ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 12th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced Dr Carl Firth, CEO, will participate in-person at the 12th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 17, 2021, at 1:00pm GMT. The conference will be held in-person November 16 and 17, 2021 and virtually November 18 and 19, 2021.



A live webcast of the discussion can be accessed using this link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff201/asln/1840068 with a replay available shortly afterwards in the News & Events section of ASLAN’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.aslanpharma.com/



About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN) is a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is currently evaluating ASLAN004, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, in atopic dermatitis, and ASLAN003, a potent oral inhibitor of DHODH, which is being developed for autoimmune disease. ASLAN has a team in Menlo Park, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.



