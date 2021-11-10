Parsons Again Recognized as Top Military & Veteran Employer

CENTREVILLE, Va., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today the receipt of three individual awards recognizing its culture of support and empowerment to the military veteran community and its position as an excellent company for veteran employment.



The awards received were:

2021 Above and Beyond Award from the Virginia Committee of Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR)

#17 on the Military Times: Best for Vets 2021

GI Jobs: Military Friendly Employers 2022 Gold Ranking



"We cannot do enough to thank those who've served our nation," said Carey Smith, chief executive officer of Parsons. "We take great pride in the programs we've put in place to support our transitioning military, National Guard and Reservist members, and their families in Parsons, and will continue enabling their professional growth and service to our nation."

The Above and Beyond award recognizes employers who have gone above and beyond to create supportive work environments for members of the U.S. National Guard and Reserve and are an employer of choice for the veteran community. Inclusion in the Military Times and GI Jobs list reinforces the company's long-standing commitment to advancing the professional development of the U.S. veteran community during and after their transition from the armed services.

Parsons is ranked #17 on the Military Times: Best for Vets 2021, and #3 in the Defense and Aerospace category.

The company established a Military and Veteran Affairs (MILVET) team to foster an environment that attracts veterans, cultivates their careers and success, recreates esprit de corps, and builds high-performing teams to benefit the delivery of customer missions. The MILVET program aligns with the company's "people first" strategy and reinforces Parsons' industry-leading position in championing veterans' advocacy and support initiatives.

"I'm proud of the culture of camaraderie, family, and support that we're building at Parsons," said Chuck McGregor, Parsons vice president of military affairs. "We recognize the value of service and are committed to enhancing our veterans' careers and success."

Approximately 20% of Parsons' U.S. workforce are military, reservist, or guard veterans. The company offers numerous support programs to help ensure a successful personal and professional transition from military to civilian life. Retention among the Parsons veteran community is over 90%.

The company's benefits include two extra weeks of paid time for annual training commitments, unlimited compensation bridge and benefits continuation for activations, paid time off for service members upon redeployment from activation, and a dedicated team focused on tracking, supporting, and reintegrating activated service members.

About ESGR

ESGR, a Department of Defense program, was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities.

