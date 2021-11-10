Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Analysis Report

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pre-Insulated Pipes Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Pipe Type (Flexible, And Rigid), By Installation Type, By End-Use (District Heating And Cooling, Oil And Gas, Infrastructure And Utility, And Others), And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pre-insulated pipes market size is expected to reach USD 14.22 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Rapidly growing industries including infrastructure & utility, oil & gas, construction, chemical, food processing, pharmaceuticals, water treatment, etc. globally is expected to boost adoption of pre-insulated pipes and drive market growth. These products are widely used to improve flow quality as well as maintain temperature of the liquids or materials.



Stringent regulations implemented by government of various countries across the globe to reduce carbon footprint and low VOC emissions from industries and sectors, and infrastructural development activities is another major factor driving market growth.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the pipe type segments, the rigid pipe segment accounted for significantly high revenue share in 2020, because rigid pipes enable easy liquid flow even at high pressures, which is not feasible with flexible pipes.

Among the installation type segments, the above ground pre-insulated pipes segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020.

Among the end-use segments, the district heating & cooling segment accounted for major share in terms of revenue in 2020. The infrastructure & utility segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period.

The Europe market is projected to register the highest growth rate in the global market during the forecast period.

North America pre-insulated pipes market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020, due to growing consumption of pre-insulated pipes in various industry verticals such as oil & gas, and utility and infrastructure, among others.

Companies profiled in the report include Georg Fischer AG, Logstor, Uponor, Watts Water Technologies, Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Kabelwerke Brugg, Polypipe Group PLC, and Isoplus Fernwaermetechnik GmbH, CPV Ltd., and ZECO Aircon Ltd. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

