SpotLite360 Contracted by E3 Service Group to Develop IoT Data Consolidation Solution

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPOTLITE360 IOT SOLUTIONS, INC. (“SpotLite360” or the “Company”) (CSE: LITE) (OTC: SPLTF) (Frankfurt: 87A) is pleased to announce that it has been contracted by E3 Service Group LLC (“E3”) to provide professional services relating to the development and integration of technologies including Internet-of-Things (“IoT”) sensors as well as corresponding software applications to gather and leverage data collected on a continuous basis. Established in 2012, E3 develops, designs, and builds cannabis cultivation facilities with a focus on optimally configuring heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (“HVAC”) infrastructure to create an ideal environment for growing cannabis plants. E3’s primary business objective in working with SpotLite360 is to harvest a wide range of data from cultivation facilities through IoT sensors, and incorporate such metrics into supply chain workflows which could be used for making business decisions. Following initial execution of this approach, SpotLite360 and E3 intend to expand the use of IoT sensors into more granular aspects of cannabis cultivation (e.g., irrigation effectiveness, seed performance, etc.).



E3 is a vendor partner of HVAC equipment suppliers such as Carrier, Honeywell, and Anden who have recently incorporated IoT sensors into their solution offerings. SpotLite360 intends to work directly with E3 to develop a technological infrastructure for the purpose of aggregating readings from IoT sensors made by a variety of providers, in addition to SpotLite360’s existing hardware integrations. By offering the option to consolidate these data feeds, E3 believes it can provide greater value to its clients who operate indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in several U.S. states including Colorado, Oklahoma, Michigan and Florida.

During the annual MJBizCon trade show in October 2021 in Las Vegas, NV, SpotLite360 co-sponsored a social function with E3, creating the opportunity for several connections to be made with cannabis industry players who can benefit from E3’s offerings, as well as the IoT data aggregation enhancements to be made available to E3 clients as a result of the development work to be undertaken by the Company.

James Greenwell, President and Chief Executive Officer of SpotLite360 commented, “The team behind E3 has been instrumental to the success of hundreds of cannabis cultivation sites across the United States. By taking an interdisciplinary approach to developing cultivation facilities for long-term success, E3 has an impressive engineering track record underpinned by an unparalleled familiarity with leading-edge technologies such as blockchain and IoT. We are excited to create efficiencies by consolidating data from a wide range of IoT sensor models while empowering E3’s clients to maximize the value they can derive from information they can effortlessly collect using the IoT sensors of their choice.”

Bryson Guyer, Founder of E3 commented, “Commercial-scale cannabis growing is a sophisticated discipline in which data about the environment where the crop is grown is an extremely valuable resource. Measuring attributes such as temperature and humidity is relatively easy with legacy instruments and technology, however IoT sensors are proving increasingly popular for automatically taking readings around the clock, thus allowing for an unparalleled level of insight. We look forward to working with SpotLite360 to create an advanced bespoke IoT solution for our clients, who will be able to benefit from exceptionally simplified data-harvesting capabilities as yet another defining feature of our world-class cultivation spaces.”

About SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc.

SpotLite360 is a logistics technologies solutions provider unlocking value, opportunities, and efficiencies for all participants in a supply chain. Building upon existing applications of IoT technologies, distributed ledgers, and machine learning, SpotLite360 endeavours to set new standards of transparency, integrity, and sustainability in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and agriculture industries. As regulators across the globe begin to impose new tracing and accountability requirements for the protection of consumers (e.g., DSCSA and FSMA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration), the need for reliable, cost-effective, and versatile tracking technology is expected to grow considerably. SpotLite360’s flagship SaaS solution has been engineered to seamlessly track the movement of a product by integrating with systems of all major stakeholders in a supply chain ranging from the raw materials to the hands of the end consumer. With a primary objective of onboarding new clients in 2021, SpotLite360 plans to explore innovative use cases for its proprietary stack of technologies which could transform logistics workflows in some of the world’s largest industries.

