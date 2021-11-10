Limestone Announces Brokered Private Placement of Up to $4 Million Of Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Limestone Boat Company Limited (“Limestone” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BOAT) is pleased to announce a brokered private placement (the “Offering”), led by Beacon Securities Limited ("Beacon”) of up to 16.67 million units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.24 per Unit (the "Issue Price"), to raise gross proceeds of up to $4.0 million. The Offering will be carried out on a commercially reasonable best efforts basis to accredited investors in each of the Provinces of Canada, and in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from applicable registration requirements.

“We are very pleased to be able to announce this financing which will significantly improve Limestone's financial position and manufacturing expansion efforts at our 145,000 square foot White Bluff, Tennessee boatbuilding plant. Increasing our production scale is a primary focus for Limestone. With this capital infusion, Limestone will be better positioned to overcome our current 2x order backlog which has exceeded our projected capacity for both the 2022 and 2023 model years” stated Scott Hanson, CEO of Limestone.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.32 per Common Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering. Closing of the Offering may occur in multiple tranches and is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or about November 19, 2021.

The Company has also granted Beacon an option (the “Agent’s Option”), exercisable in whole or in part at any up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering, to sell up to an additional 2.5 million Units at the Issue Price for additional gross proceeds of up to $600,000.

The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Warrants will not be listed on any exchange.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes and to support the growth strategy outlined below.

Pursuant to the Offering, Beacon will receive a cash commission equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering (inclusive of the Agent’s Option) and that number of compensation options (the “Compensation Options”) as is equal to 7.0% of the aggregate number of Units sold under the Offering (inclusive of the Agents’ Option). Each Compensation Option is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at the Issue Price for a period of 24 months after the closing date of the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State of the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

3-Year Growth Strategy

As part of its broader capital formation strategy, the Company also intends to undertake a strategic, non-dilutive debt offering expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022 up to USD $25 million. The Company expects to use the proceeds from such debt financing to expand its manufacturing footprint and production scale. Limestone is exceeding its projected capacity for both the 2022 and 2023 model year with its current order book backlog. Orders in hand and expressed through the 2022 model year exceed projected proforma capacity standing at 478 units, with a 2022 model year Proforma capacity of approximately 279 units. Expressed orders for the 2023 Model Year are at 676 units to date, with 2023 model year Proforma capacity of approximately 650 units. Each model year commences in June of the preceding year and concludes in May of that year.

About Limestone Boat Company Limited:

The Limestone Boat Company – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone® Boats and Boca Bay Boats - is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol BOAT. They are headquartered in Collingwood, Ontario with a 145,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in White Bluff, Tennessee. The company is backed by a large, skilled labor force and dealer partners throughout the United States and the Canadian Great Lakes Region.

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations: Bill Mitoulas

800-720-2395

bill@limestoneboats.com

www.limestoneboatcompany.com

