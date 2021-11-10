Serstech and 3DX-Ray in partnership to provide unique solutions

Serstech’s long-standing vision is to connect multiple products and technologies into solutions that can solve a larger part of the customer problems. Today, Serstech signs a collaboration agreement with British manufacturer 3DX-Ray, a global market and technology leader in x-ray imaging systems for security and industrial applications. Sales and marketing efforts of the joint solution will begin immediately.

Serstech’s Raman instruments are excellent at identifying hazardous substances, but the laws of physics prevent Raman technology from detecting substances inside bags, freight containers and other non-transparent materials. X-Ray machines cannot identify a substance but can detect the presence of suspicious content inside virtually all types of containers.

The combination of x-ray and Raman can both detect and identify suspicious materials and hence solve the entire screening problem for the customer. Both technologies can be connected to Serstech’s powerful ChemDash software and communicate both wirelessly and through wired network.

“Serstech and 3DX-Ray are both high tech companies with proven track records in innovation and design but with complimentary technologies and products. Major synergies across our shared customer base make this agreement not only good sense for both companies but also for our customers. This means we can now offer this cutting-edge technology as a part of our wider EOD, screening and detection portfolio to our customers within the global defence and law enforcement communities”, says 3DX-Ray Sales and Marketing Director Vince Deery.

“3DX-Ray has a unique product portfolio with portable, mobile and fixed x-ray solutions that meet a wide range of security x-ray inspection needs. Together with Serstech’s software and Raman instruments, we have an industry-first, unique solution that will add significant value that none of our competitors can match”, says Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor.





This is information that Serstech AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 13:00 CET on Nov 10, 2021.

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG), phone: +46 11 323 07 32, e-mail: ca@skmg.se.

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution. Serstech’s head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com.