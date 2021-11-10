Mydecine’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rakesh Jetly, to Participate at Horizons’ Veterans & Families Forum on November 10, 2021

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company”), a biotechnology and digital technology company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health and addiction disorders, today announced that Dr. Rakesh Jetly, Chief Medical Officer of Mydecine, will be participating in a panel entitled, “The State of Care and the Case for Psychedelic Therapy” on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. on the eve of Veterans Day also known as Remembrance Day in Canada.



Hosted by Reconsider and Horizons PBC, the first of their events specifically for the veterans community, will take place live in NYC at Judson Memorial Church and will be available virtually worldwide. The Veterans + Families Forum explores the potential of therapies that use MDMA, psilocybin, ibogaine, and ayahuasca to transform the lives of the veterans and their families that struggle with mental health challenges following their service.

Dr. Jetly, Chief Medical Officer at Mydecine, stated, “It is an honor to participate in this Horizons event that is especially dedicated to raising awareness and advocating for our efforts to bring today’s most transformative therapies to veterans suffering from mental health issues. In “The State of Care and the Case for Psychedelic Therapy” panel, I will speak about our responsibilities to veterans and families, as it truly is our duty to provide them with the most advanced and effective therapies. Today, that treatment lies within the power of psychedelics.” It’s extremely encouraging to see these treatments gain acceptance in the marketplace and support from people such as Mike Ellis.”

Mike Ellis, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Alberta, recently spoke out about psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies highlighting the benefits they will bring to veterans calling them, “legitimate therapies”.

You can register for the event here.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group™ (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is a biotechnology and digital technology company developing innovative first-and-second-generation novel therapeutics for the treatment of mental health and addiction through world-class technology and drug development infrastructure. Mydecine Innovations Group was founded in 2020 on the guiding principle that there is a significant unmet need and lack of Innovations in the mental health and therapeutic treatment environments. Mydecine Innovations Group is dedicated to efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat PTSD, depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders. Mydecine Innovations Group's business model combines clinical trials and data outcome, technology, scientific and regulatory expertise with a focus on psychedelic therapy underpinned by other novel molecules with differentiated therapeutic potential. By collaborating with some of the world’s foremost authorities connected by best practices, Mydecine Innovations Group aims to responsibly fast-track the development of new medicines across its platforms, seeking to effectively treat and ultimately change the way we view mental health disorders. Mydecine Innovations Group's vision is to bridge the current gap between what the mental healthcare system currently provides with the needs of the patients. Mydecine Innovations Group is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA with international offices in Leiden, Netherlands.

