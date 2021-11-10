VSBLTY SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH PHOENIX VISION ON TEAMING AGREEMENT TO BUILD MAJOR RETAIL MEDIA NETWORK IN CONVENIENCE STORES

Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that it has signed a letter of intent with Phoenix Vision to collaborate on building a major media network starting with more than 600 convenience stores throughout the U.S. VSBLTY’s other global ecosystem partners will be providing turnkey services from the acquisition of hardware through deployment of the network, analytics reporting and field maintenance support, according to the announcement.

Las Vegas-based Phoenix Vision now offers digital displays at various locations within participating retail stores and its software enables stores to monitor in-store advertising activities by capturing actual engaged viewers of advertising content. Phoenix Vision screens have the capability of calculating verified engagements of content per advertising unit and identifying individuals by demographics. This Store as Media program provides a continuing additional revenue stream for participating retailers.

Announcing the signing of the letter of intent, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said his company and other partners will elevate the network to scale nationally with international brand consumer product advertisers and other clients as the group adds important new endpoints in major DMA markets throughout the U.S. “The Store as Media concept is helping to re-invent brick-and-mortar retail as its power is increasingly recognized by both brands and retailers,” Hutton said. “Our advanced analytics and computer vision technology will improve the existing network, accelerate adoption and set a new industry standard that will enable this network to reach a goal of more than 5000 stores by the end of 2022,” Hutton added.

VSBLTY technology that provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement including store traffic and customer demographics will be used to enhance Phoenix Vision network analytics. The network will also include VSBLTY’s industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software that combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. The firm’s AI-driven software, Vector™, can also provide advanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing security in the convenience store media network.

Phoenix Vision CEO Charles Cotton said, “We chose to team with VSBLTY, not only because of its global retail experience and marketing knowledge, but also because of the quality and scale of their ecosystem partners. VSBLTY's technology and guidance as an SME will enable us to be a major player in the Store as Media sector not only in the U.S. but, as we expand, globally as well.”

VSBLTY is currently working to scale a similar network in Latin America. Active deployment is already underway in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador with some 5,000 locations to be installed by the end of the year and up to 50,000 by December 2024. Importantly, the international advertising network also will provide for the integration of store traffic and customer anonymous shopper analytics, coupled with sales and security data, powered by VSBLTY artificial intelligence technology.

About VSBLTY (vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as Media movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

About Phoenix Vision Inc. (https://phoenixvisioninc.com/)

Phoenix Vision provides innovative digital capabilities to scale business out of home direct to consumers. Using the Phoenix Vision SiteView™ system, businesses reach consumers where they shop and capture anonymous demographic information collected and delivered to partners in detailed reporting.

