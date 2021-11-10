Progressive Care Announces Shareholder Conference Call and Business Update on November 15, 2021

MIAMI, FL, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), a personalized healthcare services and technology company (the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the Company has scheduled an investor conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Chairman and CEO, Alan Jay Weisberg, stated, “I believe the third quarter was one of the most challenging but, at the same time, productive quarters in the history of the Company. Our team was able to complete another complex deployment of the pharmacy system returning to our focus on growing the business while continuing to strengthen our existing relationships. The Company’s management team successfully executed on delivering record COVID-19 testing revenues, establishing itself as a trusted and reliable provider of testing services for international travelers as well as major production companies such as Viacom, Netflix, Universal Music, and their affiliates, some of the most recognized names in the entertainment industry. We are also very excited to have The Benchmark Company as our investment bankers and working hard towards ringing the bell together on Nasdaq in the very near future. We are looking forward to providing our shareholders with a more detailed update during the conference call.”

Those attending the investor conference call will have the opportunity to submit questions concerning the Company. Question submissions shall be sent to Stuart Smith of SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc. via e-mail: ssmith@smallcapvoice.com by 12:00 PM EST on Friday, November 12, 2021. The Company will address questions that are relevant to shareholders generally and appropriate in light of public disclosure rules.

To access the call:

Dial-In Number: 1-857-232-0157

Access Code: 422095

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/clients/rxmd/. shortly after the call has concluded.

An archived version of the webcast will also be available https://progressivecareus.com/news/.

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

