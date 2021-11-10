Global Visible Light Communications and Free Space Fiber Market Report 2021

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Progress in Optical Wireless Communications - Visible Light Communications and Free Space Fiber 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is important to a wide population of researchers, technical and sales staff involved in the development of advanced Optical Wireless Communications methods. It is recommended for both service providers and vendors that are working with related technologies.

In connection with the VLC development, the report is addressing Light Emitting Diode (LED) technologies and markets. LED, in the near future, will be a dominant source of illumination; and used also as a transmitting device. The VLC LED-based channels promise to deliver high-speed data in the office, home and other environments with a high signal-to-noise ratio, and minimum infrastructure expenses.

The report is analyzing the emerging VLC industry, economics, technologies, standardization and applications. It shows that the spectrum of VLC applications is increasing each year to support such developments as Intelligent Transportation Systems, Localization and others. The report also surveys VLC-related patents.

FSF devices are solving access issues in metro and LAN environments. They are relatively inexpensive, support Gb/s rates of transmission; they are also offering low maintenance costs, guarantee a short installation time and security of communications. The report presents the FSF technologies and market analysis as well as discusses their applications together with the survey of vendors and their portfolios.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 General

1.2 Structure

1.3 LED as Communications Transmitter

1.4 Free Space Fiber

1.5 Scope

1.6 Research Methodology

1.7 Target Audience

2. LED Specifics

2.1 General

2.2 Spectrum

2.3 Types

2.4 LED Modulation

2.4.1 Limitations

2.5 LED Evolution

2.5.1 General

2.5.2 Benefits

2.5.3 Market Characteristics

2.5.4 Factors

3. Visible Light Communications

3.1 General

3.1.1 Drivers

3.1.2 Organizations - Examples

3.1.2.1 UC-Light Center

3.1.2.2 Li-Fi Consortium and Li-Fi vs. VLC

3.1.2.3 Light Communications Alliance

3.2 VLC Standards Development

3.2.1 IEEE

3.2.1.1 802.15.7

3.2.1.1.1 Considerations

3.2.1.1.2 Project

3.2.1.1.2.1 Coexistence

3.2.1.1.2.2 Essence

3.2.1.1.2.3 Base

3.2.1.1.2.4 Use Cases and Devices

3.2.1.1.2.5 Physical Layer

3.2.1.1.2.5.1 General

3.2.1.1.2.5.2 Responsibilities

3.2.1.1.2.5.3 Types

3.2.1.1.2.5.4 Error Protection

3.2.1.1.2.5.5 Rates

3.2.1.1.2.5.6 Frequency Plan

3.2.1.1.2.5.7 PHY Services

3.2.1.1.2.6 Regulations

3.2.1.1.2.7 MAC Layer

3.2.1.1.2.7.1 Topologies

3.2.1.1.2.7.2 Responsibilities

3.2.1.1.2.7.3 Functionalities

3.2.1.1.2.7.4 Channel Access

3.2.1.1.2.8 Security

3.2.1.2 802.11bb

3.2.1.3 802.15.13

3.2.4 Jeita (Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association) Standards

3.2.4.1 JEITA CP-1221

3.2.4.2 JEITA CP-1222

3.2.4.3 JEITA CP-1223 (2013)

3.2.5 Visible Light Communications Association (VLCA)

3.2.5.1 General

3.2.5.2 Experimental Systems- VLCA Projects

3.2.6 ECMA 397-2010

3.2.7 ITU

3.2.7.1 G.9991

3.2.7.2 Report ITU-R SM.2422-0 (06/2018)

3.3 Details

3.3.1 Communication Channel

3.3.2 Transmitter

3.3.3 Receiver

3.3.3.1 Image Sensors

3.3.4 Major Characteristics

3.3.4.1 General

3.3.4.2 Modulation

3.3.4.3 VLC Channel: Characteristics Summary

3.3.4.4 Limiting Factors

3.3.5 Applications: Summary

3.3.5.1 ITS

3.3.5.2 Optical Wireless LAN

3.3.5.3 Medical

3.3.5.4 Localization

3.3.5.5 City-Wide Wireless Network

3.3.5.6 Summary

3.4 Industry

Casio

Firefly

Fraunhofer IPMS

Lightbee

Nakagawa Laboratories

NEC

Oledcomm

Outstanding Technology

PureVLC - PureLi-Fi

Qualcomm

Renesas

Signify (Philips Lighting)

Supreme Architecture

VLNComm

Zero1

3.5 Market

3.6 5G View

3.6.1 Attocell

3.6.2 Cell Structures

4. Free Space Fiber

4.1 General

4.2 Major Characteristics

4.3 Protection

4.4 Applications

4.4.1 Major Use Cases

4.4.2 Requirements

4.4.3 Inter-satellite Links

4.4.4 Intra-building Communications

4.4.5 Inter-building Communications

4.5 FSF Communications Benefits and Limitations: Summary

4.5.1 Weather Factor

4.5.2 Building Swaying

4.6 Design Issues

4.7 Customers

4.8 FSF Market

4.8.1 General

4.8.2 Market Drivers

4.8.2.1 Market Segments

4.8.3 Competition

4.8.3.1 Fiber Optics Systems

4.8.3.2 Microwave

4.8.3.3 PONs

4.8.4 Forecast

4.8.4.1 General

4.8.4.2 Model Assumptions

4.8.4.3 Structure

4.8.4.4 Market Estimate

4.9 Vendors

CableFree

CBL

Dailianxu Engineering Company

fSONA

Guilin

Plaintree

SA Photonics

4.10 Standards

4.10.1 ITU G.640

4.10.2 ITU-R P.1814-2007

4.10.3 ARIB STD-T50 (OPTICAL WIRELESS LAN SYSTEM) v4-2009

5. Comparison: VLC and FSF

6. Conclusions

