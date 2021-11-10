InMed Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INM), a leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 which ended September 30, 2021.



“The first quarter of fiscal 2022 saw positive momentum across all of our programs,” says Eric A. Adams, InMed President & CEO. “With the completion of the BayMedica Inc. (“BayMedica”) acquisition, our integrated teams are working together to identify rare cannabinoids in BayMedica’s pipeline for commercialization in the consumer health and wellness industry. For the duration of fiscal year 2022, we will be focused on growing revenues through the launch of these selected rare cannabinoids, in addition to expanding sales of BayMedica’s Prodiol® CBC (cannabichromene) and progressing our existing programs.”

Business Update

BayMedica

On October 13, 2021, InMed completed the acquisition of BayMedica creating an industry leader in the manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids. Management’s immediate focus is to expedite the integration of both companies and accelerate commercial activities including driving wholesale B2B revenues of BayMedica’s current Prodiol® CBC product to the consumer health and wellness sector.

Management anticipates introducing several new, rare cannabinoids over the next few quarters with a specific focus on high demand, attractive margin products and expects to grow revenues considerably in the short-to-medium term.

Additionally, both InMed and BayMedica science teams will continue to explore the therapeutic potential of BayMedica novel cannabinoid analogs to incorporate into the Company’s pharmaceutical drug development programs.

IntegraSyn™

The Company continues to further optimize IntegraSyn™ as a solution for large-scale, pharmaceutical-grade Good Manufacturing Practice (“GMP") production of rare cannabinoids. The team is currently focused on process optimization to prepare the manufacturing process to be GMP-ready for pharmaceutical quality production. Next step is to advance production to a larger batch and continue to improve upon the previously announced industry leading yield of 5g/L.

The Company continues to believe IntegraSyn™ will be a preferred method for pharmaceutical production and may dovetail with BayMedica’s biosynthesis and chemical synthesis manufacturing approaches for non-pharmaceutical applications.

INM-755 for the treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa (“EB”)

On September 30, the Company announced it had commenced its Phase 2 clinical trial, the 755-201-EB study, of INM-755 (cannabinol) cream in the treatment of EB, marking the first time cannabinol has advanced to a Phase 2 clinical trial to be studied as a therapeutic option to treat a disease. Additionally, InMed has submitted a request for a pre-Investigational New Drug (“IND”) meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to discuss potential next steps in the INM-755 clinical program.

The 755-201-EB study is designed to enroll up to 20 patients. InMed will evaluate the safety of INM-755 (cannabinol) cream and its preliminary efficacy in treating symptoms and wound healing over a 28-day treatment period. All four subtypes of inherited EB; EB Simplex, Dystrophic EB, Junctional EB, and Kindler Syndrome are eligible for this study.

The study is expected to take place at eleven sites across seven countries including Austria, Germany, Greece, France, Italy, Israel and Serbia and regulatory authority and ethics approvals are in place in five countries. Currently, Clinical Trial Agreements are fully executed with 5 sites and patient screening is underway at the first site. The Company is seeking to expand the study into an eighth country, Spain, with two more sites.

The 755-201-EB study follows two completed Phase 1 studies of INM-755 (cannabinol) cream, including treatment on intact skin and treatment on wounded skin, both in healthy volunteers. The Phase 1 studies provided a strong body of evidence demonstrating the overall safety and tolerability of INM-755 cream.

INM-755 (cannabinol) cream is a topical therapy to treat EB and potentially other dermatological diseases. Preclinical data demonstrate that INM-755 (cannabinol) cream may help relieve hallmark EB symptoms, such as inflammation and pain, as well potentially restore the integrity of the skin in a subset of EB Simplex patients.

INM-088 for the treatment of glaucoma

On August 17, 2021, InMed presented preclinical data at the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Conference demonstrating that cannabinol (“CBN”) was effective at providing neuroprotection to the retina ganglion cells and reducing intraocular pressure in glaucoma models. InMed has continued to develop a larger scale drug product manufacturing process, completed dose-ranging studies and conducted topline clinical study design work with its clinical research organization.

Data from preclinical studies of INM-088 show the effectiveness of cannabinol at reducing cell death in retinal ganglion cells, an indication of potential neuroprotection which may lead to extended retention of vision in glaucoma and other ocular diseases.

We continue to work towards completing our preclinical studies of our glaucoma program in preparation for human clinical trials and estimate to file regulatory applications in the second half of fiscal 2022 seeking to initiate human clinical testing with INM-088.

PCT Application

On November 3, 2021, InMed filed an international patent application seeking commercial exclusivity for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Huntington’s Disease and others by demonstrating neuroprotection and enhanced neuronal function using a rare cannabinoid.

This Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”) application, entitled “Compositions and Methods for Treating Neuronal Disorders with Cannabinoids”, specifies a rare cannabinoid that may inhibit or slow the progression of neurodegenerative diseases by providing neuroprotection and promote neurite outgrowth in a population of affected neurons.

Expanding InMed’s patent portfolio to include, in addition to CBN, an incremental rare cannabinoid for the potential treatment of major neurodegeneration indications demonstrates the Company’s continued commitment to it’s pharmaceutical programs and the potential of rare cannabinoids in treating important diseases.

InMed will be hosting analyst update teleconferences on a semi-annual basis, with the next teleconference to be hosted for the second quarter 2022 fiscal results. InMed also plans to host a webinar to discuss the integration of BayMedica and outline corporate plans for calendar year 2022.

Financing Activities and Results of Operations (expressed in US Dollars):

On July 2, 2021, the Company closed a $12.0 million private placement. Under the terms of the private placement, an aggregate of 890,000 common shares and 3,146,327 pre-funded warrants, and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,036,327 common shares, were purchased. The warrants have an exercise price of $2.848 per share, are exercisable immediately and have a term of five years. After deducting the placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, the Company received net proceeds of approximately $11.0 million.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded a net loss of $3.0 million, or $0.25 per share, compared with a net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.31 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Research and development expenses were $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $0.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in research and development and patents expenses was primarily due to increased activities related to the INM-755 clinical trials.

The Company incurred general and administrative expenses of $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase results primarily from a combination of changes including higher insurance fees resulting from the Company’s listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and higher legal fees, personnel expenses and investor relation expenses.

At September 30, 2021, the Company’s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $15.4 million, which compares to $7.4 million at June 30, 2021. The increase in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments during the three months to September 30, 2021, was primarily the result of the July 2, 2021 private placement partially offset by cash outflows from operating activities.

At September 30, 2021, the Company’s total issued and outstanding shares were 10,327,034, or 14,137,034 including all outstanding pre-funded warrants which are considered common share equivalents. During the three months ending September 30, 2021, including the pre-funded warrants, the weighted average number of common shares was 12,047,555, which is used for the calculation of loss per share for the interim periods.







Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets (unaudited): InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) As at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 Expressed in U.S. Dollars September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 ASSETS $ $ Current Cash and cash equivalents 15,343,905 7,363,126 Short-term investments 45,224 46,462 Accounts receivable 14,842 11,919 Loan receivable 250,000 - Prepaids and other assets 322,352 956,762 Total current assets 15,976,323 8,378,269 Non-Current Property and equipment, net 304,934 326,595 Intangible assets, net 1,037,382 1,061,697 Other assets 8,625 14,655 Total Assets 17,327,264 9,781,216 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payables and accrued liabilities 1,844,769 2,134,878 Current portion of lease obligations 82,232 80,483 Total current liabilities 1,927,001 2,215,361 Non-current Lease obligations 178,591 189,288 Total Liabilities 2,105,592 2,404,649 Shareholders' Equity Common shares, no par value, unlimited authorized shares: 10,327,034 (June 30, 2021 - 8,050,707) issued and outstanding 63,686,724 60,587,417 Additional paid-in capital 29,230,464 21,513,051 Accumulated deficit (77,824,085 ) (74,852,470 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 128,569 128,569 Total Shareholders' Equity 15,221,672 7,376,567 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 17,327,264 9,781,216 Table 2: Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited): InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in U.S. Dollars Three Months Ended September 30 2021 2020 $ $ Operating Expenses Research and development and patents 1,491,252 911,156 General and administrative 1,372,867 624,788 Amortization and depreciation 28,532 27,981 Total operating expenses 2,892,651 1,563,925 Other Income (Expense) Interest income 5,148 4,345 Foreign exchange loss (84,112 ) (39,499 ) Net loss for the period (2,971,615 ) (1,599,079 ) Other Comprehensive Loss Foreign currency translation gain - 129,400 Total comprehensive loss for the period (2,971,615 ) (1,469,679 ) Net loss per share for the period Basic and diluted (0.25 ) (0.31 ) Weighted average outstanding common shares Basic and diluted 12,047,555 5,220,707 Table 3: Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited): InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in U.S. Dollars 2021 2020 Cash provided by (used in): $ $ Operating Activities Net loss for the period (2,971,615 ) (1,599,079 ) Items not requiring cash: Amortization and depreciation 28,532 27,981 Share-based compensation 111,142 85,407 Non-cash lease expense 25,906 20,728 Interest income (accrued) received on short-term investments (23 ) 140 Unrealized foreign exchange gain 1,262 - Payments on lease obligations (17,411 ) (16,244 ) Changes in non-cash working capital: Prepaids and other assets 634,410 (31,681 ) Other non-current assets 6,030 (14,007 ) Accounts receivable (2,923 ) (5,554 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (469,227 ) 160,719 Total cash used in operating activities (2,653,917 ) (1,371,590 ) Investing Activities Loan receivable (250,000 ) - Total cash used in investing activities (250,000 ) - Financing Activities Shares issued for cash 11,999,825 - Share issuance costs (1,115,129 ) (64,648 ) Total cash provided by (used in) financing activities 10,884,696 (64,648 ) Effects of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents - 127,725 Increase (decrease) in cash during the period 7,980,779 (1,308,513 ) Cash and cash equivalents beginning of the period 7,363,126 5,805,809 Cash and cash equivalents end of the period 15,343,905 4,497,296 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities: Warrants issued to placement agent and included in share issuance costs related to July 2021 private placement 739,920 -





About InMed: InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the manufacturing and development of rare cannabinoids. Together with our subsidiary, BayMedica, we have unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. We are a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

