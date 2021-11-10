Kornit Digital Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue up 51% year-over-year to $86.7 million, net of $7.9 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants; Record revenues across all regions, strong profitability, and operating cash flows



Third quarter GAAP operating profit of $3.9 million; Non-GAAP operating profit of $8.6 million, net of $7.9 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants



New industry transforming innovative platforms; Atlas MAX and Presto MAX extremely well received by market; Robust new product introductions planned for early 2022



Company’s inspirational global fashion tech platform in Los Angeles, New York, Italy, and Japan drives creativity, sustainability, and inclusiveness to the forefront of the fashion world, utilizing Kornit’s on-demand technologies



Enters 2022 with extremely strong business fundamentals, momentum, and pipeline



ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital textile production technologies, reported today results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“I am extremely proud of our phenomenal third quarter performance, with record revenues across all regions, strong profitability and operating cash flows,” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit Digital’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are witnessing the change in the fashion industry with an acceleration to sustainable, on-demand production -- a revolutionary moment in how we all think and act about fashion, from the need for self-expression, to responsible production. Kornit is leading the digital transformation the fashion industry must make with innovative solutions that break the barriers between imagination and physical applications.”

Mr. Samuel concluded, “We enter 2022 with very strong business fundamentals supported by broad-based demand for our industry leading solutions. This growing demand and market acceptance puts us firmly on the path of becoming a $1 billion revenue company in 2026.”

The following table compares the adverse, non-cash impact that the Company’s outstanding warrants had on the Company’s results of operations during the third quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively:

Third Quarter Warrants Impact



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Net of

Warrants

Impact Warrants

Impact Net of

Warrants

Impact Warrants

Impact Revenue $86.7M $7.9M $57.4M $2.2M Non-GAAP Gross Margin 47.8% 4.3% 48.1% 1.9% Non-GAAP Operating Margin 9.9% 7.5% 11.3% 3.2% Non-GAAP Net Margin 13.3% 7.2% 13.5% 3.1% Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.24 $0.16 $0.18 $0.05

“We are very pleased with our strong third quarter performance, which continued our momentum from the first half of the year,” said Alon Rozner, Kornit Digital’s Chief Financial Officer. “We are focused on ending the year strong and supporting our customers to ensure they are ready for their peak season. We enter 2022 in a phenomenal position with outstanding business fundamentals, a robust backlog and strong pipeline.”

Third Quarter 2021 Results of Operations

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $86.7 million, net of $7.9 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $57.4 million, net of $2.2 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior year period.



GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $3.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to $3.9 million, or $0.09 per share, for the third quarter of 2020.



Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $11.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, net of $0.16 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to non-GAAP net profit of $7.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, net of $0.05 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, for the third quarter of 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2021, and assuming zero impact from the fair value of issued warrants in the quarter, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $89 million to $93 million and non-GAAP operating income to be in the range of 13.0% to 15.0% of revenue.

Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET, or 3:30 p.m. Israel time, to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with the investment community.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.kornit.com. To access the call, participants may dial toll-free at 1-877-407-0792 or +1-201-689-8263. The toll-free Israeli number is 1-809-406-247. The confirmation code is 13724287.

To listen to a replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter confirmation code 13724287. The telephonic replay will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on Kornit’s Investor Relations website.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "believes," "should," "intended," "guidance," "preliminary," "future," "planned," or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the Company’s degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically the Company’s Poly Pro and Presto products; the extent of the Company’s ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans; the degree of the Company’s ability to fill orders for Kornit’s systems; the extent of the Company’s ability to continue to increase sales of Kornit’s systems, ink and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to leverage Kornit’s global infrastructure build-out; the development of the market for digital textile printing; the availability of alternative ink; competition; sales concentration; changes to the Company’s relationships with suppliers; the extent of the Company’s success in marketing; the duration and severity of, and the degree of recovery from, the global COVID-19 pandemic, which could potentially impact once again, in a material adverse manner, the Company’s operations, financial position and cash flows, and those of the Company’s customers and suppliers; and those additional factors referred to under "Risk Factors" in Item 3.D of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 25, 2021. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Kornit urges investors to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measures to evaluate its business. A reconciliation for non-GAAP operating income guidance set forth above is not provided because, as forward-looking statements, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity, and difficulty of estimating certain items such as charges to share-based compensation expense and currency fluctuations which could have an impact on its consolidated results. Kornit believes the information provided is useful to investors because it can be considered in the context of Kornit’s historical disclosures of this measure.

Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, excess cost of acquired inventory, foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842, amortization of acquired intangible assets, deferred tax impact and the one-time impact of COVID-19, and the tax effect of the foregoing. The purpose of such adjustments is to provide an indication of the Company’s performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of the Company’s core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage and evaluate the Company’s business and make operating decisions, and the Company believes that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of the Company’s business. However, the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Kornit

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,668 $ 125,777 Short-term bank deposit 241,103 224,804 Marketable securities 25,920 13,718 Trade receivables, net 49,866 51,566 Inventory 55,344 52,487 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 11,148 9,178 Total current assets 480,049 477,530 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 93,816 71,636 Deposits and prepaid expenses 471 395 Severance pay fund 342 337 Deferred taxes 7,054 5,096 Property,plant and equipment, net 38,401 29,255 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,122 21,053 Intangible assets, net 10,479 7,221 Goodwill 25,447 16,466 Total long-term assets 198,132 151,459 Total assets $ 678,181 $ 628,989 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 30,630 $ 32,016 Employees and payroll accruals 22,238 15,022 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 11,719 27,019 Operating lease liabilities 4,461 3,957 Other payables and accrued expenses 22,116 11,613 Total current liabilities 91,164 89,627 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay 1,327 1,214 Operating lease liabilities 18,856 18,688 Other long-term liabilities 1,699 443 Total long-term liabilities 21,882 20,345 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 565,135 519,017 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 678,181 $ 628,989





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues Products $ 206,682 $ 103,536 $ 76,560 $ 49,290 Services 27,776 17,504 10,109 8,102 Total revenues 234,458 121,040 86,669 57,392 Cost of revenues Products 98,457 50,117 36,028 23,031 Services 26,477 20,066 10,109 7,330 Total cost of revenues 124,934 70,183 46,137 30,361 Gross profit 109,524 50,857 40,532 27,031 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 30,736 22,213 11,493 8,689 Sales and marketing 40,716 25,375 15,837 8,587 General and administrative 24,972 18,957 9,283 7,093 Total operating 96,424 66,545 36,613 24,369 Operating income (loss) 13,100 (15,688 ) 3,919 2,662 Financial income, net 2,635 4,427 219 1,630 Income (loss) before taxes on income 15,735 (11,261 ) 4,138 4,292 Taxes on income (benefit) 1,162 (577 ) 266 350 Net income (loss) 14,573 (10,684 ) 3,872 3,942 Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.32 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.09 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 46,200,884 41,059,090 46,361,164 41,536,835 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.30 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.09 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 47,846,077 41,059,090 48,116,716 42,692,989





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 14,573 $ (10,684 ) $ 3,872 $ 3,942 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,945 3,411 1,910 1,215 Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues 17,568 3,564 7,857 2,158 Share-based compensation 10,969 7,310 4,070 2,680 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net (1,652 ) 248 (354 ) 83 Realized loss (gain) on sale of marketable securities - (503 ) - (401 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables 1,713 (7,933 ) 12,798 (8,549 ) Other receivables and prepaid expenses (1,853 ) (1,615 ) (340 ) (771 ) Inventory (3,765 ) (9,529 ) (3,239 ) (4,324 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net (397 ) - 122 49 Deferred taxes, net (1,866 ) (823 ) (2,111 ) 561 Other long term assets (76 ) 38 55 120 Trade payables (2,400 ) 571 17 10,462 Employees and payroll accruals 8,878 4,318 6,774 3,983 Deferred revenues and advances from customers (15,350 ) 7,663 (3,949 ) 7,770 Payables and accrued expenses 10,479 2,120 4,803 1,688 Severance pay, net 108 81 59 18 Other long term liabilities 1,256 48 456 191 Sale of property and Equipment - 75 - - Foreign currency translation income (loss) on inter company balances with foreign subsidiaries - (294 ) - (477 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 43,130 (1,934 ) 32,800 20,398 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (9,422 ) (10,758 ) (3,867 ) (2,247 ) Capitalization of software development costs - (121 ) - - Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 4 - - Cash paid in connection with acquisition, net of cash acquired (14,991 ) (15,059 ) (14,991 ) (15,059 ) Investment in (proceeds from) bank deposits (16,299 ) 43,192 (6,167 ) 27,996 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities - 58,532 - 37,730 Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 10,304 20,006 8,254 2,561 Investment in marketable securities (44,310 ) (18,542 ) (13,800 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (74,718 ) 77,254 (30,571 ) 50,981 Cash flows from financing activities: Exercise of employee stock options 4,141 4,942 2,387 2,138 Payments related to shares withheld for taxes (1,662 ) (82 ) (516 ) (18 ) Proceeds from public offering, net of issuance costs - 162,720 - 162,720 Net cash provided by financing activities 2,479 167,580 1,871 164,840 Foreign currency translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents - 37 - 13 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (29,109 ) 242,937 4,100 236,232 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 125,777 40,743 92,568 47,448 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 96,668 283,680 96,668 283,680 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment on credit 1,907 382 1,907 382 Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment 931 823 51 312 Issuance expenses on credit - 739 - 739 Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets 1,517 2,769 1,033 849





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 234,458 $ 121,040 $ 86,669 $ 57,392 GAAP cost of revenues $ 124,934 $ 70,183 46,137 30,361 Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1) (1,000 ) (772 ) (381 ) (281 ) Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1) (750 ) (568 ) (251 ) (208 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (3) (161 ) (75 ) (111 ) (25 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (3) (480 ) - (160 ) - Coronavirus one time impact (4) - (520 ) - (74 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 122,543 $ 68,248 $ 45,234 $ 29,773 GAAP gross profit $ 109,524 $ 50,857 40,532 27,031 Gross profit adjustments 2,391 1,935 903 588 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 111,915 $ 52,792 $ 41,435 $ 27,619 GAAP operating expenses $ 96,424 $ 66,545 $ 36,613 $ 24,369 Share-based compensation (1) (9,219 ) (5,970 ) (3,438 ) (2,191 ) Acquisition related expenses (2) (194 ) (648 ) (194 ) (648 ) Intangible assets amortization (3) (336 ) (622 ) (98 ) (371 ) Coronavirus one time impact (4) - 69 - - Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 86,675 $ 59,374 $ 32,883 $ 21,159 GAAP Financial income (expenses), net $ 2,635 $ 4,427 $ 219 $ 1,630 Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 (302 ) 28 113 110 Non-GAAP Financial income (expenses), net $ 2,333 $ 4,455 $ 332 $ 1,740 GAAP Taxes on income (benefit) $ 1,162 $ (577 ) $ 266 $ 350 Tax effect on to the above non-GAAP adjustments (1,954 ) 346 (2,119 ) 526 Deferred tax benefit based on an Israeli statutory tax rate (a) (1,360 ) 610 (774 ) (405 ) Non-GAAP Taxes on income (benefit) $ (2,152 ) $ 379 $ (2,627 ) $ 471 GAAP net income (loss) $ 14,573 $ (10,684 ) $ 3,872 $ 3,942 Share-based compensation (1) 10,969 7,310 4,070 2,680 Acquisition related expenses (2) 194 648 194 648 Intangible assets amortization (3) 977 697 369 396 Coronavirus one time impact (4) - 451 - 74 Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 (302 ) 28 113 110 Tax effect on to the above non-GAAP adjustments 1,954 (346 ) 2,119 (526 ) Deferred tax benefit based on an Israeli statutory tax rate (a) 1,360 (610 ) 774 405 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 29,725 $ (2,506 ) $ 11,511 $ 7,729 GAAP diluted earning (loss) per share $ 0.30 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.09 Non-GAAP diluted earning (loss) per share $ 0.62 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.24 $ 0.18 Weighted average number of shares Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net earning (loss) per share 47,846,077 41,059,090 48,116,716 42,692,989 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net earning (loss) per share 48,082,118 41,059,090 48,361,472 42,972,182 (1) Share-based compensation Cost of product revenues 1,000 772 381 281 Cost of service revenues 750 568 251 208 Research and development 1,810 1,243 739 463 Selling and marketing 3,651 2,150 1,318 769 General and administrative 3,758 2,577 1,381 959 10,969 7,310 4,070 2,680 (2) Acquisition related expenses General and administrative 194 648 194 648 194 648 194 648 (3) Intangible assets amortization Cost of product revenues 161 75 111 25 Cost of service revenues 480 - 160 - Research and development - 315 - 315 Selling and marketing 336 307 98 56 977 697 369 396 (4) Coronavirus one time impact Cost of product revenues - 527 - 74 Cost of service revenues - -7 - - Research and development - -57 - - Selling and marketing - -1 - - General and administrative - -11 - - - 451 - 74 (a) Non cash impact related to the recognition of deferred taxes with respect to carryforward losses in Israel.

Investor Contact:

Andrew G. Backman

Global Head of Investor Relations

andrew.backman@kornit.com