Kornit Digital Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results

  • Revenue up 51% year-over-year to $86.7 million, net of $7.9 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants; Record revenues across all regions, strong profitability, and operating cash flows
  • Third quarter GAAP operating profit of $3.9 million; Non-GAAP operating profit of $8.6 million, net of $7.9 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants
  • New industry transforming innovative platforms; Atlas MAX and Presto MAX extremely well received by market; Robust new product introductions planned for early 2022
  • Company’s inspirational global fashion tech platform in Los Angeles, New York, Italy, and Japan drives creativity, sustainability, and inclusiveness to the forefront of the fashion world, utilizing Kornit’s on-demand technologies
  • Enters 2022 with extremely strong business fundamentals, momentum, and pipeline

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital textile production technologies, reported today results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“I am extremely proud of our phenomenal third quarter performance, with record revenues across all regions, strong profitability and operating cash flows,” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit Digital’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are witnessing the change in the fashion industry with an acceleration to sustainable, on-demand production -- a revolutionary moment in how we all think and act about fashion, from the need for self-expression, to responsible production. Kornit is leading the digital transformation the fashion industry must make with innovative solutions that break the barriers between imagination and physical applications.”

Mr. Samuel concluded, “We enter 2022 with very strong business fundamentals supported by broad-based demand for our industry leading solutions. This growing demand and market acceptance puts us firmly on the path of becoming a $1 billion revenue company in 2026.”

The following table compares the adverse, non-cash impact that the Company’s outstanding warrants had on the Company’s results of operations during the third quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively:

 Third Quarter Warrants Impact

 Three Months Ended
 September 30,
 2021 2020
 Net of
Warrants
Impact		 Warrants
Impact		 Net of
Warrants
Impact		 Warrants
Impact
        
Revenue$86.7M $7.9M $57.4M $2.2M
Non-GAAP Gross Margin47.8% 4.3% 48.1% 1.9%
Non-GAAP Operating Margin9.9% 7.5% 11.3% 3.2%
Non-GAAP Net Margin13.3% 7.2% 13.5% 3.1%
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share$0.24 $0.16 $0.18 $0.05

“We are very pleased with our strong third quarter performance, which continued our momentum from the first half of the year,” said Alon Rozner, Kornit Digital’s Chief Financial Officer. “We are focused on ending the year strong and supporting our customers to ensure they are ready for their peak season. We enter 2022 in a phenomenal position with outstanding business fundamentals, a robust backlog and strong pipeline.”

Third Quarter 2021 Results of Operations

  • Total revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $86.7 million, net of $7.9 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $57.4 million, net of $2.2 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior year period.
  • GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $3.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to $3.9 million, or $0.09 per share, for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $11.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, net of $0.16 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to non-GAAP net profit of $7.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, net of $0.05 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, for the third quarter of 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2021, and assuming zero impact from the fair value of issued warrants in the quarter, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $89 million to $93 million and non-GAAP operating income to be in the range of 13.0% to 15.0% of revenue.

About Kornit

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
     
  September 30, December 31,
  2021 2020
  (Unaudited)  
ASSETS    
CURRENT ASSETS:    
Cash and cash equivalents $96,668 $125,777
Short-term bank deposit  241,103  224,804
Marketable securities  25,920  13,718
Trade receivables, net  49,866  51,566
Inventory  55,344  52,487
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses  11,148  9,178
Total current assets  480,049  477,530
     
LONG-TERM ASSETS:    
Marketable securities  93,816  71,636
Deposits and prepaid expenses  471  395
Severance pay fund  342  337
Deferred taxes  7,054  5,096
Property,plant and equipment, net  38,401  29,255
Operating lease right-of-use assets  22,122  21,053
Intangible assets, net  10,479  7,221
Goodwill  25,447  16,466
Total long-term assets  198,132  151,459
     
Total assets $678,181 $628,989
     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
CURRENT LIABILITIES:    
Trade payables $30,630 $32,016
Employees and payroll accruals  22,238  15,022
Deferred revenues and advances from customers  11,719  27,019
Operating lease liabilities  4,461  3,957
Other payables and accrued expenses  22,116  11,613
Total current liabilities  91,164  89,627
     
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:    
Accrued severance pay  1,327  1,214
Operating lease liabilities  18,856  18,688
Other long-term liabilities  1,699  443
Total long-term liabilities  21,882  20,345
     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  565,135  519,017
     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $678,181 $628,989
     


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
 Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
        
Revenues       
Products$206,682  $103,536  $76,560  $49,290 
Services 27,776   17,504   10,109   8,102 
Total revenues 234,458   121,040   86,669   57,392 
        
Cost of revenues       
Products 98,457   50,117   36,028   23,031 
Services 26,477   20,066   10,109   7,330 
Total cost of revenues 124,934   70,183   46,137   30,361 
        
Gross profit 109,524   50,857   40,532   27,031 
        
Operating expenses:       
Research and development, net 30,736   22,213   11,493   8,689 
Sales and marketing 40,716   25,375   15,837   8,587 
General and administrative 24,972   18,957   9,283   7,093 
Total operating 96,424   66,545   36,613   24,369 
Operating income (loss) 13,100   (15,688)  3,919   2,662 
Financial income, net 2,635   4,427   219   1,630 
Income (loss) before taxes on income 15,735   (11,261)  4,138   4,292 
        
Taxes on income (benefit) 1,162   (577)  266   350 
Net income (loss) 14,573   (10,684)  3,872   3,942 
        
Basic net income (loss) per share$0.32  $(0.26) $0.08  $0.09 
        
Weighted average number of shares       
used in computing basic net       
income (loss) per share 46,200,884   41,059,090   46,361,164   41,536,835 
        
        
Diluted net income (loss) per share$0.30  $(0.26) $0.08  $0.09 
        
Weighted average number of shares       
used in computing diluted       
net income (loss) per share 47,846,077   41,059,090   48,116,716   42,692,989 
        


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
 Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
        
Cash flows from operating activities:       
        
Net income (loss)$14,573  $(10,684) $3,872  $3,942 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization 4,945   3,411   1,910   1,215 
Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues 17,568   3,564   7,857   2,158 
Share-based compensation 10,969   7,310   4,070   2,680 
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net (1,652)  248   (354)  83 
Realized loss (gain) on sale of marketable securities -   (503)  -   (401)
Change in operating assets and liabilities:       
Trade receivables 1,713   (7,933)  12,798   (8,549)
Other receivables and prepaid expenses (1,853)  (1,615)  (340)  (771)
Inventory (3,765)  (9,529)  (3,239)  (4,324)
Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net (397)  -   122   49 
Deferred taxes, net (1,866)  (823)  (2,111)  561 
Other long term assets (76)  38   55   120 
Trade payables (2,400)  571   17   10,462 
Employees and payroll accruals 8,878   4,318   6,774   3,983 
Deferred revenues and advances from customers (15,350)  7,663   (3,949)  7,770 
Payables and accrued expenses 10,479   2,120   4,803   1,688 
Severance pay, net 108   81   59   18 
Other long term liabilities 1,256   48   456   191 
Sale of property and Equipment -   75   -   - 
Foreign currency translation income (loss) on inter company balances with foreign subsidiaries -   (294)  -   (477)
        
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 43,130   (1,934)  32,800   20,398 
        
Cash flows from investing activities:       
        
Purchase of property and equipment (9,422)  (10,758)  (3,867)  (2,247)
Capitalization of software development costs -   (121)  -   - 
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment -   4   -   - 
Cash paid in connection with acquisition, net of cash acquired (14,991)  (15,059)  (14,991)  (15,059)
Investment in (proceeds from) bank deposits (16,299)  43,192   (6,167)  27,996 
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities -   58,532   -   37,730 
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 10,304   20,006   8,254   2,561 
Investment in marketable securities (44,310)  (18,542)  (13,800)  - 
        
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (74,718)  77,254   (30,571)  50,981 
        
        
Cash flows from financing activities:       
        
Exercise of employee stock options 4,141   4,942   2,387   2,138 
Payments related to shares withheld for taxes (1,662)  (82)  (516)  (18)
Proceeds from public offering, net of issuance costs -   162,720   -   162,720 
        
Net cash provided by financing activities 2,479   167,580   1,871   164,840 
        
        
        
Foreign currency translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents -   37   -   13 
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (29,109)  242,937   4,100   236,232 
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 125,777   40,743   92,568   47,448 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 96,668   283,680   96,668   283,680 
        
        
        
Non-cash investing and financing activities:       
        
Purchase of property and equipment on credit 1,907   382   1,907   382 
Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment 931   823   51   312 
Issuance expenses on credit -   739   -   739 
Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets 1,517   2,769   1,033   849 
        


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
         
  Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
   2021   2020   2021   2020 
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Revenues$234,458  $121,040  $86,669  $57,392 
         
         
GAAP cost of revenues$124,934  $70,183   46,137   30,361 
Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1) (1,000)  (772)  (381)  (281)
Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1) (750)  (568)  (251)  (208)
Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (3) (161)  (75)  (111)  (25)
Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (3) (480)  -   (160)  - 
Coronavirus one time impact (4) -   (520)  -   (74)
Non-GAAP cost of revenues$122,543  $68,248  $45,234  $29,773 
         
         
GAAP gross profit$109,524  $50,857   40,532   27,031 
Gross profit adjustments 2,391   1,935   903   588 
Non-GAAP gross profit$111,915  $52,792  $41,435  $27,619 
         
         
GAAP operating expenses$96,424  $66,545  $36,613  $24,369 
Share-based compensation (1) (9,219)  (5,970)  (3,438)  (2,191)
Acquisition related expenses (2) (194)  (648)  (194)  (648)
Intangible assets amortization (3) (336)  (622)  (98)  (371)
Coronavirus one time impact (4) -   69   -   - 
Non-GAAP operating expenses$86,675  $59,374  $32,883  $21,159 
         
         
GAAP Financial income (expenses), net$2,635  $4,427  $219  $1,630 
Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 (302)  28   113   110 
Non-GAAP Financial income (expenses), net$2,333  $4,455  $332  $1,740 
         
         
GAAP Taxes on income (benefit)$1,162  $(577) $266  $350 
Tax effect on to the above non-GAAP adjustments (1,954)  346   (2,119)  526 
Deferred tax benefit based on an Israeli statutory tax rate (a) (1,360)  610   (774)  (405)
Non-GAAP Taxes on income (benefit)$(2,152) $379  $(2,627) $471 
         
         
GAAP net income (loss)$14,573  $(10,684) $3,872  $3,942 
Share-based compensation (1) 10,969   7,310   4,070   2,680 
Acquisition related expenses (2) 194   648   194   648 
Intangible assets amortization (3) 977   697   369   396 
Coronavirus one time impact (4) -   451   -   74 
Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 (302)  28   113   110 
Tax effect on to the above non-GAAP adjustments 1,954   (346)  2,119   (526)
Deferred tax benefit based on an Israeli statutory tax rate (a) 1,360   (610)  774   405 
Non-GAAP net income (loss)$29,725  $(2,506) $11,511  $7,729 
         
GAAP diluted earning (loss) per share$0.30  $(0.26) $0.08  $0.09 
         
Non-GAAP diluted earning (loss) per share$0.62  $(0.06) $0.24  $0.18 
         
Weighted average number of shares       
         
Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net earning (loss) per share 47,846,077   41,059,090   48,116,716   42,692,989 
         
Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net earning (loss) per share 48,082,118   41,059,090   48,361,472   42,972,182 
         
         
(1) Share-based compensation       
 Cost of product revenues 1,000   772   381   281 
 Cost of service revenues 750   568   251   208 
 Research and development 1,810   1,243   739   463 
 Selling and marketing 3,651   2,150   1,318   769 
 General and administrative 3,758   2,577   1,381   959 
   10,969   7,310   4,070   2,680 
(2) Acquisition related expenses       
 General and administrative 194   648   194   648 
   194   648   194   648 
(3) Intangible assets amortization       
 Cost of product revenues 161   75   111   25 
 Cost of service revenues 480   -   160   - 
 Research and development -   315   -   315 
 Selling and marketing 336   307   98   56 
   977   697   369   396 
         
(4) Coronavirus one time impact       
 Cost of product revenues -   527   -   74 
 Cost of service revenues -   -7   -   - 
 Research and development -   -57   -   - 
 Selling and marketing -   -1   -   - 
 General and administrative -   -11   -   - 
   -   451   -   74 
         
(a)Non cash impact related to the recognition of deferred taxes with respect to carryforward losses in Israel.
         

