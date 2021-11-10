MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Results for Fiscal 2022 First Quarter

VONORE, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended October 3, 2021.



Highlights:

Delivered the most profitable first quarter in the Company’s history, with record unit sales, net sales, net income, and adjusted EBITDA.

Net sales for the first quarter increased to $144.0 million, up 38.8%.

Net income was $10.4 million or $0.55 per diluted share.

Diluted Adjusted Net Income per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.67, up 15.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased to $19.4 million, up 14.3%.

Initiated purchasing under the $50 million share repurchase program.

Fred Brightbill, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, commented, “Our business performed extremely well during the first quarter in a very challenging and dynamic environment. These results reflect a continuation of exceptional execution against our strategic and operational priorities as we delivered a record-setting performance for the fourth consecutive quarter. Net sales, diluted adjusted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA were all the highest for any first quarter in the Company’s history.”

Brightbill continued, “Despite many challenges, we had a solid start to fiscal 2022. We achieved industry-leading organic growth, and we will look to build on that success during the remainder of the year. Guided by our consumer-centric strategy and facilitated by our best-in-class operating model, recent third-party industry data confirms we have outperformed many of our top competitors to take meaningful market share.”

First Quarter Results

For the first quarter of 2022, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. reported consolidated net sales of $144.0 million, up $40.3 million from the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to increased volumes. Higher prices, favorable model mix, and higher option sales also contributed to higher net sales.

Gross margin declined 440 basis points to 20.9 percent in first quarter 2022 from 25.3 percent in first quarter 2021. Higher revenues yielded a lower margin due to supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures that drove materials and labor costs higher. In addition, we incurred incremental overhead costs associated with the Merritt Island, Florida facility acquired in second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Operating expenses were $16.1 million for the first quarter, up $3.3 million from the prior-year period. Selling and marketing expense increased due to the timing of prior year expenses being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in lower costs for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. General and administrative expense increased as we continued to make investments in research and development and information technology.

Net income was $10.4 million for the first quarter, compared to $9.6 million in the prior-year period. Diluted net income per share was $0.55, compared to $0.51 for the first quarter 2021. Adjusted Net Income increased to $12.8 million for the first quarter, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to $10.9 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $19.4 million for the first quarter, compared to $17.0 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.5 percent for the first quarter, down from 16.3 percent for the prior-year period, due to increased costs.

See “Non-GAAP Measures” below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Outlook

Concluded Brightbill, “We remain committed to making investments to further strengthen our competitive position, grow our brands, and deliver shareholder value guided by our long-term focus and strategic priorities. Looking forward, we are raising our guidance for the full year on the strength of our operating performance and wholesale visibility.”

The Company’s outlook is as follows:

For full year fiscal 2022, consolidated net sales growth is expected to be up in the 20 percent range, with Adjusted EBITDA margins in the 18 percent range, and Adjusted Earnings per share growth up in the 25 percent range year-over-year. This guidance represents another record year based on the organic growth potential of our brands. Driven by growth-oriented projects, we now expect capital expenditures to be in the $25 million range for the full year.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, consolidated net sales growth is expected to be up in the 30 percent range, with Adjusted EBITDA margins in the 14.5 percent range, and Adjusted Earnings per share growth up in the 5 percent range year-over-year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP measures for the respective periods can be found in tables immediately following the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended October 3, 2021

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended October 3, October 4, 2021 2020 Net sales $ 144,010 $ 103,745 Cost of sales 113,888 77,515 Gross profit 30,122 26,230 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 4,282 2,907 General and administrative 9,670 8,932 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,026 987 Goodwill impairment 1,100 — Total operating expenses 16,078 12,826 Operating income 14,044 13,404 Other expense: Interest expense 382 1,019 Income before income tax expense 13,662 12,385 Income tax expense 3,276 2,818 Net income $ 10,386 $ 9,567 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.51 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.51 Weighted average shares used for computation of: Basic earnings per share 18,850,301 18,774,336 Diluted earnings per share 19,004,119 18,866,826

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

October 3, June 30, 2021 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,651 $ 39,252 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $212 and $115, respectively 19,105 12,080 Income tax receivable 935 355 Inventories, net 75,536 53,481 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,524 5,059 Total current assets 112,751 110,227 Property, plant and equipment, net 62,335 60,495 Goodwill 28,493 29,593 Other intangible assets, net 58,873 59,899 Deferred income taxes 15,379 15,130 Deferred debt issuance costs, net 482 507 Other long-term assets 551 609 Total assets $ 278,864 $ 276,460 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 28,642 $ 23,861 Income tax payable — 726 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 43,869 46,836 Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 2,868 2,866 Total current liabilities 75,379 74,289 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 81,559 90,277 Unrecognized tax positions 4,294 3,830 Operating lease liabilities 239 276 Total liabilities 161,471 168,672 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, $.01 par value per share — authorized, 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 18,961,205 shares at October 3, 2021 and 18,956,719 shares at June 30, 2021 189 189 Additional paid-in capital 118,149 118,930 Accumulated deficit (945 ) (11,331 ) Total stockholders' equity 117,393 107,788 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 278,864 $ 276,460

Supplemental Operating Data

The following table presents certain supplemental operating data for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended October 3, October 4, 2021 2020 Change (Dollars in thousands) Unit sales volume: MasterCraft 783 640 22.3 % Crest 716 453 58.1 % NauticStar 291 286 1.7 % Aviara(a) 19 13 46.2 % Consolidated 1,809 1,392 30.0 % Net Sales: MasterCraft 92,015 69,591 32.2 % Crest 32,780 18,039 81.7 % NauticStar 13,360 12,342 8.2 % Aviara(a) 5,855 3,773 55.2 % Consolidated $ 144,010 $ 103,745 38.8 % Net sales per unit: MasterCraft 118 109 8.3 % Crest 46 40 15.0 % NauticStar 46 43 7.0 % Aviara(a) 308 290 6.2 % Consolidated 80 75 6.7 % Gross margin 20.9 % 25.3 % (440) bps

(a) Beginning with the first quarter of fiscal 2022, our chief operating decision maker began to manage our business, allocate resources, and evaluate performance based on the changes that have been made in the Company’s management structure in connection with the transition of Aviara production to our Merritt Island facility. As a result, the Company has realigned its reportable segments to MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara.



Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We define EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted to eliminate certain non-cash charges or other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations. For the periods presented herein, these adjustments include Aviara transition costs and certain non-cash items including goodwill impairment and share-based compensation. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of Net sales.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share as net income adjusted to eliminate certain non-cash charges or other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations and adjusted for the impact to income tax expense related to non-GAAP adjustments. For the periods presented herein, these adjustments include Aviara transition costs and certain non-cash items including goodwill impairment, other intangible asset amortization, and share-based compensation.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share, which we refer to collectively as the Non-GAAP Measures, are not measures of net income or operating income as determined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP. The Non-GAAP Measures are not measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net income per share, or operating cash flows determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of cash flow. We believe that the inclusion of the Non-GAAP Measures is appropriate to provide additional information to investors because securities analysts and investors use the Non-GAAP Measures to assess our operating performance across periods on a consistent basis and to evaluate the relative risk of an investment in our securities. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period that, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than does U.S. GAAP measures alone. We believe Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share assists our board of directors, management, investors, and other users of the financial statements in comparing our net income on a consistent basis from period to period because it removes certain non-cash items and other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations and adjusts for the impact to income tax expense related to non-GAAP adjustments. The Non-GAAP Measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our tax expense or any cash requirements to pay income taxes;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest payments on our indebtedness; and

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per share, and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations, but may nonetheless have a material impact on our results of operations.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including companies in our industry.

We do not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial measures on a U.S. GAAP basis because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the U.S. GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These items may include acquisition-related costs, litigation charges or settlements, impairment charges, and certain other unusual adjustments.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and net income margin (expressed as a percentage of net sales) to Adjusted EBITDA margin (expressed as a percentage of net sales) for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended October 3, % of Net October 4, % of Net 2021 sale 2020 sale (Dollars in thousands) Net income $ 10,386 7.2 % $ 9,567 9.2 % Income tax expense 3,276 2,818 Interest expense 382 1,019 Depreciation and amortization 3,354 2,739 EBITDA 17,398 12.1 % 16,143 15.6 % Goodwill impairment(a) 1,100 — Share-based compensation 896 640 Aviara transition costs(b) — 178 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,394 13.5 % $ 16,961 16.3 %

(a) Represents a non-cash charge recorded in the Aviara segment for impairment of goodwill.

(b) Represents costs to transition production of the Aviara brand from Vonore, Tennessee to Merritt Island, Florida. Costs include duplicative overhead costs and costs not indicative of ongoing operations (such as training and facility preparation).

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Net Income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended October 3, October 4, 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 10,386 $ 9,567 Income tax expense 3,276 2,818 Goodwill impairment(a) 1,100 - Amortization of acquisition intangibles 999 960 Share-based compensation 896 640 Aviara transition costs(b) - 178 Adjusted Net Income before income taxes 16,657 14,163 Adjusted income tax expense(c) 3,831 3,257 Adjusted Net Income $ 12,826 $ 10,906 Adjusted net income per common share Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.58 Diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.58 Weighted average shares used for the computation of (d): Basic Adjusted net income per share 18,850,301 18,774,336 Diluted Adjusted net income per share 19,004,119 18,866,826

(a) Represents a non-cash charge recorded in the Aviara segment for impairment of goodwill.

(b) Represents costs to transition production of the Aviara brand from Vonore, Tennessee to Merritt Island, Florida. Costs include duplicative overhead costs and costs not indicative of ongoing operations (such as training and facility preparation).

(c) Reflects income tax expense at an income tax rate of 23.0% for each period presented.

(d) Represents the Weighted Average Shares Used for the Computation of Basic and Diluted earnings per share as presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations to calculate Adjusted Net Income per diluted share for all periods presented herein.

The following table presents the reconciliation of net income per diluted share to Adjusted Net Income per diluted share for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended October 3, October 4, 2021 2020 Net income per diluted share $ 0.55 $ 0.51 Impact of adjustments: Income tax expense 0.17 0.15 Goodwill impairment(a) 0.06 — Amortization of acquisition intangibles 0.05 0.05 Share-based compensation 0.05 0.03 Aviara transition costs(b) — 0.01 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share before income taxes 0.88 0.75 Impact of adjusted income tax expense on net income per diluted share before income taxes(c) (0.21 ) (0.17 ) Adjusted Net Income per diluted share $ 0.67 $ 0.58

(a) Represents a non-cash charge recorded in the Aviara segment for impairment of goodwill.

(b) Represents costs to transition production of the Aviara brand from Vonore, Tennessee to Merritt Island, Florida. Costs include duplicative overhead costs and costs not indicative of ongoing operations (such as training and facility preparation).

(c) Reflects income tax expense at an income tax rate of 23.0% for each period presented.



