The '2021 Technology Convergence Scenarios' is a powerful technology foresight research built on the 'Top 50 Emerging Technologies & Growth Opportunities' program. This research is an effort at analyzing the Top 50 emerging technologies, and the strength of interconnects between these technologies to potentially combine with each other. The impact of these probable scenarios is underlined by their capability to:

Address unmet application/sector/market needs

Create new products/services/solutions due to the uniqueness of their combined potential

Drive unlikely players from diverse industries to work with each other

Accelerate multi-billion dollar market opportunities

It is a unique output aimed to foresee and assess the top technology-driven convergence scenarios based on 2 key factors (underlying these factors other softer parameters were also considered):

Degree of success probability and

Degree of impact on applications/markets/sectors

For each of the top convergence scenarios profiled (that were picked from a long list of 100+ scenarios generated), insights on the following aspects have been generated to appreciate the strength and opportunities behind them:

Individual technologies driving the scenarios and their Technology Readiness Levels (TRL)

Technology trends and key initiatives

Noteworthy funding deals and patenting trends

Key market challenges and opportunities

Impact on applications, products and services, business models, industries

Point of actions for technology and product developers

Key Topics Covered:

Research Context

Preface

Powerful Generation of Growth Opportunities

Top 50 Technologies - Selection Methodology

The Top 50 Technologies Fueling Global Growth Opportunities

Top 10 Convergence Scenarios - Selection Methodology

Convergence Scenario 1: Automated Construction Management

Carbon Upcycling

1.1 Technology Convergence Shaping the Future of Construction

1.2 Enabling Technologies in Automated Construction Management

1.3 Key Drivers, Initiatives, and Partnerships Fostering Construction Industry Automation

1.4 Key Innovators Driving Transformation in the Construction Industry

1.5 Automated Construction Management to Become a Reality

Convergence Scenario 2: Clean or Green Nutriomics

Clean or Green Nutriomics

2.1 Drivers and Benefits of Clean or Green Nutriomics

2.2 Technology Convergence for Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition

2.3 Enabling Technologies in Clean or Green Nutriomics

2.4 Key Factors Encouraging the Development of Clean or Green Nutriomics

2.5 Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of Clean or Green Nutriomics

2.6 Evidence of Industry Collaboration Preceding Clean or Green Nutriomics

2.7 Road to Realization of Clean or Green Nutriomics

Convergence Scenario 3: Contactless Hospitals

Contactless Hospitals

3.1 Contactless Hospitals to Optimize Workforce Efficiency

3.2 Enabling Technologies in Contactless Hospitals

3.3 Key Factors Encouraging the Development of Contactless Hospitals

3.4 Industry Use Cases of Technologies Bolstering Contactless Hospitals

3.5 Road to Realization of Contactless Hospitals

Convergence Scenario 4: Guardian 2.0

Guardian 2.0

4.1 Technology Convergence for Guardian 2.0

4.2 Enabling Technologies and Key Factors Encouraging the Development of Guardian 2.0

4.3 Commercialization Potential and Efforts Towards Implementation of Guardian 2.0

4.4 Key Industry Initiatives Supporting the Development of Guardian 2.0

4.5 Road to Realization of Guardian 2.0

Convergence Scenario 5: Instant Nutrition Indicator

Instant Nutrition Indicator

5.1 Drivers and Benefits of Instant Nutrition Monitoring

5.2 Technology Convergence for New Instant Nutrition Indicator Providing Personalized Nutritional Insights

5.3 Enabling Technologies in Instant Nutrition Indicator

5.4 Key Factors Encouraging the Development of Instant Nutrition Indicator

5.5 Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of Instant Nutrition Indicator

5.6 Road to Develop an Instant Nutrition Indicator

Convergence Scenario 6: Factory Nerve Center

Factory Nerve Center

6.1 Drivers and Benefits of FNC

6.2 Technology Convergence for Next-Generation Manufacturing

6.3 Enabling Technologies in an Fnc Environment

6.4 Key Factors Encouraging the Development of FNC

6.5 Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of FNC

6.6 Evidence of Industry 4.0 Collaboration Preceding FNC

6.7 Road to Realization of FNC

Convergence Scenario 7: Rescue Robots

Rescue Robots

7.1 The Main Aim for Technology Developers is to Develop a Robotic Solution Able to Perform Rescue Operations with High Efficiency

7.2 Enabling Technologies in the Rescue Robot Convergence Scenario

7.3 Rescue Robots to Witness Highest Degree of Impact in Next 2-3 Years

7.4 Self-Healing Materials to Play a Vital Role in the Development of Next-Generation Robotic Solutions

7.5 Road to Realization of Rescue Robots

Convergence Scenario 8: Smart Personal Protective Equipment

Smart Personal Protective Equipment

8.1 Drivers and Benefits of Smart PPE

8.2 Enabling Technologies for Smart PPE

8.3 Companies Across the Globe Have Showcased Promising Smart PPE Innovations

8.4 Business Models and Initiatives

8.5 Road to Realization of Smart PPE

Convergence Scenario 9: Smart Physiotherapy

Smart Physiotherapy

9.1 Manual Physical Therapy & Remote Training due to COVID-19 are Critical Challenges in the Current Rehabilitation Treatment Scenario

9.2 Key Benefits Achievable Through Smart Physiotherapy

9.3 Enabling Technologies for Smart Physiotherapy

9.4 Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of the Smart Physiotherapy

9.5 Key Industry Initiatives Supporting the Development of Smart Physiotherapy

9.6 Road to Realization of Smart Physiotherapy

Convergence Scenario 10:Vaccine Transporter

Vaccine Transporter

10.1 Drivers and Benefits of Vaccine Transporter

10.2 Technology Convergence for Next-Generation Vaccines Cold Chain

10.3 Enabling Technologies for Vaccine Transporter

10.4 Key Factors Encouraging the Development of Vaccine Transporter

10.5 Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of Vaccine Transporter

10.6 Road to Realization of Vaccine Transporter





