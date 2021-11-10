Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

10 November 2021

Net Asset Value

The Board of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 31 October 2021 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 93.8 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding an interim dividend of 2.1 pence per share and a special dividend of 1.7 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 12 November 2021, to those shareholders on the register on 15 October 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Kate Tidbury

Octopus Investments Limited

Tel: 0800 316 2295