Cyber Acoustics, Maker of High-Quality Consumer Electronics, Reveals Holiday Gifts for the Home Office, Podcasters, Streamers, and More

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals that prove quality doesn’t have to mean expensive, has unveiled its holiday gift guide for 2021. Whether it’s work from home tech, tech for podcasting, vlogging or streaming, gifts for mom and dad, or stocking stuffers, Cyber Acoustics has gifts that meet the performance and professional quality requirements for work, and the durability for everyday use, at prices that fit most any budget.



Home Office Gifts for Mom and Dad

Give gifts that will get used all year with home office tech that will provide an essential upgrade to the workspace of anyone who works from home.

The CA Essential Speakerphone SP-2000 ensures every conference call sounds crisp and clear. Whether used with Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Zoom, Skype, Slack, or smartphones, the CA Essential Speakerphone delivers flawless audio - a gift for call participants on both sides of the line.

The CA Essential USB Computer Headset HS-2000 is durable, comfortable, and easy to use and stacks up to comparable models from Jabra and Logitech, but costs half the price. It's a great way to give premium tech, without breaking the bank.

The CA Essential Docking Station DS-2000 is a USB-C hub laptop docking station with dual monitor support, active laptop cooling, dual 4K displays, four USB type A ports, an Ethernet port, and power for laptops. With extensive testing on laptops from Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Apple, the CA Essential Docking Station is a stable, compatible base for most any laptop.

The CA Essential Webcam 1080HD-AF delivers vibrant video with auto-focus and light correction that automatically adjusts to surroundings. Featuring an omni-directional microphone, the CA Essential Webcam WC-2000 captures the natural sound of your voice and ensures quality conference calls.

Gifts for Podcasters, Vloggers, and Streamers

Looking for a gift for the next armchair expert like Dax Shepherd or YouTube sensation like MKBHD? Now through the end of the year, Cyber Acoustics is offering 30% discounts on its entire line of USB microphones, with options for any skill level. Perfect for creators, all Cyber Acoustics mics are plug-and-play, feature adjustable stands, and are compatible with PCs, Macs, and other USB-ready systems.

Cyber Acoustics Olympus CVL-2005 USB Recording Mic is a no-frills budget option that gets the job done, and is great for someone just getting started with streaming or podcasting.

Cyber Acoustics Teton CVL-2009 USB Premium Recording Mic features dual polar recording patterns and crisp 24-bit audio for professional sounding podcasts, vlogs or live streams.

Cyber Acoustics Matterhorn CVL-2230 Professional Recording Mic is a top of the line USB microphone featuring dual polar recording patterns and zero-latency monitoring with no lag time between speaking and listening during recordings. It's the perfect mic for vlogging, live streaming, podcast recording, voice-overs, vocal and music recording, and more.



Stocking Stuffers Under $25

Need something else to fill a stocking? Look no further than these sub-$25 offerings:

Want better computer audio, but don’t have any desk space? The Cyber Acoustics USB Speaker Bar 2890 is a compact desktop speaker that offers crisp clear audio and features an integrated monitor mount to save valuable desktop real estate. It’s a big upgrade in a tiny package.

The Cyber Acoustics AC-5812 Headset has multi-purpose connectivity that includes both USB and 3.5mm options, making it the perfect headset for switching between devices. At just $24.99 this stereo headset with microphone delivers clear sound for both music and speech while the unidirectional noise-cancelling microphone minimizes unwanted noise while speaking or recording.

Gifting for someone who works in construction or ground support, likes to hunt or go to the shooting range, loves concerts or sporting events, or drives loud cars? Look no further than the Cyber Acoustics Heavy Duty Hearing Protection Ear Muffs ACS-340 . Designed for extreme noise suppression these ear muffs are NRR 26dB, SNR 32dB and ANSI & CE tested and certified and feature an adjustable headband and retractable ear pieces to fit most head sizes, including children and adults.

. Designed for extreme noise suppression these ear muffs are NRR 26dB, SNR 32dB and ANSI & CE tested and certified and feature an adjustable headband and retractable ear pieces to fit most head sizes, including children and adults. The Cyber Acoustics SP29BT 2.0 Speakers offer excellent enhancement to movies and music with multi-color LED lighting effects. Connect via USB or the included AC power adapter.

Gifts You Can Feel Good About

With a commitment to sustainability, Cyber Acoustics is doing its part to help the planet through a sustainability program that reduces its own global footprint while also helping others reduce theirs. Not only does the company offer the industry’s first large-scale headset and headphone recycling program , Cyber Acoustics has also moved its packaging to be more compact and efficient, utilizing 100% recyclable materials, and no single-use plastics. In addition, the company de-emphasizes flashy packaging designed to market to in-store buyers, eliminating synthetic dyes that are bad for the environment, and reducing packaging costs, savings that are passed on to its customers.

For more gift giving ideas check out the full Cyber Acoustics holiday gift guide here https://www.cyberacoustics.com/gift-guide .

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes, including speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, docking stations, speakerphones, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics is the only company in the industry to offer a wired headset and headphone recycling program, accepting old headsets from any manufacturer to be recycled responsibly. To learn more about Cyber Acoustics’ commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program . For more information about Cyber Acoustic products for schools, business, and home offices visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on Twitter @CyberAcoustics , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .



