) Redemption of Converted SARs — (22,889 ) Non-cash operating lease costs 2,867 — Other 280 86 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 12,120 4,143 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,669 ) (4,613 ) Deferred commissions (840 ) 824 Accounts payable 1,529 1,193 Accrued expenses (2,445 ) 1,382 Accrued and deferred compensation (679 ) (5,399 ) Deferred revenue (1,971 ) (8,251 ) Operating lease liabilities (3,685 ) — Other 354 (1,496 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 52,668 20,044 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (251,412 ) (12,318 ) Property and equipment additions (23,899 ) (14,982 ) Capitalized software additions (7,902 ) (9,246 ) Net cash used in investing activities (283,213 ) (36,546 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net increase in customer funds obligations 18,744 1,158 Proceeds from line of credit — 12,500 Principal payments on line of credit — (12,500 ) Proceeds from long-term debt — 175,000 Principal payments on long-term debt — (226,029 ) Payments for deferred financing costs, net — (2,436 ) Proceeds from purchases of stock under ESPP 1,010 — Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of stock-based awards (12,712 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,212 6,023 Distributions to stockholders — (146,084 ) Distributions under Tax Sharing Agreement (2,700 ) — Proceeds from issuance of shares in connection with Offering — 423,024 Payments for offering costs — (6,222 ) Payments for taxes on exercised options — (11,999 ) Payments for purchase commitment liabilities (10,822 ) — Payments on finance lease liabilities (685 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (5,953 ) 212,435 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (434 ) (412 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (236,932 ) 195,521 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 312,273 83,495 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 75,341 $ 279,016 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,481 $ 270,271 Restricted cash—funds held for customers 27,860 8,745 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 75,341 $ 279,016





Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions $ 20,595 $ 17,512 $ 60,060 $ 50,495 Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services $ 11,178 $ 9,577 $ 31,855 $ 28,610 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 78,945 $ 67,516 $ 221,977 $ 196,016 Non-GAAP gross margin 71.3 % 71.4 % 70.7 % 71.2 % Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 9,003 $ 10,161 $ 31,256 $ 29,197 Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense $ 23,126 $ 16,474 $ 65,251 $ 50,032 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense1 $ 24,944 $ 18,410 $ 66,545 $ 57,294 Non-GAAP operating income $ 18,273 $ 19,796 $ 49,939 $ 51,230 Non-GAAP net income2 $ 13,225 $ 13,410 $ 36,705 $ 35,615 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.08 $ 0.09 $ 0.23 $ 0.27 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,355 $ 22,531 $ 58,726 $ 59,339 Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.3 % 23.8 % 18.7 % 21.6 % Free cash flow $ 15,415 $ 15,778 $ 20,867 $ 18,705 Free cash flow margin 13.9 % 16.7 % 6.6 % 6.8 %

1 The nine month period ended September 30, 2021 includes $150 of transaction costs previously presented as a component of general and administrative expenses that was reclassified to other operating expense, net, in the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive loss.

2 2020 Non-GAAP net income presentation adjusted to conform to 2021 presentation. The presentation was modified in the fourth quarter 2020 to tax effect, at the statutory income tax rate, the related non-GAAP adjustments to GAAP net income or loss. Thus, the income tax benefit for 2020 was removed and a statutory tax rate applied to Non-GAAP income after the non-GAAP adjustments. This reduced Non-GAAP net income by $8,229 and $16,565 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.



Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Software Subscriptions: Cost of revenues, software subscriptions $ 32,000 $ 29,161 $ 84,419 $ 79,846 Stock-based compensation expense (656 ) (6,342 ) (1,788 ) (14,002 ) Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues (10,749 ) (5,307 ) (22,571 ) (15,349 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions $ 20,595 $ 17,512 $ 60,060 $ 50,495 Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Services: Cost of revenues, services $ 11,938 $ 18,807 $ 33,831 $ 49,329 Stock-based compensation expense (760 ) (9,230 ) (1,976 ) (20,719 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services $ 11,178 $ 9,577 $ 31,855 $ 28,610 Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Gross profit $ 66,780 $ 46,637 $ 195,642 $ 145,946 Stock-based compensation expense 1,416 15,572 3,764 34,721 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues 10,749 5,307 22,571 15,349 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 78,945 $ 67,516 $ 221,977 $ 196,016 Non-GAAP Gross Margin: Total revenues $ 110,718 $ 94,605 $ 313,892 $ 275,121 Non-GAAP gross margin 71.3 % 71.4 % 70.7 % 71.2 % Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense: Research and development expense $ 9,879 $ 16,501 $ 33,264 $ 43,197 Stock-based compensation expense (876 ) (6,340 ) (2,008 ) (14,000 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 9,003 $ 10,161 $ 31,256 $ 29,197 Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense: Selling and marketing expense $ 25,658 $ 29,423 $ 70,673 $ 78,300 Stock-based compensation expense (2,157 ) (12,821 ) (4,877 ) (28,140 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense (375 ) (128 ) (545 ) (128 ) Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense $ 23,126 $ 16,474 $ 65,251 $ 50,032 Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense1: General and administrative expense $ 31,237 $ 48,043 $ 80,954 $ 123,437 Stock-based compensation expense (2,973 ) (29,561 ) (9,601 ) (64,029 ) Severance expense (3,320 ) (72 ) (4,808 ) (2,114 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 24,944 $ 18,410 $ 66,545 1 $ 57,294

1The nine month period ended September 30, 2021 includes $150 of transaction costs previously presented as a component of general and administrative expenses that was reclassified to other operating expense, net, in the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive loss.





Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-GAAP Operating Income: Loss from operations $ (3,614 ) $ (50,005 ) $ (2,928 ) $ (107,251 ) Stock-based compensation expense 7,422 64,294 20,250 140,890 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues 10,749 5,307 22,571 15,349 Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense 375 128 545 128 Severance expense 3,320 72 4,808 2,114 Transaction costs 21 — 4,693 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 18,273 $ 19,796 $ 49,939 $ 51,230 Non-GAAP Net Income: Net loss $ (3,948 ) $ (21,028 ) $ (852 ) $ (79,167 ) Income tax benefit (187 ) (30,773 ) 1 (2,747 ) (31,508 ) 1 Stock-based compensation expense 7,422 64,294 20,250 140,890 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues 10,749 5,307 22,571 15,349 Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense 375 128 545 128 Severance expense 3,320 72 4,808 2,114 Transaction costs 21 — 4,693 — Non-GAAP income before income taxes 17,752 18,000 49,268 47,806 Income tax adjustment at statutory rate (4,527 ) (4,590 ) 1 (12,563 ) (12,191 ) 1 Non-GAAP net income $ 13,225 $ 13,410 1 $ 36,705 $ 35,615 1 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS: Non-GAAP net income $ 13,225 $ 13,410 $ 36,705 $ 35,615 Weighted average Class A and B common stock, diluted 157,402 148,249 157,679 132,200 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.08 $ 0.09 $ 0.23 $ 0.27

12020 Non-GAAP net income presentation adjusted to conform to 2021 presentation. The presentation was modified in the fourth quarter 2020 to tax effect, at the statutory income tax rate, the related non-GAAP adjustments to GAAP net income or loss. Thus, the income tax benefit for 2020 was removed and a statutory tax rate applied to Non-GAAP income after the non-GAAP adjustments. This reduced Non-GAAP net income by $8,229 and $16,565 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.



Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (3,948 ) $ (21,028 ) $ (852 ) $ (79,167 ) Interest expense, net 521 1,796 671 3,424 Income tax benefit (187 ) (30,773 ) (2,747 ) (31,508 ) Depreciation and amortization - property and equipment 3,082 2,735 8,787 8,109 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues 10,749 5,307 22,571 15,349 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - selling and marketing expense 375 128 545 128 Stock-based compensation expense 7,422 64,294 20,250 140,890 Severance expense 3,320 72 4,808 2,114 Transaction costs 21 — 4,693 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,355 $ 22,531 $ 58,726 $ 59,339 Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Total revenues $ 110,718 $ 94,605 $ 313,892 $ 275,121 Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.3 % 23.8 % 18.7 % 21.6 %





Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 26,203 $ (712 ) $ 52,668 $ 20,044 Property and equipment additions (8,011 ) (4,417 ) (23,899 ) (14,982 ) Capitalized software additions (2,777 ) (1,982 ) (7,902 ) (9,246 ) Redemption of Converted SARs — 22,889 — 22,889 Free cash flow $ 15,415 $ 15,778 $ 20,867 $ 18,705 Free Cash Flow Margin: Total revenues $ 110,718 $ 94,605 $ 313,892 $ 275,121 Free cash flow margin 13.9 % 16.7 % 6.6 % 6.8 %

